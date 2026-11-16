News Briefs

No-swim advisory issued for Rogers Park

BROOKSVILLE — The Florida Department of Health in Hernando County has issued a no-swim advisory for Rogers Park, 7244 Shoal Line Blvd., Spring Hill, because of water quality concerns.

The park remains open during regular hours, but visitors should stay out of the water and follow posted signs until the advisory is lifted. The department will notify the public when conditions improve.

Updates will be posted on the Hernando County government Facebook page.

Hernando County offices, services closed for Thanksgiving

BROOKSVILLE — Hernando County government offices will close Thursday, Nov. 26, and Friday, Nov. 27, for Thanksgiving and will reopen at regular hours Monday, Nov. 30.

Hernando County Transit (TheBus) will not run Thanksgiving Day. All routes resume regular schedules Friday, Nov. 27.

All library branches will close Nov. 26 and 27. The Spring Hill and East Hernando branches will reopen at 9 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 28. The West Hernando Branch will reopen at 10 a.m. and the Main Library at noon Monday, Nov. 30.

The Main Landfill and the East and West Hernando convenience centers will close Thanksgiving Day. On Nov. 27, the landfill will reopen at 8 a.m. and the convenience centers at 9 a.m.

Coastal Waste & Recycling will not collect Thanksgiving Day. Thursday customers will have trash picked up Monday, Nov. 30, and recycling and yard waste picked up Thursday, Dec. 3. Friday collection is unchanged.

Brookridge dance set for Dec. 5

A Christmas-themed dance featuring the Cover to Cover Band will be held from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.

Dress is casual. Guests should bring their own beverages and snacks; ice will be provided.

Tickets are $10 and will be sold at the door from 6 to 7 p.m. while they last. Seating is limited.

There will be no dance in January.

A New Year’s Eve dinner dance will be held Thursday, Dec. 31. Tickets are on sale now and must be bought by Dec. 15, the caterer’s deadline. No tickets will be sold at the door.

Doors open at 6 p.m., when hors d’oeuvres will be served. The evening includes a six-course catered dinner, a professional photographer and dancing to the Stragglers from about 8:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. Champagne and hors d’oeuvres will be served just before midnight.

Guests should bring their own beverages; coffee and tea will be served during dinner only.

To buy tickets or for more information, call Patty at 317-440-6586.

Bilirakis co-sponsors bill targeting military burn pits

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Gus Bilirakis, R-Palm Harbor, is among a bipartisan group of lawmakers who have introduced the WIPE OUT Burn Pits Act in the House and Senate.

The bill would build on the 2022 PACT Act, which expanded health care and benefits for veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic substances. It would require that every instance of burn pit exposure be recorded in a service member’s health records. It would also set up a framework for identifying, tracking and reducing the risks of open-air burn pits near U.S. forces and push the military to replace them with safer alternatives.

“Our service members put their lives on the line to defend our nation, and they should never have to face lifelong health consequences because of the toxic exposure they endured while serving,” Bilirakis said. “We have a responsibility to safeguard the health of our heroes, and I will continue fighting to make that a priority.”

BOCC accepting applications for Planning and Zoning

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Board of County Commissioners is accepting applications for three openings on the Planning and Zoning Commission.

The openings are for members representing District 2 and District 4, plus one countywide alternate. Each district member is appointed by that district’s commissioner. The alternate is appointed by the full board. All terms expire Dec. 31.

Applicants must live in Hernando County and be registered to vote there. The positions are unpaid. Agenda packets and correspondence are distributed digitally, so members must be comfortable using a computer and must bring their own laptop to meetings.

Applications are available at the County Administrator’s Office, 15470 Flight Path Drive, Brooksville; by calling 352-754-4002; or at HernandoCounty.us/committees. Completed applications must be emailed to Administration@hernandocounty.us by 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 27.