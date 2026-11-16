Nearly 500 Hernando children need a Christmas sponsor

SPRING HILL — Nearly 500 Hernando County children are waiting for someone to make their Christmas happen.

The Brijbag Family Foundation is asking businesses, churches, civic groups and individuals to help through The Matthew Project, its annual holiday gift program. This year, the foundation is looking mainly for groups that can sponsor 10 or more children each.

The program works with local schools to identify children in need, then matches each child with a sponsor who provides Christmas gifts.

“Every name on our list is a real kid in our community, sitting in a classroom down the street,” said Brian Brijbag, who founded the foundation with Stephanie Brijbag. “We can’t reach 500 children alone. When a business, a congregation or a club takes on 10 kids, that’s 10 Christmas mornings that look completely different.”

Stephanie Brijbag said she is confident the community will respond.

“Christmas shouldn’t depend on a child’s ZIP code or what their family is going through this year,” she said. “Our community has always shown up for these kids, and we know it will again.”

Kylie Barnes, the program’s sponsor liaison, works directly with each participating business, church and civic group. She matches them with children and answers their questions from sign-up through the holidays.

Teens often overlooked

The foundation said teenagers are often the hardest children to sponsor and the easiest to overlook.

Individuals can help by donating a $100 gift card for a high school student. A gift card lets an older student choose something they actually need, from clothes to school supplies.

How to help

Organizations: Businesses, churches and civic groups can sponsor 10 or more children by contacting Kylie Barnes at kylie@brijbaglaw.com.

Individuals: Drop off a $100 gift card for a high school student at Brijbag Law, 5329 Commercial Way, Spring Hill.

Information: brijbagfamilyfoundation.com/the-matthew-project