Student achievement

• Jing Zhang of San Antonio received a Doctor of Musical Arts degree in music performance from the University of Wisconsin-Madison in August.

Zhang, a student in the university’s College of Letters and Science, was one of more than 1,600 students who earned degrees from UW-Madison that month.

Rowdies host Thanksgiving break soccer camps

The Tampa Bay Rowdies will hold youth soccer camps in St. Petersburg and Hudson during Thanksgiving break, Nov. 23-25.

The camps, led by Rowdies youth coaches, are open to boys and girls ages 6 to 14 of all skill levels. Sessions include drills, games and skill development.

The St. Petersburg camp runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at Al Lang Stadium. The Hudson camp, a half-day session, runs from 9 a.m. to noon at 14333 Hicks Road.

Last session on Pasco 2050 plan set for Thursday

Pasco County residents have one more chance to review the draft Pasco 2050 Comprehensive Plan and question county staff before the plan goes to public hearings.

The county’s Planning, Development and Economic Growth Department will hold a public engagement session from 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 19, in the boardroom of the West Pasco Government Center, 8731 Citizens Drive, New Port Richey. A similar session was held Nov. 17 at the Historic Pasco County Courthouse in Dade City.

The comprehensive plan is the county’s long-range blueprint for growth, land use and development. County officials say the draft reflects three years of public input gathered through workshops, surveys, meetings and other outreach.

The session will include a presentation on the draft followed by a question-and-answer period with county staff.

The draft plan chapters and a summary of the public outreach behind them are available at pasco2050.com.

7 Brew drive-thru coffee stand coming to Port Richey

7 Brew, a drive-thru coffee chain, plans to open a stand this winter at 9401 U.S. 19 in Port Richey.

The prefabricated building has been delivered and set on the site, according to the company.

The stand is expected to employ about 70 people. Applications are being accepted at 7crew.7brewcareers.com.

The chain, which says it has more than 940 locations nationwide, sells coffee drinks, energy drinks, smoothies, shakes and teas, and it says customers can choose from more than 20,000 drink combinations. Its signature drink, the Blondie, is a caramel and vanilla breve, an espresso drink made with half-and-half.

Chipotle opens drive-thru location in Wesley Chapel

Chipotle Mexican Grill opened a new restaurant Nov. 17 at 32157 Mercantile Drive in the Epperson Ranch area of Wesley Chapel.

The restaurant includes a drive-thru lane where customers can pick up orders placed online or through the Chipotle app. It is open from 10:45 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily.

The Wesley Chapel restaurant is one of four Chipotle is opening in the Tampa Bay and Sarasota areas by the end of the year. A North Port location, at 1355 Sun Market Place, is scheduled to open Monday, Nov. 23. Restaurants at 9650 Parrish Bay Drive in Palmetto and 6835 S. Florida Ave. in Lakeland are expected to open by Dec. 31.