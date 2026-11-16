Retired Marine general to lead Saint Leo’s military programs

ST. LEO — A retired Marine Corps major general who once ran the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs will lead military and veteran programs at Saint Leo University.

Retired Maj. Gen. James S. Hartsell will join the university Dec. 4 as executive vice president for military and defense initiatives, Saint Leo announced Nov. 12.

“Major General Hartsell brings an extraordinary depth of leadership experience, a lifelong commitment to service and a deep understanding of the military and veteran experience,” said Jim Burkee, Saint Leo’s president. “Military service is part of Saint Leo’s DNA, and we are excited to have someone of his experience and stature helping us build on that legacy.”

For Hartsell, the job is personal.

“This place has a very special meaning to me and my family,” he said. “My son, Evin, graduated here in 2015 with a degree in psychology and in 2018 received his master’s degree posthumously. Having the university establish the Evin B. Hartsell Endowed Memorial Scholarship in his name to support students with disabilities has been especially heartwarming.”

Hartsell, who previously served on Saint Leo’s board of trustees, spent 37 years in the Marine Corps. He enlisted in 1981 and retired in 2018 as a major general. As a young captain on the Marine Corps Pistol Team, he earned the nickname “Hammer,” and he became the first Marine Distinguished Shooter in more than 60 years to reach general officer rank.

At Saint Leo, he will set strategy for the university’s military and veterans programs, expand access to degree programs, including online options, and oversee education centers that serve military installations. He also will manage military education benefits and compliance, build partnerships with installations, the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, veterans service organizations and employers, and lead efforts to increase enrollment among service members, veterans, military spouses and dependents.

The appointment comes as Saint Leo adds programs in emerging fields, including a drone program focused on unmanned aircraft systems and new degree options in cybersecurity and other technology areas.

“Having Major General Hartsell’s leadership and experience at the table will help us continue to look ahead and prepare our students to serve wherever they are needed, whether that is on the battlefield, in the cybersecurity arena or at the forefront of emerging technologies,” Burkee said.

As a lieutenant colonel, Hartsell commanded the 4th Reconnaissance Battalion and was mobilized for Operation Iraqi Freedom I. He later deployed to Iraq as the 1st Marine Division’s senior liaison to the Marine Expeditionary Force, earning the Bronze Star and Combat Action Ribbon. As a colonel, he deployed to Afghanistan as senior liaison to NATO Regional Command South and received the Legion of Merit.

As a general officer, he commanded the 4th Marine Division, overseeing about 18,000 Marines and sailors in 37 states. He later served with U.S. Pacific Command as mobilization assistant to the commander, director of strategy and policy, and chief of staff, while also directing the Defense Department’s Asia-Pacific Center for Security Studies. He received the Defense Superior Service Medal.

After retiring, Hartsell returned to Florida and joined the Pasco Sheriff’s Office, where he launched the Future Operations Division. He joined the Florida Department of Veterans’ Affairs leadership team in 2019 and in 2021 was appointed executive director by Gov. Ron DeSantis, with unanimous approval from the state’s three Cabinet officers. In that role, he represented the state’s nearly 1.4 million veterans.

He also has 22 years of civilian experience in health care, including leadership roles in marketing, product management, business development and hospital administration.

Information on the scholarship and the Evin B. Hartsell Foundation is at evinbhartsell.com. Information on Saint Leo’s military programs is at saintleo.edu.