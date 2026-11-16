Brookridge residents press county again on Alliance at the Grove

BROOKSVILLE — Brookridge residents returned to the Hernando County Commission on Oct. 27 with a familiar list of complaints about the Alliance at the Grove commercial development outside their community’s only entrance. They cited light spilling into the neighborhood, construction noise outside permitted hours, drivers running new stop signs and a promised buffer that still isn’t there.

The group was small, but its frustration was plain. County officials again said their authority over the developer is limited. They also said talks are underway on about 500 feet of fencing along the Brookridge property line and that temporary speed humps are next.

Kathleen Martin presented guidance from the University of Florida’s Master Gardener program and said none of the shrubs or trees now planted will meet the opacity standard the developer agreed to reach by 2027.

“You can see from the pictures, no shrubs are there; shrubs are dying,” she said.

Under ideal conditions the shrubs grow about a foot a year, Martin said, and residents shouldn’t have to wait eight to 10 years for them to reach the required height.

“Why is our area being neglected and looking like it’s a piece of trash?” she asked.

The only way to meet the agreement, Martin said, is a permanent wall that won’t shrink, molt or attract vermin.

“From the start of this project, Brookridge and the residents have been let down by Hernando County,” resident Rene Jasnoch said. “The residents have come to countless commissioners’ meetings, voicing their concerns. We heard a couple promises that never came to be.”

She challenged a commissioner’s earlier remark that the county’s authority is somewhat restricted.

“Did the county give them free rein to do whatever they want? Isn’t every change reviewed by the commissioners for approval in the county?” she asked. “All of these changes have affected the residents of Brookridge in a negative way.”

Jasnoch said the wall should already be in place. She said she believed the county would have enforced stricter building codes if Brookridge were a “higher-end” community.

“Please do something for us,” she said.

Kathy Miller thanked the county for the new flashing stop signs but said drivers ignore them.

“I’ve watched three people run them in the last two days,” she said.

Miller also said she has seen school buses using the frontage road.

Other residents said light from the development still spills into the community, construction vehicles operate outside quiet hours, and workers run power equipment early in the morning at levels above the county’s noise limits.

County response

Commissioner Steve Champion said he has seen the lights but noted that the site is commercial property, and the business is allowed to operate there.

On the fence, he was blunt.

“Can we make him do it?” Champion asked, referring to the developer. “No. We’re trying to do it the nice way. We’re trying to talk to him, to say, ‘Will you do this for this community, please?’”

If he were the developer, Champion said, he would build it, because Brookridge residents could become customers of the businesses there.

“I would hope they would be good neighbors,” he said.

Change won’t happen overnight, Champion said, though it could come sooner if residents make enough noise.

Public Works Director Scott Herring said the stop signs are in place. He said the next steps are restriping the road and installing temporary speed humps at the entrance and exit lanes.

Commission Chairman Jerry Campbell asked about trucks and buses.

Herring said that when he went out to the site, he saw one school bus using Tundra Drive to bypass the traffic light. He photographed it and sent the picture to County Administrator Jeff Rogers to forward to the school superintendent.

Semitrucks don’t make deliveries during peak hours, 7:30 to 9 a.m. and 4:30 to 6 p.m., and have multiple ways out of the development, Herring said.

Rogers said frontage roads are meant to reduce conflicts between vehicles.

“The frontage roads are designed to provide safer transportation routes,” he said. ”So it’s safer for the buses.”

Rogers acknowledged that the stretch from Brookridge Central to the traffic light is a conflict point. He said he would work to limit the buses’ use of the frontage road.

Development Services Director Omar DePablo said school buses run set routes and are barred from certain maneuvers, such as U-turns, so they take “the path of least resistance” for safety. He said he wanted to know why the route changed.

“Maybe it was for safer movements,” he said.

DePablo said nothing is final with the developer. He said talks last week raised the possibility of about 500 feet of fence along the Brookridge property line.

“It will pick up where the segments have ended, and it will go the full length and to meet up with the more vegetated area of Brookridge,” he said. “It will cover that segment. Staff is still working on that.”

Staff is pushing for the fence while trying to save as much existing vegetation as possible, DePablo said.

On work hours, DePablo said the developer has agreed to shorten the workday or start later. He said the county has no violation to cite.

Commissioner John Mitten said that if the developer didn’t know a fence was expected, he does now. Mitten called the 500 feet an “awesome value-add” but urged staff to keep pushing for a fence along the entire boundary.

“I would once again ask that developer to consider the bigger picture and the name brands of the people involved to be able to have that barrier going forward,” he said.