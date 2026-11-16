Letter: Culture wars versus government-run programs

I wish to address the Hernando County Commission’s persistent habit of turning local government into political theater, responding to your Oct. 7 article, “Bay of Pigs veterans warn of socialism’s pull.”

At the Oct. 13 meeting, the board proclaimed Oct. 14 as Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day. This follows their unanimous vote to rename a portion of California Street to Charlie Kirk Memorial Highway.

Prioritizing these highly politicized gestures — alongside using public, taxpayer-funded meetings to formally host international geopolitical debates — steps entirely out of municipal bounds.

As a local government body, the commission’s fundamental duty is to focus on local infrastructure, budgets and community services for all constituents, regardless of their political beliefs. Instead, staging biased ideological events does nothing but polarize our community at a time when we desperately need unity.

Furthermore, the sweeping anti-socialist rhetoric surrounding these events lacks nuance. There is a profound hypocrisy in using a government platform to launch blanket condemnations against public safety nets, while sitting as officials who administer public programs.

Our own government relies on collective structures every day — from Social Security, Medicare and veterans’ benefits to our local fire and police departments.

I call on the Hernando County Commission to return to the objective, unbiased business of running our county. Stop using your platform for selective historical outrage and ideological grandstanding, and stop alienating the diverse constituents you were elected to serve.

Brian Patrick Moore

Spring Hill