Backpack program gets $10,000 to fight childhood hunger

HERNANDO COUNTY -- A local nonprofit that sends schoolchildren home with food for the weekend has received $10,000 to help keep those backpacks full.

Operation HeartF.E.L.T. Foundation received the money through Liberty Mutual Insurance’s 2026 Make More Happen Award program, which recognized Brooksville-based Killingsworth Agency for its longtime support of the nonprofit. The award started at $5,000 and doubled after community members rallied behind the nomination, generating at least 750 votes and comments.

The money will help the nonprofit buy food for the children and families it serves.

Each week, volunteers fill backpacks with food for distribution through Hernando County schools, reaching students who might otherwise go without adequate meals between Friday afternoon and Monday morning.

Killingsworth Agency’s support goes beyond money. Since 2017, the agency has contributed volunteer hours and donated resources, including free warehouse space where the nonprofit stores food and packs backpacks.

During one especially busy back-to-school season, when demand surged, the agency kept the warehouse open extra hours so volunteers could pack hundreds of backpacks and get them to schools on time.

“What stood out most was seeing the direct impact, knowing that each backpack meant a child would have food over the weekend,” said Danielle Healis of Killingsworth Agency. “That shared effort not only met an urgent need but also strengthened the partnership.”

Operation HeartF.E.L.T. relies on community donations, volunteers and partnerships with local organizations to keep the program running.