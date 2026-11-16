Christmas Craft Market

4-8 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 and 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 9426 Little Road, New Port Richey. Hosted by St. George Greek Orthodox Ladies Philoptichos, a non-profit organization helping those in need. Discover treasures in time for the holiday season.

Arts in Motion: Mary Poppins

7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 20 and 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. PHSC Instructional Performing Arts Center, 8657 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel. Arts in Motion invites Tampa Bay families to its youth production of Mary Poppins. Behind the costumes, music and familiar story are young people learning something just as meaningful as their lines: how to believe in themselves, work together and find a place where they belong. $10-$20. www.artsinmotionpasco.org/upcoming

Sweet Potato Roundup and Fall Farming Festival

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Featuring organic sweet potatoes grown by New Port Richey FarmNet farmers and gardeners, along with other local growers. Attendees can sample a variety of sweet potato dishes and treats, including offerings available for purchase from local chefs and home-kitchen artisans.

THURSDAY

Senior Game Day

12:30-3:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held every Thursday. Come and enjoy all kinds of board and card games. Games are provided and you’re welcome to share one of your own. Everyone is welcome, the center is a very friendly group and willing to teach. 727-844-7703.

Author Talk: Paddling Through Florida

5:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 19. New Port Richey Library, 5939 Main St. Award-winning novelist William Auman will discuss his book “Pioneer Paddles of the Colonial South.” Auman will take attendees on a time-traveling journey through the remaining colonial wilderness of six states, exploring historic battle sites and stories of pirates, legendary frontiersmen, and the adventures that shaped these landscapes. https://tinyurl.com/5n6bm6sp

The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club

6-8 p.m. Nov. 19. Tarpon Springs Rec Center, 400 Walton Way. The Tarpon Springs Fishing Club, Inc., a 501(c)3 whose focus is to teach fishing to families and is open to the public, invites the community to meet and learn from Tarpon’s own Capt. Cory Palmer. Meets on the third Thursday of each month. www.tarponspringsfishingclub.com

Survivors of Suicide Grief Support Group

6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 19. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. A peer-led support group for family members, friends, co-workers, and loved ones of individuals who lost their lives to suicide. This group aims to provide a safe, confidential environment in which bereaved people can share their experiences and feelings, and gain support from each other. Meets the third Thursday of the month. 727-859-3768.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Shaun Murphy

7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Shaun Murphy is a comedian originally from Buffalo, New York whose likeability and awkwardness keeps audiences captivated whenever he performs. He regularly performs at the Comedy Cellar. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

FRIDAY

Build Vertical Oyster Gardens

1-2:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Brooker Creek Preserve & Environmental Education Center, 3940 Keystone Road, Tarpon Springs. Join UF/IFAS Extension and Tampa Bay Estuary Program staff for this exciting opportunity to build vertical oyster gardens. Free, reserve a spot at https://tinyurl.com/2euwvuab

Senior Social

3 p.m. Nov. 20. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Pop Music Dinner/Dance

5 p.m. Nov. 20. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. Held the third Friday of each month. Enjoy pop, country, ’50s and ’60s music. Dance ticket $4. Dinner and dance ticket $10. 727-868-5744.

Dinner with John T.

5 p.m. Nov. 20. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Every Friday, John will entertain you with songs you know and love, as well as an occasional introduction to a classic song you may not have heard yet.

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 20. North Buena Vista Civic Association, 2039 Orange Drive, Holiday. Doors open at 4 p.m., games start at 5:30 p.m. Free coffee, donuts, or muffins. Snack bar provides food, ice cream and drinks for purchase. Bingo is held every Friday.

Noises Off

7 p.m. Nov. 20-22. Richey Suncoast Theatre, 6237 Grand Blvd., New Port Richey. Follow a hapless touring theatre company as they fumble through slamming doors, missed cues, flying sardines, and total on-stage collapse in the play within a play that goes completely off the rails. Matinee showings offered Nov. 15 and 22. $30. www.richeysuncoasttheatre.com

Pumpkin Vase Arrangement Workshop

7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Mirada Lagoon, 31461 Mirada Blvd., San Antonio. Guests can customize their own wine glass while enjoying a complimentary glass of house wine. $70. https://tinyurl.com/2fupty7h

Karaoke Nights

7-9 p.m. Nov. 20. Shops at Wiregrass Center Court, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Guests can sing their heart out while listeners grab some light bites or drinks from nearby eateries. Karaoke is free. Normally presented every third Friday of the month. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

Willybuilt Meet

7-9 p.m. Nov. 20. The WingHouse Bar & Grill, 6515 US Highway 19, New Port Richey. Willybuilt Friday weekly car meet, no burnouts, no revving, no crazy loud music. Come out to have fun and enjoy the cars and people who all share the same passion for cars.

SATURDAY

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Saturday @ Zephyr Market

9 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. First Baptist Church Zephyrhills, 38300 5th Ave. Enjoy artisan works and delicious eclectic choice of faire at Zephyr Park. A monthly event with something for everyone. Free admission and free parking.

Elfers Centennial Garden Club Plant Sale

10 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21. South Holiday Library, 4949 Mile Stretch Road, Holiday. The Elfers Centennial Garden Club will hold a plant sale featuring a variety of plants for purchase. Weather permitting. Cash sales only.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Margaree’s and Sonny Oden’s Combined Jam

1 p.m. Nov. 21. King of Kings Lutheran Church, 10337 U.S. Highway 19, Port Richey. The Jam, which is held each Saturday, includes country, bluegrass and gospel music. Everyone is welcome. Donation of $4 at the door; musicians are free. All proceeds go to the church. 727-355-2290.

Concert in the Park Fall Series

7 p.m. Nov. 21. Sims Park, New Port Richey. This month’s band is Homegrown, bringing the ultimate Zac Brown Band tribute experience. All concerts are free to attend, and guests are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs for seating. Food trucks, sodas, plus beer and seltzer for the 21+ crowd will be available before and during the shows. Free parking is available.

SUNDAY

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

Cornhole Tournament

1 p.m. Nov. 22. Beef O’Brady’s Dade City & Dade City Tap House & Spirits, 14136 7th St. Tournaments held every second and fourth Sunday of the month. Cash prizes. Registration opens at noon. 352-567-4136.

Docent-Guided Tour

3-5 p.m. Nov. 22. MAPS Museum, 7650 Orchid Lake Road, New Port Richey. Take a tour with museum director Charles Zidar. Tickets must be purchased before noon the day of the tour. Online registration only. $15-$20. www.mapsmuseum.org

MONDAY

Photos with Santa Claus

Times vary. Nov. 23-Dec. 23. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Capture the magic of the holidays and join Santa on Mondays for photos with your pet, on Tuesdays for photos with Cowboy Santa (Santa can remove his cowboy attire upon request for a traditional look), and Baby’s First Photo on Wednesdays. www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/events

Walk & Talk Club: Pawsitively Pilates

10-11 a.m. Nov. 23. New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Join the library for a tour of Pawsitively Pilates, New Port Richey’s unique fitness studio which combines the physical benefits of pilates with the emotional wellness of puppy therapy for a truly transformative experience. The walk will begin and end at the New Port Richey Public Library. Meet in the courtyard.

Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group

11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Morton Plant/NorthBay Hospital, 6600 Madison St., New Port Richey. Meet in Bekesh Classrooms 1 and 2. Join this new community support group for people with Pulmonary Fibrosis. The group will meet on the last Friday of every other month. Contact chericline.cc@gmail.com for more information.

Parkinson’s and Other Neurological Disorders Exercise Program

2 p.m. Nov. 23. Galen Wilson Senior Center, 8600 Galen Wilson Blvd., Port Richey. Every Monday and Wednesday, certified trainer Sarita Machado provides a structured exercise program to work on the physical effects of Parkinson’s. During the same time, caregivers can meet and discuss the questions that come up with others who are experiencing similar situations. $5. For information, call 727-644-4555.

TUESDAY

Tasty Tuesdays Local Organic Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 24. Outside the New Port Richey Public Library, 5939 Main St. Each Tuesday, enjoy products from local organic growers in an open-air courtyard, and learn about growing and preparing your own. The day includes lectures and demonstrations; check out non-GMO, heirloom seeds at the Library Seed Bank. Accepts EBT/SNAP benefits. Visit Facebook for more information.

Take Off Pounds Sensibly

10-11:30 a.m. Nov. 24. St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church, 4843 Mile Stretch Drive, Holiday. Every Tuesday, meetings are held in the Father Joseph E. Bearmount building. The first meeting is free, and you will find the TOPS members encouraging, inspiring, and motivational. Call TOPS Chapter leader John at 210-865-1870.

Build-A-Bear for a Cause

5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Build-A-Bear, 28163 Paseo Drive, Shops at Wiregrass, Wesley Chapel. Help bring a smile to a child in the ABC program at local elementary schools. Build a bear or make a donation and a bear will be built for you. The goal is to build 200 bears. Santa will be a special guest this year. Venmo @Cindy-ross-0. 813-949-5700 or email cindy@rpandg.com

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 24. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

John Timpanelli and Friends Show

6-8 p.m. Nov. 24. Oasis Coffee Spot, 9213 Little Road, New Port Richey. Join John every first and third Tuesday of the month as he brings on stage some special guests. Enjoy music, food and drinks.

Dade City Photo Club

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 24. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Join fellow photographers to share ideas, showcase favorite photos, and connect with others who share a passion for capturing the world through a lens. Bring your camera and your favorite photograph of Dade City, or simply your favorite photograph, and be part of the beginning of a new creative community in East Pasco.

Suncoast Harmony Chorus

6:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Salishan Gracious Living, 191 Astaire Lane, Spring Hill. Suncoast Harmony Chorus is the place to be if you love singing. Practices are weekly. For more info, contact Cindy at 352-597-4376 or visit www.suncoast-harmony.com

WEDNESDAY

Wednesday Music Jam

Noon-2:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Elfers Senior Center, 4136 Barker Drive, New Port Richey. Held each Wednesday. Music is country, bluegrass and gospel. Everyone is welcome. Plenty of seats and a big dance floor. 727-389-6000.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 25. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Disney music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Wiregrass Turkey Trot

7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Kick off Thanksgiving with the 14th annual Wiregrass Turkey Trot, featuring a Tot Trot, 5K and 1-mile fun run, plus music, costume contests, prizes and festive fun for all ages. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit charity, supporting the community while helping participants work up an appetite for their holiday feast. $20-$35. https://tinyurl.com/mt5ts2jz

Raprager Farm’s Holiday Extravaganza

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20. Raprager Farms: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. Holiday lights across the barn and Farmville, Santa visits on select dates, storytime with Mrs. Claus, hayrides with caroling elves, seasonal treats and the Kris Kringle Market offer a colorful local holiday feature. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 27. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Fourth Friday Bazaar

6-10 p.m. Nov. 27. Downtown New Port Richey’s Railroad Square, Nebraska Avenue between Adams Street and Grand Boulevard. The bazaar will feature artisanal artists, makers, bakers and local businesses selling handmade goods, jewelry, art, woodwork and gifts. https://tinyurl.com/4z34jue4

Winter Wonderland

Nov. 28-Dec. 13. Brainstorms Science Discovery Center, 6128 U.S. Highway 19, New Port Richey. Families are invited to enjoy the second annual Winter Wonderland featuring festive displays, holiday music, hands-on STEAM activities, visits with Santa, holiday crafts, and a seasonal market with treats and gifts. $5. Children under 2 admitted free. Weekday hours are 4-8 p.m. and weekend hours are noon-6 p.m.

Free Food Giveaway

10 a.m. Nov. 28. Mount Moriah AME Church, 722 S. Disston Ave., Tarpon Springs. Mount Moriah AME Church hosts a free food giveaway the last Saturday of every month.

Holiday Sip & Paint

6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. Join a holiday-themed sip and paint with The Color Express. Each participant will get their own wine glass to paint and customize, along with a complimentary glass of house wine. $40. https://tinyurl.com/5bmudcdy

Lagoonside Market

Noon-4 p.m. Nov. 29. Mirada Lagoon, 31461 Mirada Blvd., San Antonio. Shop from a diverse selection of local vendors, enjoy live music and spend the afternoon along the water. Attendees can also purchase a limited-edition Lagoonside Market tote bag for $10 while supplies last. Guests must RSVP to attend, but admission is free. MetroLagoons.com/Lagoonside-Market

Tree Lighting Ceremony

6-7 p.m. Nov. 30. City Hall, 100 State St. W, Oldsmar. Enjoy an evening filled with festive cheer, entertainment from local students and the official lighting of the city tree by Oldsmar’s Citizen of the Year to officially launch the holiday season for the community.

Third Annual Bowling in the Dark

5 p.m. Dec. 1. Lane Glo Bowl South, New Port Richey. Support the Lighthouse for the Visually Impaired and Blind with this hands-on opportunity to experience some of the challenges faced by people with vision loss. During selected frames, sighted bowlers will wear blindfolds while receiving guidance from Vision Loss Experts. Registration includes two games of bowling, shoe rental, pizza, dessert and team awards. $250 team of four, $60 for individual bowlers. https://lvib.org/events/bowling-in-the-dark

Hudson Beach Yacht Club General Meeting

7 p.m. Dec. 1. Sea Ranch Civic Center, 13711 Veronica Drive, Hudson. The Hudson Beach Yacht Club will host its monthly general meeting. Visitors are welcome, and boat ownership is not required to attend. For information, visit myhbyc.com or call 727-808-0909 and leave your name and phone number.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Christmas movie trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 3. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Caregivers and Companions Memory Café

10:30 a.m.-noon. Dec. 3. Tarpon Springs Library, 138 East Lemon St. A Memory Cafe is a welcoming place for individuals living with memory changes and their family and friends. Join in meetings every first Saturday of the month to make meaningful connections through games, movement, crafts, snacks and more. All meetings are free. https://bit.ly/TSMemoryCafe

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Dec. 3. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Veterans First Saturday Car Show and Dinner

4-8 p.m. Dec. 3. Americana 50s Diner, 1730 US-19, Holiday. Any branch of service is welcome, along with any veteran’s organization. Better still, any relative of a veteran is welcome to bring a veteran hero. Meet every first Saturday.

GRAND Group

5-6:30 p.m. Dec. 3. Elise Logan Memorial Park, 15830 Greenglen Lane, Shady Hills. A monthly support group for grandparents navigating the journey of raising grandchildren. First Thursday of each month. Guest speakers to help with parenting grandchildren. Sharing of resources for grandparents. Meet and connect with other grands. 352-521-1254.

Craft Show

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4. St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, 4211 Van Dyke Road, Lutz. Visit the show for some holiday shopping. Vendors will be displaying and selling arts, crafts and other merchandise and gift items, both holiday-themed and non-holiday themed. Each attendee will be entered into a drawing to receive a free gift.

The Market Elaine

5:30-9:30 p.m. Dec. 4. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6013 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Come experience a vibrant atmosphere filled with more than 150 vendors, live entertainment and activities for all ages. Held the first Friday of each month.

Cars at the Corner Car Show

6-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop, 1948 Collier Parkway, Lutz. First Friday of every month. The open car show for muscle and specialty cars and trucks also features music, entertainment, and discounted meals for participating drivers. 813-468-0277.

Tarpon Springs First Friday

6-10 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Tarpon Springs, 100 E. Tarpon Ave. A free family event held the first Friday of the month — featuring art, food, vendors, shops, music, and beer and wine, with a fun theme every month. Free parking and shuttle at the Dog/Splash Park at 508 Live Oak St. (5:30–10:30 p.m.)

Dade City Christmas Parade

7 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Dade City. The parade route will begin on Seventh Street from MLK Boulevard to Church Street. Many downtown restaurants and merchants will be open late, offering festive specials throughout the evening.