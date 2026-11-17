TAMPA — Longtime Tampa Bay jazz vocalist Belinda Womack will share the stage with her musical family for “A Womack Family Christmas,” set for Monday, Nov. 30, 7:30 p.m., at Stageworks Theatre, 1120 E. Kennedy Blvd.

General admission tickets are $45. VIP table seating is available for $150 for a table of two, including one bottle of wine or champagne, or $300 for a table of four, including two bottles of wine or champagne.

For tickets and additional details, visit www.stageworkstheatre.org.

The one-night concert features Womack, her daughter Ericka, son Derek and daughter-in-law Aili. The event brings the four singers together for an evening of Christmas classics, soulful favorites and family harmonies at Stageworks Theatre in Tampa’s Channel District.

Womack has been a fixture in Tampa Bay’s jazz community for decades. She built a following performing jazz standards and contemporary music with her band Kool Reflektions and continues to perform throughout the region. Most recently, she joined some of the area’s leading jazz musicians for the Clearwater Jazz Holiday Foundation’s Ultimate Summer Jazz Jam in August.

The concert is the first of four concerts Womack has planned during Stageworks’ 2026-2027 season as part of the theatre company’s Act 2 Series, a lineup of special events including trivia nights, bingo, cabarets and comedy shows designed to complement mainstage productions and give audiences new ways to experience Stageworks.

Stageworks Theatre is Tampa’s longest-running professional theatre company. Stageworks’ mission is to ignite the human spirit and be a catalyst in eradicating intolerance through performing arts and education.

To learn more, visit www.stageworkstheatre.org.