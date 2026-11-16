Palmetto places moratorium on data centers, smoke shops

PALMETTO — The Palmetto City Commission voted on Nov. 2 to place a one-year moratorium on data centers and new smoke shops while city planning staff examines local regulation options for the emerging industries.

The data center ordinance imposes “a moratorium on the submission and acceptance of applications for building permits, site plans, development orders, development agreements, special exception uses, conditional uses, rezonings and comprehensive plan amendments related to data centers, large-scale data centers and other large load customers” within the city.

Since August, officials have been discussing the moratorium, expressing concerns about high water usage to cool equipment, large electrical demand and noise pollution while noting the potential economic benefits of data centers.

At the commission’s Sept. 14 meeting, City Attorney Mark Barnebey suggested that a one-year moratorium would give staff time to review appropriate regulations on water use, electricity, siting and compatibility with residents.

No members of the public commented on the moratorium Nov. 2.

The smoke shop ordinance imposes “a moratorium on the establishment of retail smoke shops, smoking products, vaping accessories and products, vapor-generating electronic devices, and products and accessories related to CBD products from every zoning district in the city for a period of 365 days.”

No members of the public commented on the moratorium Nov. 2, however, at the Sept. 14 commission meeting, Ali Bergmann, of North River Prevention Partners, supported the smoke shop moratorium.

Karon Dixon, of Palmetto Downtown Main Street, also supported the ordinance, saying that children and adults should be able to use public parks without being exposed to secondhand smoke.

Lexie Scott, of Students Working Against Tobacco, also supported the smoke shop moratorium, calling smoking a serious public health issue and suggesting that Palmetto should set a precedent by passing regulations against smoking.

“Every cigarette smoked in a park or vaped on a beach can push youth towards something that can hurt them long-term,” she said.

Cindy Lane is a staff writer for the Tampa Bay Beacons. She can be reached at clane@tbnweekly.com.