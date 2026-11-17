Friday night playoff football isn’t coming to New Tampa this year, but Friday night futbol is on this week’s schedule.

And it features four unbeaten area teams.

In a rivalry doubleheader hosted by Freedom, the Patriots will welcome in rival Wharton for a boys’ game Nov. 20 at 6 p.m. and a girls’ game at 8.

The Freedom boys, coming off one of the best seasons in school history, will host Wharton first.

The Patriots, who finished 13-3-2 last year, return leading scorer Wesley Cunningham and are off to a 3-0-1 start. Cunningham is leading the way again, with nine goals so far, and Mauricio Delgado, who had 13 goals and nine assists last year, already has five of each.

Included in the Patriots early start is a 2-all tie against Tampa Prep, in pool play of the in-season Champions League, where the best teams from the previous season battle it out in a tournament format with a championship game played in December at Al Lang Stadium.

Prior to its game against Wharton, the Patriots undefeated record will be tested by Northeast (10-3-2 last year) in another Champions League.

Wharton will also present a challenge to the Patriots’ record. The Wildcats are 2-0-1, and played Nov. 13 against unbeaten Tampa Bay Tech.

On the girls side, two explosive offenses will collide.

The Wharton girls, who set a school record for goals scored last season with 88, are already at 28 goals in three games, with 11 different players scoring and 16 different players with at least one goal and one assist.

Senior Josie Barie, who had 16 goals last season, already has 10, and freshman Penelope Collura has five goals and five assists.

The Wildcats (3-0) have also been strong in the back, having allowed only one shot on goal as sophomore keeper Eva Chandler has already added three shutouts to the 11 she posted in her first season last fall.

That’s not good news for Freedom, which hasn’t scored against Wharton in the schools’ five meetings dating back to 2020.

But the Patriots, who have outscored its opponents 25-1 and are 3-0, are led by sophomore Emma Handville, who already has 15 goals, and Isabella Campbell, who has eight goals and five assists.

While the schedules have been relatively easy so far for the local teams, the Nov. 20 doubleheader will mark a step up for the Wildcats and Patriots.

ALMOST GOLD: Congrats to Freedom swimmer Kate Rodger, who finished just short of a gold medal, coming up second in the 100-yard butterfly at the Class 3A Swimming championships on Nov. 6 at the Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training Center in Ocala.

Rodger, who won the 100 fly in the district and region meets, swam her state race in 57.09 seconds, earning a silver medal.

An Iona University commitment, Rodger also finished ninth in the 200 IM, swimming a personal best of 2:11.06.

Wharton’s top finisher at state was senior Tyler Kulish, who finished eighth in the 200 freestyle in 1:45.86.

Back in the game: The Wharton boys cross country team advanced to the Class 4A state championships for the first time since 2019, while the Freedom girls cross country team’s streak of two straight trips to the Class 3A state meet has come to end.

Wharton finished fifth in the region meet at the Ed Radice Sports Complex, as Derek Cook post a 16 minute, 32.6 second time to lead all Wildcats.

Only the top eight teams advance.

The Wildcats will compete in the 4A state meet Friday, Nov. 20 at Apalachee Regional Park in Tallahassee.

Senior Naveen Andrews (35th) and sophomore Grady Toohey (37th) posted top 50 finishes, while juniors Dylan (60th) and Chirstian Wimbley (66th) rounded out the scoring for the Wildcats.

The Patriots, who finished 20th and 23rd respectively in the last two Class 3A state championships, fell just a little short last week, finishing ninth at regionals at the Ed Radice Sports Complex.

The Patriots, the only top 10 team that ran with only five runners, were led by sophomore Sophia Douglas, who was 17th in 20 minutes, 14 seconds.

Senior Madelyn Ammirati ran her race in 20:51.50 to finish 24th, and junior Mridini Surendran was 51st with a time of 22:02.90.

Ammirati and Douglas were both Top 10 finishers the previous week at districts.

Gia Komara (68th) and Tesla Novello (78th) rounded out the Patriot squad.