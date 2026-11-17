DADE CITY — A new holiday experience is taking shape in the woods adjacent to Snowcat Ridge — one the owners of that park, Scream-A-Geddon, and TreeHoppers Aerial Adventure Park hope will become this area’s new holiday tradition.

The same stretch of rural Pasco County that draws visitors for snow tubing in the winter, ziplining through the trees and Halloween scares is preparing to offer something a little different: a nighttime walk through an illuminated forest, where towering holiday displays and music synchronized to thousands of lights transform the area into a Christmas attraction.

Wunder Glow, which opens to the public Saturday, Nov. 21, rests among 50 acres of trees and features 15 “symphonies of light and sound” across a trail stretching over a mile.

But it’s not a traditional drive-through Christmas light display, or a quick trip to a nearby neighborhood where they take their decorating to the next level. Instead, it’s an experience explored on foot, as visitors stroll by 15 installations offering a different holiday setting, accompanied by music and lighting effects.

Jon Pianki is the park’s chief marketing officer. He said he’s been to several similar parks with his 10-year-old daughter over the years and this one is unique. It’s not just pretty lights with Christmas decorations. It’s designed to be “a captivating experience,” he said.

Each scene has its own theme and music to match and will run on a timed loop. Visitors can walk through each scene at their own pace, linger as they like and take photos at designated Wunder Spots along the way, such as “A Beary Merry Christmas” a lit 16-foot-tall teddy bear and “Up, Up and Aglow,” a glowing hot air balloon.

The lights change color, pulse and move and combined with the music to create individual shows, rather than one long display.

Describing two of the scenes, “Noël à Paris” and “Holidays in Bloom”, he said, “We have a massive Eiffel Tower with the Christmas theme and decorations. We have a holiday style windmill and tulip field. So it’s like massive tulips and they’re all glowing. All the tulips light up and glow and pulse and in different colors based on the music. And we have the giant windmills that are in place that have a very old-world Holland look to them.”

The international displays help make each stop feel like a destination of its own.

Pianki envisions a typical visit to the park lasting 2-3 hours. The trail will have timed entry in 15-minute increments to avoid overcrowding during peak times.

Along the way, visitors can stop for holiday fun, food and drink. Wishing Point is about halfway through the trail. Hot Cocoa Hollow is closer to the end.

Santa and Mrs. Claus will hold court at Christmas Village, which is located at the front of the park. While visitors await their entrance time or after they’ve already gone through, they can feast from four food trucks, relax in the biergarten, try their hand at axe throwing (not included), and roast marshmallows at the fire pits for s’mores (kits sold separately).

Wunder Glow is another family-friendly feather in the cap of Point Summit, a company that when Pianki joined 15 years ago had a paintball field and a haunted house. The addition of Snowcat Ridge in 2020 marked an evolution of the company as its visionaries evolved from young thrill seekers to parents.

“I think we are now doing with the parks, that we’re creating experiences our kids would like to do,” Pianki said. “We’re creating experiences we want to take our kids to so they can really kind of enjoy, not just the parts that we build, but the family time that we’re trying to gear for so that it’s not just that we want customers to turn this into a tradition. We want this tradition for our families and so we’re building the park we want.”

Pianki said one of the most magical things a parent gets to experience is seeing the world through the eyes of their child. He said he treasures, revisits and tries to recreate those magical moments, “that experience of watching her in awe of something she’s never seen,” again and again.

“It’s fun to watch your kids explore and enjoy these types of experiences,” Pianki said. “And we want our kids to have it. And we want all our guests’ kids to also be able to experience that.”

If you go

Wunder Glow

Where: 27839 Saint Joe Road, Dade City

Hours: Timed entry every 15 minutes. 5:30 to 11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday; 5:30 to midnight Friday and Saturday

Tickets: $18.95 to $30.95, depending on demand. $6 more at the door. Children under 2 free. VIP upgrades available. Use code WUNDER10 to save 10%

Parking: $19 standard, $24 preferred

Website:wunderglow.com