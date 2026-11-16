Football legends plan Gators vs. ‘Noles tailgate, watch party

PALMETTO — Fans of perennial rivals the University of Florida Gators and the Florida State University Seminoles will gather to cheer for their teams at the Legacy Weekend Tailgate & Watch Party the day after Thanksgiving.

The free event on Friday, Nov. 27, at 2 p.m. at Sutton Park, 1006 Sixth St. W., will feature the Gators vs. Noles game on the big screen, food trucks, live music, activities for fans and families and opportunities to meet former players. Fans of both teams and all ages are welcome.

Hometown football legends Adrian McPherson, a former Southeast High School, FSU and NFL football player, and Reggie Davis, a former Southeast High School and UF player, developed the event to benefit the nonprofit RI5E Leadership and Sports Academy for local students.

McPherson founded the academy to provide academic support, leadership development, financial literacy, workforce preparation, educational opportunities, mentorship and athletics for students with a goal to produce future leaders.

“This community has given me everything,” McPherson told the Manatee County Tourist Development Council at its Oct. 12 meeting.

Sports brings community together, he said.

“Why not bring everybody together and make it an annual event?” McPherson said, adding that he is passionate about youth and the community. “I believe this will grow to be the biggest block party in the state of Florida.”

Bradenton Area Convention and Visitors Bureau Executive Director Elliott Falcione requested that the advisory council approve $35,000 in funding for final approval by Manatee County commissioners for the event, which council members approved.

The inaugural event is supported by Manatee County, the cities of Palmetto and Bradenton and local businesses and community organizations.

VIP tickets for $100 are available for purchase at www.TheLegacyWeekend.net.