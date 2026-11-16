Police Beat

RV fire closes southbound I-75

An RV fire shut down all southbound lanes of Interstate 75 for about 40 minutes Nov. 7, according to Hernando County Fire Rescue.

Firefighters were called at 1:30 p.m. to mile marker 304 and arrived to find a full-size RV fully ablaze, the agency said. Florida Department of Transportation traffic cameras captured what appeared to be a propane tank venting shortly before crews arrived, officials said.

Everyone aboard escaped, and no injuries were reported. Sumter County Fire & EMS assisted, and crews had the fire under control within 20 minutes, Fire Rescue officials said.

The cause has not been determined.