Holiday Happening

5:30-8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19. Hyde Park Village, 1602 W. Snow Ave., Tampa. The annual holiday celebration will feature live music, a Nutcracker-inspired performance by The Tampa City Ballet, appearances by Santa and host Janelle Martinez of Great Day Live, and the annual tree lighting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. Guests can also enjoy holiday shopping, festive treats, family-friendly activities and special promotions from village retailers and restaurants. Free admission. https://tinyurl.com/2duj6pk2

Jekyl’s Sorcerer’s Tea Table

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Jekyll Hyde Park, 705 S. Oregon Ave., Tampa. Themed tea blends, savory bites, scones and sweets bring wizarding-world magic to the experience. Guests are encouraged to wear their Hogwarts house colors and enjoy a spellbinding twist on Jekyll’s High Tea series. Seating is limited, tickets required. $65 adult, $35 child. https://tinyurl.com/4hs39bxm

Holiday Tree Lighting Celebration

5-9 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21. Armature Works, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. The riverfront celebration will feature a holiday market with local vendors, performances, special appearances from the North Pole at the annual tree lighting ceremony at 8 p.m. on the front lawn. Guests can also enjoy drinks and food from vendors inside Heights Public Market. Free entry, purchase the kids zone wrist band in advance for $25. https://tinyurl.com/4j2wakdx

THURSDAY

Santa Photos

Times vary. Nov. 19-Dec. 24. International Plaza, 2223 N. Westshore Blvd., Tampa. Families can capture the perfect holiday photo, enjoy festive activities and discover new ways to celebrate together at the mall. A private, sensory-friendly Santa experience is available Dec. 6 from 9-10:30 a.m. Reservations are required. Bring your furry friend for a festive photo with Santa on Dec. 13 from 6:30-8 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/2esavc6u

Carrollwood Strummers

Noon-1:30 p.m. Nov. 19. The Studio, Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. The Carrollwood Strummers Ukulele Group meets weekly. All skill levels are welcome. Look for the green building behind the main building. Access parking from Casey Road. candyotte@aol.com

Third Thursday Tampa

6-10 p.m. Nov. 19. Grand Central at Kennedy, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd., Unit 208, Tampa. Since 2012, every third Thursday features live music, cocktails and food trucks on Madison Street at Grand Central at Kennedy in the center of the Channel District of downtown Tampa.

Line Dancing Lessons

7-9 p.m. Nov. 19. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Grab your boots and join Keel and Curley Winery every Thursday for free line dancing lessons on the Patio at Keel Farms. Come early and enjoy a delicious dinner from our farm-fresh menu before heading outside to dance the night away under the stars.

Side Splitters Comedy Club presents: Shaun Murphy

7:30 p.m. Nov. 19-21. Side Splitters Comedy Club at the Grove, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Shaun Murphy is a comedian originally from Buffalo, New York whose likeability and awkwardness keeps audiences captivated whenever he performs. He regularly performs at the Comedy Cellar. https://sidesplitterscomedy.com

FRIDAY

Senior Social

3 p.m. Nov. 20. B&B Theatres Wesley Chapel, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd. Join B&B Theatres every Friday for fun card games with the 50 and older community. Come alone or bring a few friends. Instruction available for all games. Free to play. Food and drinks available for purchase.

Arts in Motion: Mary Poppins

7 p.m. Nov. 20 and 3 p.m. Nov. 21. PHSC Instructional Performing Arts Center, 8657 Old Pasco Road, Wesley Chapel. Arts in Motion invites Tampa Bay families to its youth production of Mary Poppins. Behind the costumes, music and familiar story are young people learning something just as meaningful as their lines: how to believe in themselves, work together and find a place where they belong. $10-$20. www.artsinmotionpasco.org/upcoming

Tampa Metropolitan Improv

7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 20. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Come for a riotously good time, and perhaps even play along with short-form improv games using suggestions from the audience. No two TMI shows are alike, with a PG-13 rating to the function that most family members can enjoy. Free for members, non-members $5.

Karaoke Nights

7-9 p.m. Nov. 20. Shops at Wiregrass Center Court, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Guests can sing their heart out while listeners grab some light bites or drinks from nearby eateries. Karaoke is free. Normally presented every third Friday of the month. Lawn chairs and blankets are recommended.

The Light Bringer

8-10 p.m. Nov. 20. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. A true-life storytelling show, written and performed by Laila Lee. In this one-woman show, Laila brings to light her experiences growing up Muslim in the American South, how she discovers her place in the world, and what sacrifices she must make. $15-$20. https://tinyurl.com/5frdum9x

Carrollwood Players present Honky Tonk Ladies

8 p.m. Nov. 20-22. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Featuring the greatest hits of Patsy Cline, Dolly Parton, Tammy Wynette and Loretta Lynn, plus their gentlemen friends Conway Twitty, George Jones, Willie Nelson and Kenny Rogers, this nostalgic country-western fantasy highlights iconic music from the hearts and souls of the Honky Tonk greats. $21. Select dates at 2 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/4mhfjdey

SATURDAY

Rides by the River

8-11 a.m. Nov. 21. Armature Works Pier, 1910 N. Ola Ave., Tampa. Hundreds of Tampa Bays’ hottest and most exotic cars will be on display. Additionally, local dealers and automotive vendors will show off some of their latest vehicles and products. This event is open to the public and fun for all ages. www.armatureworks.com/all-events

Oldsmar Flea Market

8 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21-22. 180 N. Race Track Road, Oldsmar. The Oldsmar Flea Market is one of the largest markets on Florida’s West Coast, featuring hundreds of vendors selling furniture, local produce, gourmet food, antiques, modern and contemporary household items, clothing, electronics, jewelry, and much more. https://oldsmarfleamarket.com

UTB Saturday Market

9 a.m.-1 p.m. Nov. 21. UTB Saturday Market, 101 State St. E., Oldsmar. Support local vendors while enjoying fresh produce, handmade crafts, and delicious food. Presented by the Upper Tampa Bay Chamber of Commerce.

Ybor City Saturday Market

9 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 21. Centennial Park, 1800 E. Eighth Ave., Tampa. One of the most popular shopping destinations for locally produced items unique to the Tampa Bay area. Find great produce at great prices, gourmet foods & sauces, fresh baked breads, prepared foods, herbs & plants, pet treats, honey, fine cigars, unique gifts, photography, artwork, jewelry, woodworking, bath & body products, candles & so much more.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Fresh Market at Wiregrass

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 21. The Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Held the first and third Saturday of the month. Featuring over 50 vendors located on Paseo Drive in the heart of the shopping center. Guests can expect to find a variety of locally grown produce and take-home foods. The market also features local artists showcasing their creative efforts and eco-friendly products.

Tampa Oddities & Curiosities Expo

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Nov. 21-22. Florida State Fairgrounds, 4800 U.S. Hwy 301 N., Tampa. Visit the world’s largest traveling oddities event showcasing hand selected vendors, dealers, artists and small businesses with all things weird. Find items such as taxidermy, preserved specimens, original artwork, horror/Halloween inspired pieces, antiques, handcrafted oddities, quack medical devices, creepy clothing, odd jewelry, skulls/bones, funeral collectibles & much more. $15 in advance, $20 at the door. Children under 12 are free. Parking $10 online or $12 at the gate.

Carrollwood Jukebox Big Band

7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 21. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Carrollwood Jukebox is a live big band playing some of the most popular hip-swiveling, jump jiving, swing dancing, Latin loving, waltz and cha-cha stepping, contemporary tunes of the 20th century. $13-$20. https://tinyurl.com/44vewdwb

Steinway Signature Series: Elena Ulyanova

8-9 p.m. Nov. 21. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Elena Ulyanova is a distinguished Steinway Artist and award-winning concert pianist, celebrated for her dynamic range, from powerful virtuosity and brilliant technique to delicate, elegant finesse. $20-$25. Select tickets available for $10 through NTPAC’s Affordable Art commitment. https://tinyurl.com/mr2y9ms2

SUNDAY

Seminole Heights Sunday Morning Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 22. American Legion Post 111, 6918 N. Florida Ave., Tampa. this vibrant market features over 70 local vendors offering everything from fresh produce and artisanal goods to delicious food and unique handmade items. Enjoy live local music as you stroll through the market, which is both dog-friendly and family-friendly, with free parking available. Every second Sunday of the month. www.tampabaymarkets.com/seminole-heights-sunday-market

Harvest Market

11 a.m.-3 p.m. Nov. 22. The Grove at Wesley Chapel, 6105 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Second and fourth Sunday Harvest Market hosts 60-plus vendors, artists, artisans, makers, crafters, and more. Free. www.facebook.com/flpenguinmarkets

New Tampa Unplugged: Daniella Mass

3-5 p.m. Nov. 22. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. Join Daniella Mass, coloratura soprano and creator of Liri-Pop, for an intimate, unplugged evening celebrating classical artistry, multilingual music, and cultural connection. $17.50-$25. Select tickets are available for $10 through NTPAC’s Affordable Art commitment. https://tinyurl.com/sx24abvd

MONDAY

Photos with Santa Claus

Times vary. Nov. 23-Dec. 23. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Capture the magic of the holidays and join Santa on Mondays for photos with your pet, on Tuesdays for photos with Cowboy Santa (Santa can remove his cowboy attire upon request for a traditional look), and Baby’s First Photo on Wednesdays. www.theshopsatwiregrass.com/events

Movie on the Lawn Double Feature

6-10 p.m. Nov. 23. Armature Works South Lawn, 1910 N Ola Ave., Tampa. Celebrate the holiday season with a movie night on the lawn. “The Polar Express” will begin at 6 p.m. and “National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation” will start at 8 p.m. Bring a blanket, grab some dinner and drinks from your favorite Armature Works vendors, and settle in for a festive night of outdoor movies. https://tinyurl.com/4fw9xsnm

TUESDAY

Build-A-Bear for a Cause

5-7:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Build-A-Bear, 28163 Paseo Drive, Shops at Wiregrass, Wesley Chapel. Help bring a smile to a child in the ABC program at local elementary schools. Build a bear or make a donation and a bear will be built for you. The goal is to build 200 bears. Santa will be a special guest this year. Venmo @Cindy-ross-0. 813-949-5700 or email cindy@rpandg.com

Bingo

5:30 p.m. Nov. 24. John Nelson Memorial Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 29, 4300 Land O’ Lakes Blvd., Land O’ Lakes. Every Tuesday, evening early bird game starts at 5:30 p.m. and the regular session begins at 6 p.m. The snack bar provides food and drinks for purchase. 727-992-1499.

Dade City Photo Club

6:30-8 p.m. Nov. 24. The ABL, 14135 Seventh St., Dade City. Join fellow photographers to share ideas, showcase favorite photos, and connect with others who share a passion for capturing the world through a lens. Bring your camera and your favorite photograph of Dade City, or simply your favorite photograph, and be part of the beginning of a new creative community in East Pasco. https://tinyurl.com/sjaueuam

Big Band Jam

7 p.m. Nov. 24. Concordia Village Tampa, 4100 E. Fletcher Ave. Come out and enjoy music performed by a 17-piece big band every Tuesday in the senior ballroom. Free and open to the public.

WEDNESDAY

Senior Fitness Walk

10:30 a.m.-noon. Nov. 25. Citrus Park Town Center Mall, 8021 Citrus Park Town Center, Tampa. Free and fun Senior Fitness Walk every Wednesday morning. Meet at the mall entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods. 813-494-6376.

Al-Anon Family Groups (Families and Friends of Alcoholics)

7-8 p.m. Nov. 25. Hillsborough United Methodist Church, 9008 Harney Road, Temple Terrace. Al‑Anon is a mutual support program for people whose lives have been affected by someone else’s drinking. The group meets each Wednesday.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Nov. 25. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Disney music bingo. Free to play, no reservations required.

LOOKING AHEAD

Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble

7 a.m. Nov. 26. Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa. The 12th annual Tampa YMCA Turkey Gobble features a 5K run/walk beginning at 7 a.m. and a 1-mile fun run at 8:15 a.m., along with a virtual 5K option. Proceeds support the Tampa Metropolitan Area YMCA’s Thriver’s Club for childhood cancer survivors and other healthy living programs. Participants are encouraged to register early; race-day registration is unavailable. $25-$35. https://tinyurl.com/3e6nfn8p

Wiregrass Turkey Trot

7:15 a.m. and 8 a.m. Nov. 26. Shops at Wiregrass, 28211 Paseo Drive, Wesley Chapel. Kick off Thanksgiving with the 14th annual Wiregrass Turkey Trot, featuring a Tot Trot, 5K and 1-mile fun run, plus music, costume contests, prizes and festive fun for all ages. One hundred percent of proceeds benefit charity, supporting the community while helping participants work up an appetite for their holiday feast. $20-$35. https://tinyurl.com/mt5ts2jz

Christmas in the Wild

4-10 p.m. Nov. 27-Dec. 23 and 4-9 p.m. Dec. 26-30. ZooTampa, 1101 W. Sligh Ave., Tampa. Offered select nights through the holidays, this event transforms the zoo into a luminous spectacle, featuring over a million lights, larger-than-life illuminated animal sculptures, and festive music. Guests can explore 17 holiday-themed areas, enjoy six live performances, and indulge in festive seasonal treats. General admission tickets after 4 p.m. are $34.95. zootampa.org

Raprager Farm’s Holiday Extravaganza

11 a.m.-11 p.m. Nov. 27-29, Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20. Raprager Farms: 16907 Boy Scout Road, Odessa. Holiday lights across the barn and Farmville, Santa visits on select dates, story time with Mrs. Claus, hayrides with caroling elves, seasonal treats and the Kris Kringle Market offer a colorful local holiday feature. Saturday hours are from 9 a.m. to 11 p.m. and Sunday hours from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Friday Moonlight Market

5-9 p.m. Nov. 27. The Hub at Bexley, 16954 Focus Loop, Land O’ Lakes. Every 2nd and 4th Friday. This is a kid-friendly and pet-friendly event that promises something special for everyone. Don’t miss out on this festive, community-filled evening. Enjoy live music, grab some delicious grub, and explore a variety of vendors offering everything from jewelry and soaps to pastries and unique decorations.

Rock the Cosmos: Laser Light Show

6:30 p.m. and 8:15 p.m. Nov. 27. MOSI, 4801 E. Fowler Ave., Tampa. Step inside America’s second-largest planetarium and experience vivid laser visuals, dynamic music, and dazzling special effects. Before the lasers hit the dome, enjoy a live star show, taking you on a journey into the night sky. This evening’s shows feature the music of Led Zeppelin (6:30 p.m.) and Grateful Dead (8:15 p.m.). All laser shows contain a sequence of flashing lights. $10-$13. https://mosi.org/event/laser-light-shows

1983’s Motors on MacDill: Cars & Coffee

8-10 a.m. Nov. 28. Motors on MacDill, 2616 S. MacDill Ave., Tampa. Guests can meet fellow car enthusiasts and explore a lineup of classic cars, vintage icons, custom builds and modern exotics. The event will also feature a Toys for Tots toy drive, and attendees are encouraged to bring a toy.

Downtown Saturday Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28. Avalon Park Wesley Chapel, 4424 Friendly Way. Visit a vibrant outdoor market experience filled with gifts, baked goods, home decor, and your favorite local small businesses just in time for the holidays. Every first and third Saturday of the month.

Sunshine Market

10 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 28. Midtown Tampa, 3650 Midtown Drive, Tampa. This vibrant community market offers an exciting variety of fresh produce, artisan goods, delicious foods, and unique finds from an incredible array of local makers. Live music kicks off at 10 a.m. sharp on the green, bringing even more energy to this dog-friendly and family-friendly popular market. Every fourth Saturday of the month.

M. Bird Market: Fall Edition

Noon-3 p.m. Nov. 28. M. Bird Rooftop at Armature Works, 1903 Market St., Tampa. The fall-themed market will feature local vendors and small businesses offering seasonal finds, alongside drinks from the rooftop bar and views overlooking Tampa Heights.

Holiday Sip & Paint

6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 28. Epperson Lagoon, 31885 Overpass Road, Wesley Chapel. Join a holiday-themed sip and paint with The Color Express. Each participant will get their own wine glass to paint and customize, along with a complimentary glass of house wine. $40. https://tinyurl.com/5bmudcdy

Sunshine Sunday

8-10 a.m. Nov. 29. Glazer Children’s Museum, 110 W. Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. Sunshine Sunday is a special monthly event on the last Sunday of the month for children with special needs and their caregivers. Come explore the museum with lights and sounds turned down and sensory-adapted tools, special programs, and community resources at your fingertips. $5 for nonmembers, free for members.

The Muppets Christmas Carol

3-5 p.m. Nov. 29. New Tampa Performing Arts Center, 8550 Hunters Village Road, Tampa. The Muppets perform the classic Dickens holiday tale, with Kermit the Frog playing Bob Cratchit, the put-upon clerk of stingy Ebenezer Scrooge. Other Muppets — Miss Piggy, Gonzo, Fozzie Bear and Sam the Eagle — weave in and out of the story, while Scrooge receives visits from spirits of three Christmases — past, present and future. Free. https://tinyurl.com/bdhr4mxx

Land O’ Lakes Photography Club

7 p.m. Dec. 1. Zoom. The Land O’ Lakes Photography Club meets the first Tuesday of the month via Zoom. Those with an interest in photography may attend a first meeting by contacting Lillian Cucuzza at LandOLakesPhotoClub@gmail.com for a link to meeting and further information. www.landolakesphotographyclub.com

Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta

11 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 2. Lykes Gaslight Square Park, 241-263 E Madison St., Tampa. Featuring tasty treats from a variety of local vendors, the Mayor’s Food Truck Fiesta occurs the first Wednesday of every month.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Dec. 2. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Christmas movie trivia. Free to play, no reservations required.

Alzheimer’s Caregiver Support Group

10-11:30 a.m. Dec. 3. Land O’ Lakes Branch, 2818 Collier Parkway. A trained support group facilitator from the Alzheimer’s Association will be leading this monthly support group for caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s.

Free Downtown Concert: Rock The Park

6:30-9:45 p.m. Dec. 3. Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, 600 N. Ashley Drive, Tampa. For 15 years, the Tampa Downtown Partnership has produced a free monthly music series showcasing musical talents of all genres. The concert will also have local food trucks to purchase from. www.facebook.com/RockThePark

Craft Show

7 a.m.-2 p.m. Dec. 4. St. Joseph’s Hospital-North, 4211 Van Dyke Road, Lutz. Visit the show for some holiday shopping. Vendors will be displaying and selling arts, crafts and other merchandise and gift items, both holiday-themed and non-holiday themed. Each attendee will be entered into a drawing to receive a free gift.

Dade City Christmas Parade

7 p.m. Dec. 4. Downtown Dade City. The parade route will begin on Seventh Street from MLK Boulevard to Church Street. Many downtown restaurants and merchants will be open late, offering festive specials throughout the evening.

Jazz with Jim

7:30-9 p.m. Dec. 4. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Hosted by Jim Burge (saxophone/flute/clarinet), Ron Delp (keyboard), Jeff Henson (drums), and Todd Jeferies (bass) — together, they are The Jazz Directions. Each concert is unique as The Jazz Directions share stories and some of their favorite musical selections appropriate for the evening’s theme. $13-$20. https://tinyurl.com/y3msjzhc

Carrollwood Players present: A Christmas Carol

8 p.m. Dec. 4-6, 11-13, 18-20. Carrollwood Players, 4333 Gunn Highway, Tampa. Scrooge is back and she is as ill-tempered as ever. By popular demand, Charles Dickens’ famous tale returns to Carrollwood Players with all the traditional magic, moments and characters you know and love — plus this exciting twist will make this year’s Scrooge more fascinating than ever. $25-$28. https://tinyurl.com/4r7uyh3h

Ira Glass: Stories For a Saturday Night

Dec. 5. Tampa Theatre, 711 N Franklin St., Tampa. Tampa Theatre and WUSF welcome Ira Glass, creator and host of the hugely popular radio show “This American Life,” to the theatre’s historic stage. Glass mixes memorable moments from “This American Life” and his own narration with pre-taped quotes and music to recreate the sound of the radio show live on stage. https://tinyurl.com/3pp42ek3

Museums On Us Weekend

10 a.m.-5 p.m. Dec. 5-6. Tampa Museum of Art, 120 W Gasparilla Plaza, Tampa. The Museums on Us program offers Bank of America and Merrill Lynch debit and credit cardholders free admission to over 225 museums and cultural institutions across the United States on the first full weekend of every month.

Holiday Village

11 a.m.-6 p.m. Dec. 5. Carrollwood Cultural Center, 4537 Lowell Road, Tampa. Holiday Village is a family-friendly event featuring holiday-themed crafts, activities, food trucks, music, decorations, and more. Photos with Santa will be available from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. https://tinyurl.com/39fdxj6z

Ukulele Jam

12-2 p.m. Dec. 5. New River Library, 34043 State Road 54, Wesley Chapel. Bring your ukulele and jam with the Tampa Bay Ukulele Society on the first Saturday of each month.

Night Sip + Shop

5-9 p.m. Dec. 5. Keel and Curley Winery, 5202 Thonotosassa Road, Plant City. Enjoy a day on the farm while browsing a curated selection of local vendors offering handmade goods, art and crafts, baked items, and boutique products. Grab a drink while you shop; wine, cider, and craft beer are available. Farm-fresh food will also be available in the Tasting Room. Held the first Saturday of each month.

Game Night at the Grove

7:30 p.m. Dec. 5. B&B Theatres, 6333 Wesley Grove Blvd., Wesley Chapel. Game nights alternate between trivia and bingo each week. This week’s theme is Kids vs Adults Christmas trivia. Free to play, no reservations required. https://tinyurl.com/3sk4hs7r