Twice through cancer, she’s singing about it

GULFPORT — Kat Casperson wasn’t even thinking about writing a song. She was walking her dog.

She was out with Sassafras, her mini Bernedoodle, in August 2025 when the lyrics and melody came to her all at once.

“All of a sudden, the lyrics and melody came out of me,” said Casperson, who lives in St. Petersburg. “I put it on voice memo. I said, ‘I gotta write this down.’”

The result is “Twice I Rose,” a song drawn from her two fights with breast cancer. It was released Sept. 30 and is available on Spotify and YouTube, or you can ask Amazon’s Alexa to play it.

Casperson has sung and performed in St. Petersburg and the Tampa Bay area for nearly 25 years. She is one of the 2026 Portraits of Hope ambassadors for the American Cancer Society’s Making Strides Against Breast Cancer campaign in the Tampa Bay area. On Oct. 24, she sang the national anthem at the campaign’s event in Tampa. She called the experience “mind-blowing.”

“Being a part of that pink sisterhood has been a blessing and an honor to represent women as a whole who fight this horrible disease every day,” she said. “Raising money for the ACS helps fund research and all of the other financial struggles that patients and families face on a daily basis.”

Over seven years with cancer, Casperson has lost her father, friends and fellow patients. What she hasn’t lost, she said, is her faith.

“God has been with me,” she said. “Early on, I said, ‘If this journey involves you taking me home to heaven, I’m ready. I’m one of your children. But if not, obviously I have a lot to do.’”

Two diagnoses

Her first diagnosis came after a routine mammogram. On July 1, 2019, doctors found stage 2B invasive ductal carcinoma in her right breast. The cancer was estrogen receptor-positive and HER2-negative, and it had spread to a lymph node. That month she also had a port implanted. A port is a small device placed under the skin that gives chemotherapy drugs a direct line into a vein.

Her chemotherapy included doxorubicin, a drug nicknamed “the red devil,” and it made her lose her hair.

That same month, her father, William Viehman, and her boss, Lee Cook, died a week apart.

“I couldn’t go see my dad because his nephrologist told me I’m immune-compromised,” she said.

Her energy held up through seven months of chemotherapy. Patrick Casperson, then her boyfriend of a few weeks and now her husband, shaved his head along with her.

She went into remission after a lumpectomy and lymph node surgery.

The cancer came back in 2024, five months short of the five-year cancer-free mark. This time it was in her left breast, and it showed up on a 3D bilateral diagnostic mammogram.

Casperson wonders whether it was there a year earlier. That year she was called back for more images, but doctors cleared her, saying what they saw was dense tissue.

“I knew we had a problem on the left side when they took me back a third time that day for an ultrasound,” she said.

She had a double mastectomy on Sept. 27, 2024, the day after Hurricane Helene hit, and went home with four surgical drains, two on each side.

Then came Hurricane Milton. At a friend’s suggestion, she and Patrick left their home and rode out the storm at a villa in Tampa Palms.

“We joke that he was romantic because we had to strip the drains by candlelight,” she said.

Besides her husband and her doctors — an OB-GYN, a surgeon and a plastic surgeon — Casperson said an army of friends helped her. Robin Quale organized a benefit for her at the Daiquiri Shack, and musicians and friends rallied around her.

“I had a lot of people step up to help me,” she said. “I never went to a chemo appointment alone. They took me to lunch afterward.”

Making the song

After she recorded her voice memo, Casperson called longtime friend Jason Alfano. He signed on before he had finished hearing what she’d written.

“I’m in,” he told her.

“The message, lyrics speak for themselves,” Alfano said. “Not one word was changed. She knocked it out of the park lyrically. It was her and God.”

Alfano brought in Craig Blackwell, a musician and producer and cancer survivor, and Bob Stoney, who has worked with Deana Carter, LeAnn Rimes and Faith Hill.

Alfano handled the arrangement and drums. Blackwell played keyboards and guitar, Stoney played piano and acoustic guitar, and Casperson sang lead vocals and harmony.

“I told Kat, ‘I got you,’” Alfano said. “It’s an emotional experience, what she’s gone through. I admire her strength. I’ve had girlfriends who have gone through this.”

Casperson performs the song often, including at the Fearless Women’s Summit on Oct. 17. She wants to show women that if she can make it through, so can they.

She also connects others facing cancer with specialists. She said what she’s been through has taught her to share her faith and her strength along with her story.

“I have learned you don’t know how strong you are until you learn how strong you have to be,” she said. “I’m a fighter. I fight for my friends, fight for my family and I fight for my life.”

To reach Casperson, email katlanford@gmail.com or call 813-410-2424.