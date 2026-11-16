Oldsmar OKs long-awaited downtown redevelopment

Oldsmar’s decades-long effort to remake its downtown cleared its final hurdle Nov. 3, when the City Council voted 5-0 to approve a development agreement with Stanbery Development Group LLC.

The deal clears the way for the company to buy about 8 acres of city-owned land surrounding and including City Hall and turn it into a walkable, mixed-use town center with 240 residential units, about 19,650 square feet of commercial space and a central public plaza. The property is at the northwest corner of State Street West, between Tampa Road and Washington Avenue.

“I am so excited and so proud of this council and councils before us,” Mayor Katie Gannon said after the vote. “This goes back many years, and I’m just really excited to see this move forward. Congratulations to the entire city.”

The vote capped months of public outreach and negotiation. Seventy-five percent of residents who attended three community open houses over the summer supported the project’s framework. Vice Mayor Steve Graber called that response a step in the right direction for downtown. The council approved the deal’s essential terms in July, and the Planning Board recommended approval 6-0 in October.

The homes will be in four-story buildings at a density of 30 units per acre, which is within the maximum allowed under the city’s land development code.

“The proposed redevelopment will transform vacant and underutilized city-owned property into a coordinated mixed-use development, supporting the city’s long-term vision for the town center and encouraging additional private investment,” City Manager Felicia Donnelly said when she presented the agreement.

The contract sets requirements meant to match the commercial space to what residents want. At least 30% of it must go to restaurants and other food businesses during initial lease-up. The plaza must include public art, with a centerpiece sculpture worth at least $50,000. Plans call for 372 parking spaces, eight golf cart spaces and 2,500 square feet of bicycle parking.

The financial safeguards the council approved earlier this year are unchanged in the final contract. Stanbery will pay $2 million for the property and make a nonrefundable $200,000 deposit. Construction must be finished within 60 months, and the developer will owe $350,000 in damages for each year the project runs past that deadline. The city will not issue certificates of occupancy for any of the homes until all commercial space and public gathering areas are complete. The developer will own and maintain all infrastructure on the site.

Council members also praised city staff for handling the complex negotiations and months of public hearings.

“I just want to thank the staff for the tremendous effort that they’ve put into this project,” council member Amber Stephens said.

City manager, clerk earn raises

At the same meeting, the council reviewed the annual performance of Donnelly and City Clerk Kristin Garcia.

Under longstanding city rules, the city’s top administrators get the same annual raises as general city employees if at least three council members rate their job performance as satisfactory. All five council members gave Donnelly and Garcia positive reviews.

Both will receive the 1% merit increase included in the city’s 2026-27 budget, plus a 3% cost-of-living adjustment retroactive to Oct. 1.

“While I would argue that our city manager is grossly underpaid because she’s absolutely amazing, I think I can pretty safely say that our city manager and city clerk both got five thumbs-up, five yeses, five outstanding evaluations from this entire council,” Gannon said. “We are all very grateful for your hard work.”

The council approved the reviews and raises unanimously.