Sam Wilson wins Clearwater City Council race for Seat 5

Sam Wilson, the district director for U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, won Clearwater’s first runoff election against former City Council member Mark Bunker, according to unofficial results Nov. 3.

Wilson, 26, earned nearly 55% of the vote as of 8 p.m. Tuesday. Bunker, 70, earned roughly 45%.

City Council races in Clearwater are nonpartisan. But Wilson, a Republican, had strong party support against Bunker, a Democrat.

They shared differing opinions on Amendment 3, Clearwater’s potential development of a 77-acre golf course — with Wilson supportive of a transparent process and Bunker against a proposed development — as well as the Church of Scientology, which Bunker has publicly criticized for more than two decades. Wilson has acknowledged he received support from members of the church and shared a willingness to work with them on development downtown.

In 2024, voters approved a city charter amendment that instituted runoff elections if no one wins a majority of votes in a primary.

During the Aug. 18 primary election, Wilson was the front-runner, earning roughly 49% of the vote. Bunker received 35%. And Kevin R. T. Laughlin, a local business owner, earned 16%.

Voters elect City Council members citywide. None of them represent a specific geographic area.

Seat 4 was also up for election this year. Freelance journalist Jared Leone won his bid for the council in a race against Bianca Latvala, a digital marketer.