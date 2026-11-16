Passage of Amendment 3 could lead to resumption of study to incorporate Wesley Chapel

WESLEY CHAPEL — The North Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce put its study of Wesley Chapel cityhood on hold when Gov. Ron DeSantis began floating the idea of eliminating property taxes, and then again when Amendment 3 made it onto the ballot.

Now that voters have approved the tax cut, the prospect of cuts to Pasco County services has given the chamber another reason to revisit the idea.

“It actually brings it to the forefront a little bit more, and our governmental affairs committee is pretty much working on it right now,” chamber President and CEO Hope Kennedy said.

Kennedy said a five-member committee could recommend as early as January whether to reignite the study. Kennedy says the Chamber has taken no position on incorporation, and she has no recent gauge of the temperature of interest by residents.

But business owners, she added, were the ones initially in favor of the idea and are still behind it.

“We are just regrouping and organizing and kind of strategizing on next steps,” Kennedy said.

The chamber has been here before. It previously agreed to resume its efforts after the DeSantis’ proposal to eliminate property taxes stalled in the Legislature. At the time, the chamber was looking to raise $75,000 for an economic analysis and already had commitments for a third of that amount. Austin, Texas-based AngelouEconomics had verbally agreed to do the work. Kennedy said last week no formal agreement was ever signed, however.

Kennedy says the chamber now knows what tax rules a new city would start with. Amendment 3 raised the homestead exemption for taxes other than school taxes to $150,000 in 2027 and $250,000 in 2028.

“So now knowing what those property tax assessments, you know, homestead exemptions would be, we now will have a much more accurate picture,” Kennedy said. “But we could still do the feasibility study and find out it’s not feasible.”

Kennedy said Wesley Chapel’s commercial development gives it a broader tax base than communities made up mostly of homes. But the numbers could show incorporating would cost homeowners too much.

“It’s totally a numbers game,” she said.

Kennedy said the chamber wants to talk to Pasco about which services could be delivered more efficiently locally. That could matter if Pasco scales back services, although a city would have to figure out which ones it could provide.

The question about Wesley Chapel incorporation is a long lingering one, and goes back to at least 2003, when residents seeking more fire stations, law enforcement, libraries and sports fields tried to put incorporation on the 2004 ballot. The effort failed when organizers failed to complete the required paperwork.

The county has six incorporated cities — Dade City, Zephyrhills, San Antonio, St. Leo, Port Richey and New Port Richey — home to combined population of roughly 55,000.

Wesley Chapel, however, has continued to grow, and the emphasis on what services it receives, and the quality of those services has remained for some. The population reached 64,866 in the 2020 census but is considered to be roughly 85,000 today.

State Sen. Danny Burgess helped revive the idea in 2024 by asking at a chamber event why Wesley Chapel wasn’t already a city. That spurred an effort to begin a process that would require an economic analysis followed by a feasibility study and five-year operating plan, to name just a few of the hurdles.

Kennedy said the recent election may have given the effort another ally in Tallahassee. She called newly elected state Sen. Chris Nocco, the longtime Pasco County sheriff, “a huge proponent of Wesley Chapel becoming its own city” and said the chamber plans to meet with him and another newly elected official in the coming weeks.

“It’s still going to be a very large legislative lift,” she said.

Ultimately, though, the final decision will be made by residents. If the Legislature does approve — and it won’t see anything on the incorporation until at least 2028 — it would head to the ballot as a referendum for an official vote.

But first comes a decision on whether to pay for the research that would tell residents what a city could do, and what it might cost them.