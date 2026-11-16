Tarpon Springs to buy 14 Housing Authority lots for Safford Avenue redevelopment

TARPON SPRINGS — The city will buy 14 vacant lots along Safford Avenue from the Pinellas County Housing Authority, a step toward a mixed-use development that city leaders have pursued for two decades.

City commissioners unanimously approved the purchase. They also approved a design plan that combines several master plans into a single document to guide growth, development and revitalization across the city.

Planning Director Allie Keen said the city will buy the land in two phases.

“The first phase includes all the lots fronting Safford Avenue, as well as any adjacent lots to those fronting Safford Avenue,” she said. “It’s a total of 14 lots.”

Staff is surveying the properties to finalize the purchase. Once the city controls the land, Keen said, it will issue a request for proposals from developers. Staff is also drafting amendments to the city’s Smart Code to make that kind of project easier to build along the Safford corridor.

“Under our current Smart Code a mixed-use development is possible, but the goal of the code update is to really streamline the process and adjust the regulation to be more in line with the public input we received throughout the planning process,” she said.

Asked by Commissioner Lori Weaver how the project would take shape, Keen said the city intends to combine the lots into a single development rather than sell them off as individual parcels.

“That’s why we thought it was important to not only get the lots fronting Safford, but any of the lots that were adjacent, so it allowed for additional room for parking or stormwater,” she said. The interior lots, she added, would be used for residential infill.

The city already owns two nearby parcels that could be folded into the project, Keen said. The Housing Authority owns seven more vacant lots scattered through nearby residential neighborhoods, including the Union Academy area.

City Manager Mark LeCouris called the purchase essential to shaping what gets built.

“Remember, if we don’t control the land, we might not have control of what goes there,” he said. “This is the vital first step ... so we can put what we and the community want to put there — and not something that may meet all the codes and you can’t turn down, but it’s not what we would want to see there.”

He added: “That’s why this has been a project in our mind since 2006. Twenty years later, it will finally come to fruition.”

Commissioner Panagiotis Koulias said the project could rank among the most significant decisions the board makes.

“I think those infill parcels might be one of the top five biggest things this board does,” he said. “It will set up the future for development up and down that trail and create that inviting corridor that other cities nearby have.”

The Safford infill project is also one of three top priorities in the new design plan, the “Place to Be: By Form, Function & Design Study,” prepared by Inspire Placemaking Collective.

George Kramer, the firm’s president, told commissioners the plan provides “practical tools” because “really the most important metric for success is implementation.” Public spending, he said, can help attract private investment.

“The investments you make as the public can help drive those private investments in that vision that we’re looking for within the city,” he said.

The study found that the city’s street network is a study in contrasts: historic street patterns that encourage walking in some areas and car-oriented design that limits connections in others. “Significant mobility gaps persist,” it concluded.

“We’re really prioritizing pedestrian connectivity,” Kramer said, citing walking and bicycling.

Among the recommendations: breaking up long blocks with new access points and mid-block crosswalks, and making walking routes more comfortable with shade trees, shade structures and incentives for awnings and galleries in new construction.

The plan also calls for strengthening the city’s landmark and historic marker program along key routes, and for managing flooding and stormwater with bioswales, permeable pavement, rain gardens and raised crosswalks. Private property owners would be encouraged to adopt complementary stormwater measures.

On housing, the study recommends widening the range of options, including homes that let residents age in place, accessory dwelling units, cottage courts, live-work units and small-scale apartment buildings.

For streetscape work, consultants recommended a “streetscape refresh” with landscaping on Pinellas Avenue from Meres Boulevard to Court Street. Along the Pinellas Trail on Safford Avenue, they recommended replacing dying plants, adding shade trees and installing lighting from Tarpon Avenue north to Live Oak Street. Elsewhere, the study recommends filling gaps in the city’s sidewalk network.

To ease downtown parking, the study suggests the city explore buying the Latour property on Lemon Street for surface parking and seek a developer to build a multistory garage with ground-floor retail behind the Cultural Center, between Lemon and Court streets.

Along with the Safford infill project, the plan’s top priorities are lighting on North Safford Avenue and Community Redevelopment Agency beautification projects on South Safford Avenue, South Pinellas Avenue and Lemon Street.

Public Works Director Chris Cotta said the city’s 2027 budget includes $230,000 for lighting upgrades on Safford Avenue from Orange Street to Live Oak Street, with decorative poles to Pine Street and traditional fixtures from there to Live Oak.

The budget also includes $350,000 for landscaping on Lemon Street from South Pinellas Avenue to Grosse Avenue, and on South Safford Avenue from Lemon Street to Meres Boulevard, he said.

Weaver asked whether the city had considered solar lighting. Cotta said staff priced a solar option, but “the cost was considerably higher,” so the city plans to go with traditional hardwired fixtures.