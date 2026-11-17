Walker Middle honored for service learning

TAMPA — Walker Middle Magnet School has been named a 2026 National Gold Ribbon School in Serving Learning by Youth Service America, Hillsborough County Public Schoolas has announced.

Walker Middle is only one of 50 K-12 schools nationwide to receive the award.

The national recognition celebrates schools that have created a strong culture of service-learning and community-engaged learning, empowering students to lead, innovate and make a lasting impact in their communities.

“This recognition is a tremendous reflection of the students, educators and families who make Walker such a special place,” said Superintendent Van Ayres. “Our students are learning that their voices matter and that they can make a difference right now. Service-learning takes what happens in the classroom and connects it to the real world, building leadership, responsibility and compassion along the way. We are incredibly proud to see Walker recognized among the best schools in the nation for this work.”

Schools were selected by YSA based on a national survey examining the prevalence and quality of youth service and community participation. Criteria included student participation in service-learning, opportunities provided by schools, teacher training and classroom integration, student voice and leadership, and implementation of nationally recognized service-learning practices.

Public to help rename middle school

TAMPA — Hillsborough County Public Schools (HCPS) has invited students, families, school staff, and community members to help rename Monroe Middle School.

Beginning with the 2027-2028 school year, the students will transition from Madison Middle School to create a new school community. The school district is asking the community to suggest names that honor the school’s history, reflect the community it serves, and look ahead to a bright future for students and families.

School sites and facilities may be named for individuals who have rendered outstanding public service to public education, geographical locations, or groups and clubs, as outlined in board policy. Elementary, middle, and secondary schools may be named for U.S. presidents, school board members, educators, outstanding citizens, or geographic locations. An elected official must have been out of public office for at least five years before being considered, and no current candidate for public office may be considered.

Name recommendations can be submitted at: https://bit.ly/renamemonroe

Submissions will be accepted through 5 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 11. All names will be presented to the Hillsborough County School Board for consideration. The board is scheduled to vote on a name at its Jan. 26 meeting.

Registration open for annual ‘Enchanted Wonderland’

TAMPA — Registration is now open for the annual Enchanted Wonderland holiday event, which brings holiday cheer to local families by providing toys to children in need.

The event is hosted by the Tampa Police Department in partnership with Rise Tampa, Our Police Foundation, Kids Wish Network, and Walmart.

The 2026 Enchanted Wonderland will take place on Saturday, Dec. 12, and serves children from newborn to 14 years old.

Space is limited, so early pre-registration is encouraged and children must be present at the event to participate.

Families interested in participating can register online by going to tampa.gov/police/EnchantedWonderland.

Meals On Wheels expands to Sun City Center

TAMPA — Meals On Wheels of Tampa will expand into Sun City Center on Nov. 30 through a partnership with the GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club, Inc., increasing access to nutritious meals, wellness checks and friendly visits for homebound residents.

The partnership builds on the Woman’s Club’s existing meal delivery program and its network of approximately 200 volunteers who have been serving homebound neighbors since 1973. Both organizations unanimously approved the partnership.

Under the new partnership, Meals On Wheels of Tampa will bring its established meal delivery program and sliding fee scale to Sun City Center, allowing the organizations to serve residents who may have been unable to afford the full cost of meals through the existing program.

“This partnership gives us an opportunity to reach more people while building on the incredible commitment that already exists in Sun City Center,” said Mandy Cloninger, CEO of Meals On Wheels of Tampa. “The Woman’s Club has created a strong network of volunteers who understand that delivering a meal is also about checking on a neighbor and making a personal connection. We’re excited to work alongside them to make this service accessible to more residents who need it.”

The Sun City Center Woman’s Club, along with Samaritan Services, has coordinated meal deliveries in the community with meals prepared by HCA Florida South Shore Hospital. Its volunteers will remain an important part of the program as Meals on Wheels of Tampa begins serving the area.

“We’re incredibly proud of the program our volunteers have built and the care they have shown our neighbors over the years,” said Virginia Kimball, president of GFWC Sun City Center Woman’s Club, Inc. “Partnering with Meals On Wheels of Tampa gives us an opportunity to preserve that spirit of service while opening the door to reach even more people in our community.”

Meals On Wheels of Tampa serves almost 1,200 neighbors on a monthly basis, delivering approximately 1,000 meals on more than 100 delivery routes. More than 1,400 volunteers support 112 daily delivery routes, helping the organization fulfill its mission to Nourish the Body, Enrich the Spirit and Strengthen the Community.

Meals On Wheels of Tampa is seeking additional volunteers and community partners to help support the expansion. Individuals can volunteer to deliver meals, while businesses, corporations, civic groups and other organizations can participate through the Adopt-a-Route program, which provides teams with an ongoing opportunity to support a delivery route.

Meals On Wheels of Tampa is also encouraging Sun City Center residents, family members, caregivers, health care providers and community organizations to help identify homebound neighbors who may benefit from the service.

To learn more about receiving meals, volunteering or supporting Meals On Wheels of Tampa through Adopt-a-Route, visit www.MOWT.org.