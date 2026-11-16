Sunlake’s cross-country teams are headed back to the state meet, and the girls are going as region champions.

The Seahawks girls won the Class 4A, Region 3 title, and the boys placed fourth to qualify for state for the ninth straight season. Both teams are coached by longtime distance coach Randall Reeves and will run in the FHSAA Class 4A state meet Friday, Nov. 20 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

The girls won the region by nearly 40 points over runner-up Lakewood Ranch. Wiregrass Ranch’s Natalia Gaona-Zelaya took the individual title. Sunlake was led by sophomore Ana Cecila Maia Menard, who placed fifth in 18:36, nine seconds ahead of teammate Ella Pope (18:45). Anna Connett was 11th (19:11), Jolynn Chen 24th (20:14), Harshita Anne 27th (20:32) and Isabella Abrao 32nd (20:52).

Wiregrass Ranch won the boys team title. Freshman Collin Langston led Sunlake, placing 19th in 16:35. Jose Diaz Cova was 25th (16:47), Jaxson Rose 41st (17:13), Jacob Greene 44th (17:16) and Matthew Stone 47th (17:18).

Angeline Academy is also sending both its teams to state. The Archers girls placed seventh and the boys eighth at regionals to qualify for the Class 2A meet. Freshman Malina Bunwat led the girls, placing sixth in 20:13, and freshman Dominic Sadonis led the boys, placing 16th in 17:13.

Gators fall in heartbreaker

Land O’ Lakes’ football season ended Nov. 12 with a 7-3 loss to Pensacola Booker T. Washington in the first round of the Florida Invitational Tournament at John Benedetto Stadium.

The Gators nearly took the lead late. Jayven Williams caught what looked like the go-ahead touchdown, but it was called back for offensive pass interference.

Land O’ Lakes’ defense held the Wildcats to 211 total yards, with two sacks and four pass breakups. The offense managed only 233 yards. Standout running back Eli Melendez ran for 95 yards on 28 carries.

The Gators (6-5) lost in the tournament’s first round for the second straight season.

Sunlake girls third at state

The Sunlake girls swimming team placed third at the Class 3A state meet Nov. 6 at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training Center in Ocala, led by the Burton sisters, sophomore Payton and freshman Ashlyn.

The Seahawks placed third in two relays. Payton Burton, Mila Adriani, Atalia Tripp and Micaela Vasquez swam the 200 medley relay in 1:49, and the Burton sisters teamed with Adriani and Vasquez to finish the 400 freestyle relay in 3:33.

Individually, Payton Burton placed fifth in the 500 freestyle and seventh in the 200 individual medley. Ashlyn Burton was fifth in the 100 freestyle.

The Sunlake boys finished 11th. Weston Spiers placed fourth in 1-meter diving with 417 points, and Jeremy Morgan was seventh in the 100 breaststroke.

In the Class 4A meet Nov. 7, Land O’ Lakes’ Brayden Haskell placed 12th in 1-meter diving.

Murray signs with USF

Land O’ Lakes softball standout Talia Murray signed with the University of South Florida during a ceremony Nov. 12.

The senior batted .421 last season with 40 hits, 24 RBIs, seven home runs, 31 runs scored and nine stolen bases. She was even more dominant in the circle as the Gators’ ace, going 15-4 with a 1.34 ERA, two shutouts and three saves while striking out 169 batters.