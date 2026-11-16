Palmetto commissioners approve Palmetto Place

PALMETTO — The former site of an elementary school is on track to be developed into a mixed-use project with 178 multifamily units, 15,000 square feet of retail/office/restaurant space and 6,700 square feet of amenity space.

The Palmetto City Commission approved the Palmetto Place development on Oct. 19. The city plans to sell the property to developer Brad Baker by Jan. 8, with construction projected to begin one year from then and completion a year after that.

Baker proposes a two-story and four-story “mixed-use development that will revitalize Palmetto’s historic downtown area by creating an affordable, vibrant community where residents can live, work, and thrive,” according to his application.

The project will blend “Modern aesthetics with timeless charm, envisioning a building that honors the area’s rich heritage while embracing contemporary design principles,” according to the application.

The residential component of the project, on about 4.5 acres at 702 10th Ave. W., includes 168 rental units and 10 townhomes, with one-bedroom units of 600 square feet and two-bedroom units of 900 square feet; 20% of the project will be affordable housing.

Planned amenities include a clubhouse, pool, fitness center, business center and rooftop deck.

Plans recently have been reconfigured to provide a secondary access point and additional parking and improved drainage, according to developers.

The property is in the 10th Avenue (Old Main Street) and Uptown Downtown Overlay Districts, which were established to promote a vibrant, pedestrian-oriented downtown environment that integrates moderate-density residential development with commercial and recreational uses, according to city documentation of the project.

Recently adopted parking standards for the districts requires 312 parking spaces for the development.