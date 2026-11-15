St. Pete’s Beatles museum has Paul McCartney’s hair, John Lennon’s glasses

This Pinellas County radiologist loves the Beatles.

No, he really loves them.

As in, Dr. Robert Entel has spent decades collecting at least 1,700 bits of Beatles memorabilia, from George Harrison’s sitar and harmonium to John Lennon’s travel razor and sunglasses.

He purchased guitars and an amplifier from the Cavern Club in Liverpool, where the Beatles played hundreds of shows — including some before they were even called the Beatles. He sourced colorful shirts that the Fab Four wore while meditating in India, plus a brick from Strawberry Field and an original Penny Lane road sign.

About 1,000 items from his collection are on permanent display at the Penny Lane Beatles Museum, which moved from Dunedin to downtown St. Petersburg last month and plans to expand again within a few years.

“It just always made me happy,” Entel said during a recent tour. “I mean, I like their wit. I like their charisma. I like their playfulness, and of course, I love their melodies. I always consider McCartney and Lennon the Mozarts of the modern day. They were just melody machines.”

Run by a small staff of board members and volunteers, the museum is as much a love letter to the fans of the Beatles as it is a tribute to the band itself.

Perhaps the most fascinating items are the unofficial bits of memorabilia: Beatles-branded mothballs, alarm clocks, lava lamps. Entel found an ancient pack of Ringo Starr-inspired cookies still in the wrapper.

The museum has an entire display dedicated to that iconic mop top hairdo, complete with Beatles hair spray and wigs and combs, plus little grow-your-own-Beatles-hair promotional items. And actual bits of John, Paul, Ringo and George’s hair trimmings, courtesy of the band’s former fan club secretary.

Entel, 68, grew up in Dunedin, where he wore a kilt and his sister played the bagpipes. He started collecting Beatles stuff as a medical student, during a six-month stay in London. At the Portobello Road Market, Entel found his first Beatles buttons and pins. Back home in the U.S., he stowed them on one side of his sock drawer for safekeeping.

He started visiting garage sales and boutiques. Later came the eBay battles and bids at international auctions, where he goes for clothes the band actually wore and instruments they actually played.

“Eventually my whole bedroom was full of stuff all over the wall, the dressers,” said Entel, who is unmarried and has no children. “Everything was just completely filled with Beatles stuff. I could barely fit anything more in there. For 35 years, I was collecting.”

In 2017, Entel donated his treasures to the first iteration of the Penny Lane Beatles Museum. Founded as a nonprofit, it opened in a roughly 500-square-foot space in Dunedin. And it was an unlikely hit.

“People could barely find it ... and people from all over the world came,” Entel said. “We had 8,000 (to) 9,000 people a year, and we were only open four days a week, four hours a day.”

Senior curator Allison Holuban, who was hired three years ago to catalogue the collection before the expansion, especially loves the handmade fan items. Penny Lane features a trove of scrapbook pages and letters.

“I sat down one night with a bottle of wine and read through them and scanned them,” said Holuban, 29. “It really brought me back to when I was in high school in my full Beatlemania, when I was really crazy for them, because I had the Beatles spiral notebook. I had the Beatles shirts and socks that I would wear to school all the time.”

Holuban worked with Pinellas Park company Creative Arts Unlimited, whose clients include the Tampa Bay History Center, on organizing the flow of the museum in St. Petersburg. The roughly 2,100-square-foot exhibit features a chronological history of the band’s eight or so years together, plus spotlights on each of the members’ solo careers.

“My focus was finding the objects that the Beatles might have used or touched or worn,” she said, pointing to a guitar that George Harrison played as an example. “I remember my hands were almost shaky coming to it because I was just in awe of this item that I was able to be in the room with it, let alone have the honor to be able to handle.”

Executive Director Craig Bachner said the museum is not affiliated with the Beatles, or their company, Apple Corps Limited, although Entel suspects the organization must know about them by now.

“(Visitors) have said it is so nice that with the way the world is today, we’ve got a happy place we can come to,” Bachner said. “A couple people asked why we don’t have things about, you know, what happened to John Lennon, but we made a conscious decision that we’re only going to have all the happy aspects about the Beatles.”

But the museum and Bachner are eager to share the many ways in which the Beatles changed the world for good.

“Their music is amazing and incredible, right? But they came to Jacksonville and they refused to perform because Jacksonville required a segregated audience, and they wouldn’t accept that,” Bachner said.

The Beatles did end up playing that Gator Bowl gig in Jacksonville — their sole concert in Florida other than a live “Ed Sullivan Show” taping in Miami Beach — but only after the venue allowed in people of color. Bachner notes that they did the same at the Florida hotel where they stayed, standing behind the people of color in their entourage.

“There’s just so much about the Beatles besides singing songs that people don’t know,” he said.

A second-generation radiologist, Entel was especially excited to purchase contraband recordings of the Beatles that were etched into X-ray film and smuggled around the Soviet Union.

“When I saw those, I said, ‘I’m getting all of them. I don’t care how much they are,’” said Entel, who notes items like Harrison’s guitar have cost between $10,000 and $100,000. “It also shows the fact that the Beatles are very, very sought after. Behind the Iron Curtain, they did everything possible to try to listen to their music.”

There are other Beatles museums around the world, but Penny Lane is the only one in the United States. Entel did learn there is a Beatles museum in St. Petersburg, Russia — and that he somehow ended up on an advertisement for it.

“I’m just a doctor who went to too many flea markets and garage sales. What am I doing in a poster of this museum in Russia?” he said. “We’ve gotten international attention.”

Penny Lane Beatles Museum

The Penny Lane Beatles Museum is at 146 Second St. N, St. Petersburg. The galleries are open from 10 a.m. through 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays. General admission tickets cost $15 and can be purchased online in advance. Children 8 and under get in free. For more information, visit pennylanebeatlesmuseum.com.