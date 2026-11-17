Some voices are born to conquer stages, while others also seek to transform the very spaces where they are heard. Daniella Mass’ voice belongs to both categories.

Born in Barranquilla, Colombia, this light coloratura soprano found in Tampa a place where her talent, dreams and artistic sensibility could take root.

Her journey in the United States began in 2014, but it was a year later that her name began to gain international recognition. Her participation in “America’s Got Talent” — where she reached the semifinals in 2015 — opened doors to new stages and allowed her to showcase a musical style that transcends the boundaries between the classical and the contemporary.

Mass does not limit herself to traditional operatic performance. Her focus is “classical crossover” — a fusion of classical, operatic music and pop — in which she combines the power of her high notes with richer, lower tones and melodies that resonate across generations.

“I like to blend my operatic singing with more popular, youthful compositions — the kind of music you hear on the radio today. Ultimately, it ends up being pop,” she explains. Yet, beyond the soprano who has graced major stages, there is a woman who found her place in the world right here in Tampa.

“I adore Tampa. I might go to Miami for performances, but it’s far too chaotic for me to live there. I prefer a spacious, quiet environment — with my little dogs — where I can compose. Tampa has welcomed me in such a wonderful way. I truly feel that my art is embraced here,” she said.

Discovering that Tampa is a sister city to Barranquilla further strengthened her bond with her homeland. After living here for about six years, Mass now calls Tampa home.

A date with music and emotion

This affection for the city will once again be expressed through music on Sunday, Nov. 22, when she takes the stage at the New Tampa Performing Arts Center for Unplugged with Daniella Mass at 3 p.m.

It will be an intimate performance, featuring accompaniment by Grammy-nominated pianist Hildemaro Álvarez and Venezuelan bassist Carlos Puchi.

The repertoire promises a diverse musical journey, ranging from classical compositions and original, previously unreleased songs from her own album to interpretations of works by iconic artists such as Celine Dion, Whitney Houston, Andrea Bocelli and Barbra Streisand — all while staying true to her own artistic identity.

The program will also celebrate diverse cultures, with songs in Spanish and Japanese.

Art needs stages — and support

Mass’ commitment to Tampa is also reflected in a concern she shares with other local artists: the need to strengthen both financial and public support for the city’s cultural endeavors.

Her six years of working alongside Paula Núñez, director of the Tampa Ballet, have given her a firsthand look at the region’s artistic potential — as well as the limitations its creators face.

Mass contributes to the ballet’s musical projects and helps oversee that department, firmly believing that Tampa possesses enough talent to develop high-caliber productions and showcase them on an international stage.

“There is a great deal of talent in Tampa. The wonderful thing is that we are beginning to share it more with the outside world. If we had larger donations, more people involved, and greater support from the city government, we could certainly produce a number of original shows,” she said.

For her, the history of Tampa is an inexhaustible source of inspiration. The arrival of the tobacco industry, the various waves of immigration, the Gasparilla pirates, and the city’s evolution could all be transformed into major theatrical or musical productions, capable of sharing the rich history of this community with the world.

In pursuit of this goal, she acknowledges the efforts of Núñez, who has been engaging in dialogue with Mayor Jane Castor and state Rep. Luis Viera — formerly a Tampa City Council member — to secure an annual budget that would help solidify the Ballet’s work.

“We have the orchestra, the musicians, the conductors, and the capacity to do it. But to bring a production to the level we envision, we need much more financial support. Sometimes we fall short of what we could truly offer,” she said.

Her reflection also carries a message for those who make decisions regarding cultural investment: Tampa should bet on its own artists.

“Just as investments are made in shows brought in from elsewhere, there should be an equal investment in what is homegrown — in what belongs here, in what we, who are part of this land, create,” she said.