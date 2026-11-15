Pinellas, Pasco schools name finalists for teacher of the year awards

The big story: It’s that time of year when Florida school districts recognize top teachers for their dedication and abilities.

Pasco and Pinellas officials recently got into the act, visiting schools across their counties to surprise educators with the news that they were finalists for 2027 district teacher of the year.

The 10 honorees in Pinellas were Stephanie Bowman at Bardmoor Elementary, Isabelle Burns at Sawgrass Lake Elementary, Cynthia Carleton at Palm Harbor Middle, Katrina Klausing at Fairmount Park Elementary, Sharmae Lamar at Douglas Jamerson Elementary, Mark Mansour at Clearwater High, Lourdes Pickart at Ponce de Leon Elementary, Jennie Robinson at Sandy Lane Elementary, Robert Scicolone at Pinellas Technical College and Robert Thomas at Gibbs High School.

Pinellas will announce its overall winner on Jan. 27.

Pasco named three finalists. They were Karen Noffsinger of Sunlake High, Rebecca Price-Baxter of Cotee River Elementary and Chelsea Kunkel of Centennial Middle.

Pasco will announce its winner on Jan. 22.

Hillsborough County has yet to announce its finalists.

All county-level teachers of the year are eligible to compete for the state-level award.

Hot topics

Student recruitment: Broward County schools are finding that families are looking at other education options for their children, K-12 Dive reports. The reasons behind the choices vary, K-12 Dive reports. Officials are trying to adjust to the changing landscape.

State funds: The Florida Department of Education took to social media to reiterate its stance that any private schools with ties to terrorism are not eligible to receive voucher money, Center Square reports.

School structure: Orange County school leaders say they need to re-evaluate how schools are set up as they look for ways to more efficiently manage their facilities amid shrinking student numbers, Spectrum 13 reports.

Public-private partnerships: The Flagler County school district is moving ahead with plans to financially support a new YMCA that will have an Olympic-size swimming pool for student use, Flagler Live reports.

Hurricane aftermath: Pensacola State College campuses suffered more than $5 million in damage from Hurricane Isaias, the Pensacola News-Journal reports.

Growing pains: The St. Johns County school board approved plans for a new high school in a fast-growing part of the county, Jacksonville Today reports.

Employee pay: Marion County school district non-bargaining employees, including principals and central office administrators, will get a 1% raise, 352today.com reports.

District leadership: A dozen candidates applied to become the next superintendent of Indian River County schools, TC Palm reports.

Debt load: The Board of Governors is set to decide whether it’s worth the risk to approve New College’s plan for borrowing up to $47 million in support of its takeover of the USF Sarasota-Manatee campus, WUSF reports.

College costs: The University of Florida approved tuition increases for 10 graduate programs, MainStreet Daily News reports.

Charter schools: Success Academy founder Eva Moskowitz sees Miami as a community open to ideas aimed at solving education problems. She aims to open 40 charter schools in the county, the Miami Herald reports.

In their own words

“We tell kids they can change the world, but we rarely teach kids how to change the world. So, in my classroom, we’re using those core subjects, their math, their English, or science, we’re bringing it together to a hands-on project, and we’re teaching the kids how to change the world.” — Brian Copes, Babcock High teacher, on a student project making prosthetic legs for Amputee Soccer World Cup participants (WINK)

“My daughter is young. She loves school. She is anxious about the changes. She doesn’t want to leave her school or her friends.” — Rebecca Cooper, Marion County parent, on plans to close and consolidate two elementary schools (WCJB)

“When you get to the end of the program, you say, ‘Oh, here’s an 80-question test.’ But when you go take the test, it’s a 400-question exam that’s verbal.” — Kevin Bryant, former student at Tampa Medical College, on complaints filed against the private school (WFTS)

Quick quiz

The Miami-Dade County school district is confronting its enrollment decline by doing more than closing schools. What’s another approach it is taking?

a) Leasing buildings to retailers

b) Offering classrooms to micro-schools

c) Adding community services to fill unused space

Find the answer in this report from Heartlander News.

Don’t miss a story. Here’s a link to yesterday’s roundup.

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