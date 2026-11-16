Run Manatee: Rye Preserve 5K

7:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Rye Preserve, 905 Rye Wilderness Trail, Parrish. Wrap up the 2026 Run Manatee Series with a scenic morning race through shaded trails, open landscapes, and classic old Florida scenery at Rye Preserve. The event welcomes runners, walkers, and families of all experience levels for a laid-back, nature-focused outdoor experience. Registration required. Mymanatee.org/runmanatee

Christmas Tree Lighting & Street Dance

6-10 p.m. Nov. 21. Bridge Tender Inn, 135 Bridge St., Bradenton Beach. Join an evening of holiday cheer, live music, and dancing along historic Bridge Street in Bradenton Beach. Westbound and Down will be performing live, bringing a mix of Southern rock, country, and rock ‘n’ roll to keep the crowd moving throughout the evening.

Pints & Paws Fundraiser

Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 22. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co., 1910 14th St. W., Bradenton. Spend the afternoon supporting local rescue animals at the second annual fundraiser, featuring local vendors, craft beer, adoptable dogs, raffles, giveaways and live music. Benefiting EIO Rescue Ranch and the Humane Society of Manatee County, with 10% of proceeds donated to each shelter. Free admission.

THURSDAY

Casual Cornhole

10-11 a.m. Nov. 19. Waterside Place, 7500 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Whether you’re a cornhole pro or a newbie, show off your skills. Occurs weekly.

2026 Pat Glass Leadership & Scholarship Awards Dinner

5:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Manatee Performing Arts Center, 502 Third Ave. W., Bradenton. The Manatee Tiger Bay Club will host its annual Pat Glass Leadership & Scholarship Awards Dinner, honoring community leaders whose service, vision and commitment reflect the legacy of former Pat Glass, the first woman elected to the Manatee County Commission. Celebrate this year’s honorees and recognize individuals making a meaningful impact throughout Manatee County through leadership and public service. Manateetigerbay.org

Manatee County Agricultural Hall of Fame Dinner

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 19. Veterans Hall-Manatee County Fairgrounds, 1402 14th Ave. W, Palmetto. Celebrate 25 years of the Manatee County Agricultural Museum and the rich agricultural heritage of Manatee County. During this event, Mildred Phelena Richards Hagen Cone will be posthumously inducted into the Manatee County Agricultural Hall of Fame. This event is free to attend, but space is limited. RSVP at https://tinyurl.com/yfavwej7

SCF Music resents “Luck Be a Lady”

7 p.m. Nov. 19. SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton. SCF welcomes New York vocalist Alexis Cole, known internationally for her performances with the Boston Pops, Detroit Symphony, Fred Hersch, Bucky Pizzarelli and over a dozen of her albums. Join the SCF Jazz Orchestra and Jazz Combo in the trailblazing tribute to great jazz women throughout history. $15. Students $8. www.scf.edu/events/2026-27-luck-be-a-lady

“Ahoy-Hoy”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-29. Urbanite Theatre, 1487 Second St., Sarasota. Urbanite Theatre presents “Ahoy-Hoy” by Jenny Stafford, a fast-paced comedy inspired by one of history’s most famous races to invent the telephone. Tickets are required. Urbanitetheatre/ahoy-hoy

“Silent Sky”

7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-22. The Island Players, Inc., 10009 Gulf Drive, Anna Maria. When Henrietta Leavitt begins work at the Harvard Observatory in the early 1900s, she isn’t allowed to touch a telescope or even express an original idea. Now she attempts to balance her dedication to science with family obligations and the possibility of love. $20-$30. www.theislandplayers.org/silent-sky

FRIDAY

SWAT Networking

8-9:15 a.m. Nov. 20. Chicken Salad Chick, 5434 Lockwood Ridge Road, Bradenton. Whether you’re brand new to Successful Women Aligning Together or a long-time member who wants a refresher, this is the perfect opportunity to reconnect with everything your membership includes. Hear how to build real relationships, increase your visibility, get more referrals, take advantage of member perks, and fully leverage the opportunities available to you. www.swatnetworking.org/swatevents

Coquina Beach Market

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Nov. 20. Coquina Beach, 2650 Gulf Drive, Bradenton Beach. Coquina Beach Market is back for another season at the south end of Anna Maria Island. Browse a rotating lineup of local vendors at this outdoor market running three days a week (Wednesday, Friday and Sunday) through June.

Holmes Beach Drum Circle

4:45 p.m. Nov. 20. Anna Maria Island, near Spanish Rocks, Anna Maria Island. Friday evenings one hour before sunset bring people together for drumming, dancing and community connection as the sun goes down. Free.

Stellar Sound Journey: An Evening of Rest & Relaxation

7-9 p.m. Nov. 20. Embodied Health, 1102 12th St. W, Bradenton. Slow down and enjoy a peaceful evening of reflection, meditation, and soothing sounds. Enjoy tea and light refreshments, followed by a discussion of current astrological themes and a short, guided journaling session. Settle onto your mat for gentle breathwork and guided meditation before experiencing an immersive sound journey inspired by the night sky. $35. https://tinyurl.com/zmjht3tu

SATURDAY

The Original Vintage Flea

8 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. Roser Church, 512 Pine Ave., Anna Maria. Browse a variety of vintage treasures, antiques, artwork, furniture, jewelry, coastal décor, nautical items, repurposed pieces, garden finds, and collectibles. Shoppers can explore the market, discover interesting pieces, and support local vendors throughout the day.

ReptiFest 2026

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 21. Robinson Preserve, 1704 99th St. NW, Bradenton. Celebrate the fascinating world of reptiles and discover the important role these amazing creatures play in our ecosystems. Enjoy a variety of hands-on, reptile-themed activities, including puzzles, puppets, crafts, and more. https://events.humanitix.com/reptifest-2026

Bradenton Public Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. Old Main Street, Third Avenue West and Fourth Avenue West, Bradenton. The Bradenton Public Market is back for the season October through May. Browse from a variety of vendors and discover treasures. Free parking is available in the City Centre Parking Garage and Manatee County Parking Garage, with entrances on 10th Street West.

Veteran’s Learn to Fish

9:30-11:30 a.m. Nov. 21. 5725 White Eagle Blvd., Lakewood Ranch. If you’re a veteran with an interest in fishing, join Angler’s Club for a relaxed, hands-on fishing experience designed exclusively for veterans. Whether you’re new to fishing or have years of experience, this program focuses on the basics while providing an opportunity to enjoy time outdoors, learn fundamental fishing techniques, and connect with fellow veterans. Artificial bait provided. Register https://tinyurl.com/w96rrm7r

Pop Up in the Park

10 a.m.–2 p.m. Nov. 21. Parrish Community Park, 7550 Fort Hamer Road, Parrish. Browse vendor booths and shop outdoors as The June Collective brings its Pop Up in the Park series to Parrish Community Park.

Boards, Bites & Brews Cornhole Tournament

10:30 a.m.–1:30 p.m. Nov. 21. The Yard at Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa, 600 U.S. 41, Palmetto. Bring your cornhole skills for the seventh annual tournament hosted by the Crewe of De Soto, featuring bags flying at noon alongside bites, brews, and friendly competition. Check-in starts at 10:30 a.m.

Annual Community Feast

11 a.m. Nov. 21. AM & FM Enterprise Inc, 119 17th St. W., Palmetto. AM & FM Enterprise, an organization focusing on people, food, hope and community, will be serving a special meal to bless the community. The event happens 11 a.m. until supplies last. Please remain in your vehicle and allow them to serve. Donations to help this event and others can be made at https://amfmenterprise.org/donate

Thanksgiving Give Back

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. The NEST Apartments Parking Lot, 2111 First St., Bradenton. One Stop Cares, The NEST Apartments and MCR Health will host a community Thanksgiving event featuring a traditional holiday meal, nonprofit organizations, county agencies, employment opportunities, support services and community resources. MCR Health will provide information on healthcare services and bring its Dental Mobile Unit to expand access to oral health resources. Free and open to the community. www.mcr.health

Third Saturday Market

11 a.m.-4 p.m. Nov. 21. Village of The Arts, 1227 12th St. W., Bradenton. Browse unique gifts, discover handmade artwork, enjoy local food, and explore one of Bradenton’s most colorful neighborhoods. Visitors can stroll through the Village, meet local artists, shop for one-of-a-kind finds, and take part in a festive day inspired by the holiday season.

Customer Appreciation Party

11 a.m.-7 p.m. Nov. 21. Loaded Cannon Distillery, 3115 Lakewood Ranch Blvd., Suite 110, Bradenton. The distillery is hosting a full day of entertainment, local vendors, and activities to thank the community for its continued support. Visitors can enjoy live music, grab something to eat from food trucks, browse vendor booths, and check out a classic car show.

SUNDAY

Yoga in the Park

8-9 a.m. Nov. 22. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Lakewood Ranch. Start your Sunday off with a little mindfulness and movement. Not only will you get to enjoy the fresh air and beautiful surroundings, but you’ll also experience the many benefits yoga has to offer. Occurs weekly.

Mixon Farms Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22. Mixon Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. Browse fresh produce, baked goods, meat, eggs, poultry, art, jewelry, plants, candles, soaps and body care, plus other locally offered goods. The market will also feature coffee, yoga, and music as part of the Sunday lineup. The market runs every Sunday through May 30.

Farmers’ Market at Lakewood Ranch

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22. Waterside Place, 1561 Lakefront Drive, Sarasota. Shop local every Sunday with 100-plus local vendors including organic produce, flowers, specialty spices and rubs, honey, fresh bread, baked goods, prepared foods, pet products, jewelry, and more. Spend your Sunday mornings lakeside while enjoying a variety of local musicians, great food, and fun activities for the little ones at The Kids’ Zone.

Sunset Shellwalk

5-6:30 p.m. Nov. 22. Coquina Beach, Gulf Drive S., Bradenton Beach. Join a peaceful evening walk along the shore in search of seashells and take in the beauty of the coastline at sunset. Learn how to identify common shells, discover the fascinating world of mollusks, and explore the unique adaptations that help these animals thrive along our coast. https://events.humanitix.com/sunset-seashell-walk

MONDAY

Thanksgiving Dinner Giveaway

4-6 p.m. Nov. 23. Dream Church, 1820 53rd Ave. W., Bradenton. This event offers a limited contact drive thru. Quantities may be limited, and no walk-ups are permitted. Distribution times are subject to change.

Mingle Monday

5:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Bradenton Woman’s Club, 1705 Manatee Ave. W., Bradenton. Meet new people and spend the evening connecting with women who share a passion for community. Enjoy light bites, adult beverages, and relaxed conversation in a friendly setting. Mingle Monday is held on the fourth Monday of each month.

SCF Music Presents Piano Horizons: Fall Piano Recital

7 p.m. Nov. 23. Studio for the Performing Arts Recital Hall (Bldg. 11A), 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton. Join students and community pianists studying with SCF piano faculty for an evening of piano music celebrating growth, artistry and new possibilities. Featuring performers at every stage of their journey, this recital highlights the dedication and achievement that come from setting new goals and expanding musical horizons. Donation of two canned goods in lieu of tickets. 941-752-5252.

TUESDAY

Weekly Country Night

6-9 p.m. Nov. 24. Flamingo Bay Brewing Co, 1910 14th St. W, Bradenton. Spend your Tuesday evening at Weekly Country Night with Buffalo Gals Line Dancing. The evening begins with easy-to-follow line dance lessons led by Christina Reed, followed by plenty of social dancing as the music keeps playing. Lessons are $5.

Magic of Manatee Chorus Rehearsals

7-9 p.m. Nov. 24. Redeemer Lutheran Church, 6311 Third Ave. W. Women who love to sing are invited to spend a Tuesday evening with the chorus, which is currently welcoming new members of all ages. Open rehearsals take place each Tuesday. Advance registration is not required, though contacting the chorus beforehand is helpful so members can prepare. Call Katie Skinner at 402-759-5543.

WEDNESDAY

Sunset Volleyball

6-8 p.m. Nov. 25. Waterside Place, 7301 Island Cove Terrace, Sarasota. Sunset Volleyball is a series of pickup volleyball games designed for volleyball players who are ready to jump in, play without instruction, and have a great time. Occurs weekly.

Wednesday Movie Night

8-11 p.m. Nov. 25. Adobe Kava, 1302 13th Ave. W, Bradenton. The audience decides what plays. Cast your vote in Adobe Kava’s Instagram Story poll before 8 p.m., and the winning movie will be shown at 8:30 p.m. Bring your friends, grab your favorite drink, and settle in for an evening of movies and community. Every week offers a different film.

LOOKING AHEAD

Legacy Weekend Tailgate & Watch Party

2 p.m. Nov. 27. Sutton Park, 1006 Sixth St. W., Palmetto. Former legendary football players Adrian McPherson and Reggie Davis are bringing The Legacy Weekend Tailgate & Watch Party to Manatee County. The inaugural community event brings Florida Gators and Florida State Seminoles fans together for a day of football, food, and family activities with a purpose that reaches beyond the game. $5-$100. www.thelegacyweekend.net

Manatee Cars & Coffee

9 a.m.-noon. Nov. 28. Mixon Fruit Farms, 2525 27th St. E, Bradenton. An elevated Cars & Coffee presented by Jesse’s Garage European Auto Repair. Mini Concours D’Elegance, massive enthusiast/car club display areas, and a new vendor village. Free parking and entry for spectators. Register https://tinyurl.com/3du57jn7

European Holiday Market

Dec. 2-6. Bradenton Area Convention Center, Palmetto. The third annual European Holiday Market will feature more than 80 merchants offering handmade crafts, gifts and specialty foods in a festive European-inspired setting. Enjoy traditional holiday fare including glühwein, pierogies and German brats, shop for seasonal treasures, meet Old Saint Nicholas and enjoy family-friendly attractions. Advance tickets are $5; tickets are $10 beginning Dec. 2. Children younger than 12 are admitted free. Veterans and educators with valid credentials receive $5 admission. Learn more at EuropeanHolidayMarket.com.

SCF Music Presents Holiday Baroque: Featuring Handel’s Messiah

7 p.m. Dec. 3. SCF Neel Performing Arts Center, 5840 26th St. W, Bradenton. Revel in the sounds of the timeless Handel’s Messiah and other Baroque favorites featuring the Bradenton Symphony Orchestra, SCF Choirs and Soloists along with the SCF Guitar Ensemble. $15. Students $8. https://tinyurl.com/4xsp8ejs

Palmetto’s Christmas in the Park

3-7:30 p.m. Dec. 4-5. Palmetto Historical Park, 515 10th Ave. W. Enjoy festive crafts, decorations, & fun for the whole family at this free holiday event. Food will be available for purchase. General admission does not require reservations, but visits with Santa do. https://tinyurl.com/mpezhen2

Music on Main

6-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Main Street, Lakewood Ranch. Join a free concert series and block party for the public. The street is lined with food vendors, beer trucks, and sponsor booths, as well as inflatables and activities for kids. Proceeds from the event will benefit a local nonprofit organization. www.LWRmainstreet.com

Free Admission Weekend at The Bishop Museum

Dec. 5-6. Bishop Museum, 201 10th St. W., Bradenton. This community-sponsored event gives local families (Manatee residents only) the opportunity to explore one of Bradenton’s most popular attractions without the cost of admission.

12th Street Summer Market

9 a.m.-noon. Dec. 5. City Centre Shops, 259 12th St. W., Bradenton. Every first and third Saturday of each month. This community market features a rotating collection of local vendors offering everything from handmade jewelry and artwork to specialty foods, honey, spices, baked goods, crochet creations, and more.

Holiday Brass Sarasota

7 p.m. Dec. 5. Pine Shores Presbyterian Church, 6116 Crestwood Ave., Sarasota. For the first time, this beloved concert tradition supporting the International Women’s Brass Conference is coming to Florida’s Gulf Coast, bringing together outstanding brass musicians from across Southwest Florida and beyond. $15-$36. www.thepopsorchestra.org/concerts