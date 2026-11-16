HERNANDO COUNTY – A woman who teaches at a private school in Hernando County has been arrested and faces multiple charges, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office said.

On Nov. 5, the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office received information that Mia Acevedo Gallardo, 20, who was employed as a long-term substitute teacher at Grace Education Academy at the time of the alleged offense, was involved in a romantic relationship with one of her students, a 17-year-old enrolled at the school.

Detectives with the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office initiated an investigation into the allegations. During the investigation, detectives discovered explicit photographs on the juvenile victim’s cellular phone that had been sent by Gallardo.

Gallardo was employed at Grace Education Academy as a long-term substitute teacher from Aug. 7 to Nov. 4.

On Nov. 13, Gallardo was placed under arrest, and transported to the Hernando County Detention Center on the following charges: