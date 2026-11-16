Panel backs 655-home Glen Lakes expansion

BROOKSVILLE — The Hernando County Planning and Zoning Commission on Nov. 9 recommended approval of an updated master plan for Glen Lakes Phase 2, which calls for 655 single-family villas on 293 acres at the western end of Glen Lakes Boulevard and Mississippi Run.

The 4-0 vote, with modified performance conditions, sends the plan to the Hernando County Commission, which has the final say.

According to agenda documents, the updated plan re-establishes the development pattern approved in 2016 and modified in 2019. It does not add homes or change the approved lot types, which are 45-foot and 55-foot lots.

The vacant property is mostly forested uplands and wetlands. It sits between the existing Glen Lakes Phase 1 development and a state-owned wildlife refuge, with conservation land to the north and west and homes to the south. The homes would be built in four sections, or “pods,” off Glen Lakes Boulevard.

Ford Manuel of Coastal Engineering said setbacks, buffers and access points to the pods are unchanged from what the county previously approved.

“We’re not making any revisions. We’re not connecting to any exterior roadways,” he said.

Development Services Director Omar DePablo said the performance conditions set in 2019 remain in place, and some have been added.

Some neighbors objected. In two emails sent the week before the meeting, residents urged the board to deny the plan. They said it doesn’t fit the surrounding area, and they raised concerns about flooding, stormwater drainage, loss of wildlife habitat, property values and traffic.

At the meeting, the owner of an adjoining lot asked about an easement, another speaker asked about school concurrency and a third said the developer seemed to be trying to “stuff” as many people as possible onto the property.

Commissioner Mike Fulford asked whether the board could apply more recent interpretations of lot sizes and densities when it reviews revised or re-established master plans.

DePablo said the board has that ability. He said staff would not object to changes in layout or orientation as long as they don’t conflict with county ordinances or existing entitlements.

He said these projects involve some “horse trading.” Despite claims on social media, he said, staff recommends approval only after about six months of negotiating over how a project meets the comprehensive plan and the county’s setback rules.

Fulford called the project “Glen Lakes 2.0” and noted the land has changed hands several times. It is now owned by the homeowners association, he said.

“I’m good with the project as is,” Fulford said.

DePablo said the development rights stay with the property no matter who owns it.

“The land can change ownership a hundred times before it gets back to a board,” he said. “The entitlements are locked in place.”

Auto repair shop advances

The panel also voted 4-0 to approve a master plan revision that clears the way for a Christian Brothers Automotive repair shop northeast of Spring Hill Drive and Brockman Street. The site is next to a 7-Eleven and across the street from the airport.

The applicant, JMA Entity LLC, asked to add automobile and truck repair, excluding body shops, as a specific C-2 use on the parcel, which is zoned Planned Development Project (General Commercial).

The site will be split in two. About 1.11 acres on the west side will go to Christian Brothers, and the remaining 0.67 acres on the east side will stay undeveloped for now. Any future development there would need a separate review and approval.

Plans call for a one-story, 5,791-square-foot building with 10 enclosed service bays and about 30 parking spaces. The site will also have landscaping, lighting, utilities, stormwater facilities and screened trash storage. Building height is capped at 45 feet. No homes or code deviations are proposed.

Other repair shops operate nearby, and the Hernando County School District’s bus depot sits behind the property.

In other action

The panel voted 4-0 to approve a special exception use permit allowing QASR LLC to expand an assisted living facility. The 16 large bedrooms will go from one resident each to two, for a total capacity of 32 residents. Two smaller bedrooms will not be resident rooms; they will be used as a library and activity space.

The commission’s next meeting is at 9 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, in the commission chambers.