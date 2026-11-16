Sheriff warns of scam targeting bank cards left in mailboxes

The Hernando County Sheriff’s Office is warning residents about a scam in which callers posing as bank employees persuade victims to leave their credit or debit cards outside for pickup.

The scammers contact victims by phone, text or email, claiming to represent their bank, credit union or card security department. They say the victim’s card has been compromised, has expired or must be replaced immediately. To seem legitimate, they often already know some of the victim’s personal information, such as a name and home address.

The victim is told to leave the card — sometimes cut into pieces or sealed in an envelope — in the mailbox or on the porch for a bank courier. An accomplice then picks it up, and the card is used to make unauthorized purchases or access the victim’s accounts.

Warning signs

Banks will never ask customers to leave a card in a mailbox, on a porch or with a courier they didn’t request.

Scammers create a false sense of urgency, warning that accounts will be frozen or drained unless the victim acts immediately.

Callers may try to keep victims on the line and discourage them from hanging up, calling their bank or talking with family.

How to protect yourself

Hang up on anyone who tells you to leave a card outside for pickup.

Call your bank or credit union directly, using the number on the back of your card, on an official statement or on the institution’s website.

Never hand over a physical card to an unsolicited caller or courier, or to anyone claiming to represent your bank.

Check your accounts regularly and notify your bank immediately if you spot unauthorized charges.

Report suspicious activity to the Sheriff’s Office. If a card was taken from your mailbox, also report it to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

Criminals count on fear and urgency to keep victims from stopping to check, the Sheriff’s Office said. Taking a moment to verify a call can prevent the loss.