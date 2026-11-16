Temple Terrace clears way for large industrial project

TEMPLE TERRACE — A pair of large industrial buildings that could bring hundreds of jobs and millions in new property value to Temple Terrace has moved a step closer to reality.

The City Council on Nov. 10 unanimously approved rezoning about 30 acres of vacant land at Harney and Davis roads, clearing the way for Ryan Companies to pursue two industrial buildings totaling roughly 475,000 square feet on land that has sat vacant and, until now, unzoned.

The project could eventually create 400 to 600 jobs, with wages ranging from $19 to $25 an hour, and generate an estimated $57 million in property value, according to the developer.

Before construction begins, there are still questions to answer and concerns to address about how the area’s roads will handle additional traffic, including large trucks.

The council’s vote gives the 30.04-acre parcel at the northwest corner of Harney and Davis roads its first official zoning. The land was annexed into Temple Terrace in 2021 but was never assigned a zoning category, and therefore leaving it listed as “unassigned.”

City planners told the council at the first reading Oct. 20 that land without an assigned zoning cannot be developed.

The new designation, Temple Terrace Planned Development, removes that obstacle, but is not an approval for construction.

The preliminary plans show two buildings, each 50 feet tall. The larger building, on the north side, would be about 310,000 square feet, while the smaller building to the south would be about 165,000.

A truck loading area and trailer parking would sit between the buildings, with employee parking on the outside.

The VA Hospital borders the property to the north, with warehouses, the Amazon Fulfilment Center and other industrial businesses nearby.

Cami Corbett, an attorney representing the applicant, said the buildings were designed to keep truck traffic away from the hospital, with landscaping along the northern edge to provide a buffer.

“We tried to thoughtfully design this to keep the truck traffic and the truck court away from the VA hospital, and we also want it to look nice,” Corbett told the council at its Oct. 20 meeting.

Ryan Companies is a national developer and builder that handles design, construction and sometimes management of its buildings. Amazon, Target and Kroger are among its clients.

City planners said the proposal fits the area’s existing mix of commercial and industrial businesses and fits with the city’s long-range development plans.

The Planning Commission also found the request consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan.

Traffic, however, was a recurring theme in both city council hearings, as the area around the proposed project has been the subject of complaints by residents worrying about the volume of large truck traffic on roads in the area.

Council member Alison Fernandez asked how Harney Road and nearby roads would handle the added vehicles.

“I also have a question about traffic, the traffic pattern, and what I would like to know a little more detail about the any kind of infrastructure or investment that might be made in order to make sure that we’re not encroaching on any existing properties,” she said.

At the second hearing, traffic engineer Steve Henry presented the results of a study based on traffic counts conducted earlier this year.

Henry said both Harney Road and Temple Terrace Highway have enough capacity to handle the additional traffic during the busiest morning and evening hours with exceeding acceptable levels.

He also said the project would produce less traffic than other types of development that could be permitting on the property, including apartments, retail stores or offices.

Since Harney Road is a Hillsborough County Road, the developer still needs to secure approval from the county.

Henry said Ryan Companies has committed to building left-turn lanes at both Harney Road entrances to help mitigate any impact to the road, even though the county’s traffic standards do not require them.

Council member Gil Schisler worried that most of the additional vehicles would be semitrailers.

“No, these are both passenger cars and tractor trailers, and in fact, during the peak hour, which is when this these are all taken, the majority of the traffic is actually passenger cars,” Henry said. “It’s employees coming in and coming out. The trucks really are more the off-peak than necessarily peak period.”

Schisler also previously raised concerns about the conditions on Harney and Davis roads, which he said aren’t in good shape, and asked the developer to pay close attention to that as the project moves forward.

The hours the project will run — around the clock or business hours — is a question that remains unanswered and will likely come up when the site plan arrives. Mayor Andy Ross raised the issue at the first hearing; Corbett said the developer had not yet determined the schedule.

That question, as well as others involving stormwater, traffic and other engineering details, will require answers when it comes back to the council for approval of the final site plans.

For Temple Terrace, the ordinance will eventually turn unused land into taxable industrial property. It has been working to encourage more industrial development in the Harney Road area, including through recent annexations, with the goal of expanding its tax base without creating demand for the city services that residential development might bring.

“Your plan encourages this area to be designated as an economic development corridor, and this fits squarely within those goals and plans of your comprehensive plan,” Corbett said.