Manatee County announces opening date for Premier Sports Campus North in Lakewood Ranch

A major expansion of the Premier Sports Campus in Lakewood Ranch is set to open next month, offering Manatee County residents a new place to exercise and play.

The Athletics & Aquatics Center at Premier Campus North, 16350 Rangeland Parkway, will feature an Olympic-sized pool, a therapy and instruction pool, 24 pickleball courts, a walking trail, community rooms and more.

A grand opening is scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 19, county officials revealed in an email to the Tampa Bay Beacons.

The county will host an opening ceremony at 9 a.m., followed at 10 a.m. by the facility’s opening to the public.

The $44 million project broke ground in January 2025. An initial opening estimate of September 2026 was later pushed to December, but an opening date had not yet been announced.

County staff say the center was thoughtfully designed to provide fun and fitness for “residents of all ages and abilities.”

“From competitive swimming and youth athletics to fitness, recreation and family activities, this premier facility will provide new opportunities for residents to stay active, build connections and enjoy the exceptional recreational amenities that make Manatee County a great place to live, work and play,” a county spokesperson said via email.

New center expands Premier Sports Campus offerings

A lobby at the entrance will have a customer service area where visitors can ask questions, set up memberships, make court reservations and learn about facility programs, according to county staff.

The center offers 14 shaded pickleball courts equipped with fans and lighting, alongside 10 illuminated outdoor courts. The space is designed to accommodate casual drop-in play and regional tournaments, staff say. A hitting wall is also available for practice.

Residents can pay $5 for a two-hour pickleball session or $35 for a monthly membership.

In the aquatic area, visitors will find two outdoor pools suited for different uses. An Olympic-sized pool will host competitive events, while a 25-yard activity pool will be available for classes, lessons, community play and more.

Both pools utilize geothermal heating and cooling technology to keep temperatures comfortable while saving on energy costs.

There’s also a pool deck for watching meets or lounging.

County staff foresee the facility being used for everything from recreational swimming and water polo matches to high school meets to state competitions.

“(There’s) plenty of space for everybody. … This will allow the public to come in and swim at the same time the competition teams are there,” said Chet Brown, the county’s division chief of beach patrol and aquatic safety.

County pools are free to use on a first-come, first-served basis during public swim hours.

A paved walking trail stretches approximately 1 mile around the north campus. The facility also offers women’s and men’s locker rooms and separate restrooms for the pool and pickleball zones, and reservable community rooms with a shared catering kitchen.

Tentative hours for the Athletics & Aquatics Center at Premier Sports Campus North are 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

The new center expands on the county’s offerings at the nearby Premier Sports Campus South, 5895 Post Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. Opened in 2011, the 140-acre south campus features 23 FIFA-regulation fields and a 3,000-seat stadium used for soccer and other field sports.