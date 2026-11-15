74% of St. Pete voters approved tax for flooding, sewage fixes. What happens next?

St. Petersburg residents on Nov. 3 approved creating a new property tax to speed up projects that harden city infrastructure against flooding made worse by climate change.

Nearly three out of every four voters backed the referendum. But implementing the tax could look different under a new city administration that will have less cash flowing into its coffers.

That’s because Floridians approved a statewide measure that slashes property taxes under the state’s homestead exemption. It will reduce the city’s pool of taxable properties, and may saddle larger bills on higher-value properties, St. Petersburg officials said. The new local tax will also be implemented under a new mayor who has expressed skepticism of the ballot measure and voted against it.

“I’m concerned about it. That means we’re going into debt,” Charlie Crist told the Tampa Bay Times late Tuesday. “I have no debt. I’m very frugal that way. I gotta study it a little bit more, but it concerns me.”

In a phone call with the Times Friday, Crist said he’d heard repeatedly from residents about affordability issues, and that they didn’t want to be further burdened.

“But obviously, it passed by a significant number, the people have spoken,” Crist said. “I respect what they decided.”

Property owners were expected to pay about $96 for every $100,000 of taxable property value. After Amendment 3 passed, the city has increased its estimate. Homeowners will now pay about $11 more per $100,000, according to a city spokesperson.

That money would be used to make payments on bonds issued to speed up 24 years’ worth of projects to be completed in 19 years.

Those payments will likely be lower at first — the city would take on debt incrementally by issuing the bonds, which have a 30-year lifespan.

Richie Floyd, City Council member for District 8, understands that there have been talks swirling about costs associated with infrastructure changes.

“But I’ve always believed that the residents and voters of St. Petersburg know that we desperately need investments in our infrastructure, particularly our utilities,” Floyd said.

Voters strongly confirmed that Tuesday, he said.

While residents said yes to the referendum, Florida also said yes to cutting property taxes statewide. Floyd said he’s taking that contradiction as a lesson.

“Be really clear about how we’re spending people’s money, and I think people will be accepting of it,” Floyd said.

Some potential projects hastened by the tax could be expanding capacity in canals, creeks and ditches and increasing storage through interconnected ponds and stormwater pump stations to reduce flood risk.

Warming from human-caused climate change is leading to instances of heavier rainfall across the country and in the Southeast. As temperatures become warmer, air can hold more moisture, increasing the chances of stronger downpours, according to Climate Central, a nonprofit that compiles weather data.

Heavy rains have disrupted daily life in St. Petersburg in the past, like trapping vehicles in floodwaters and causing sewage overflows.

The city has said it will prioritize replacing pipes, upgrading systems and elevating equipment to prevent disruptions to drinking water and sewage services during severe storms. The city shut down sewage plants in 2024’s back-to-back hurricanes to protect equipment from surge.

Representatives from the Suncoast Sierra Club, the Council of Neighborhood Associations and the St. Petersburg Area Chamber of Commerce worked through early concerns with the city before coming around on the ballot question.

They worried about funding injection wells, addressing storm surge and having a clear road map for how the $600 million raised will be spent and publicly tracked.

In October, the local Sierra Club chapter said it supported the referendum, but asked for more oversight from the City Council and to include nature-based solutions to stave off the effects of climate change.

Those wishes were granted: The council passed a new “Resilient by Nature” program that prioritizes nature-based solutions, like bioswale stocked with plants that absorb excess nutrients and living shorelines that are home to oysters, for city projects. Council members also created an oversight committee for the bond-funded infrastructure fixes.

That was encouraging for advocates who worried the city would try to fix its flooding issues with more concrete.

“When this plan was first out, it was very gray,” said Tara Lynn Hubbard, chairperson of the chamber’s Sustainability and Resilience Committee. “And now the city is going green.”

Hubbard is personally in favor of the city’s referendum. The chamber itself did not adopt a position on the tax, but launched an initiative to educate voters on the issue.

Chamber members found that very few business leaders knew much about the stormwater tax, Hubbard said.

“That was concerning,” she said. “So seeing the election results was shocking, but, personally, I was pleasantly surprised because it’s something that we need.”

Hubbard and others have faith that the incoming administration will respect the will of voters.

“If voters vote on something to happen, that should happen,” she said.

The Times asked mayor-elect Crist if he would try to stop the bond. In response, Crist said he respects the voters’ choice, and intends to use the funds wisely to address stormwater and infrastructure issues.

“If you aren’t listening enough with both ears to hear 74% tell you this is what we want to do, then you’re not listening enough,” he said. “I’m a good listener.”

If Crist tried to slow down or halt the bond, “the pushback would be massive,” said Suncoast Sierra Club Executive Committee chairperson James Scott.

He pointed to Crist’s “flip-flopping” on the new tax in the lead up to Election Day.

“That indecisiveness is the opposite of what we need,” Scott said.

Scott said he wants to see the City Council move quickly to fill its new advisory board overseeing the bonds and create a resiliency plan that guides these improvements.

“There are big decisions about our future that we need to make,” Scott said. “The longer we get from 2024 — the more that memory fades — the less urgency is there. And then it’s going to take another disaster to remind us just how important these things are.”

Crist echoed that urgency. He said he feels that St. Petersburg has been on pause, and wants to move forward rapidly and talked of laying groundwork amid the mayoral transition.

“The people want some infrastructure work done, and I want it done, too, even though I voted against it,” Crist said.

In a news release Thursday, Mayor Ken Welch thanked residents for supporting the tax.

“These are the systems residents depend on every day, and they often go unseen until something changes,” he wrote.

Times staff writers Colleen Wright and Nicolas Villamil contributed to this report.

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