PALMETTO — Mildred Phelena Richards Hagen Cone was posthumously inducted into the Manatee County Agricultural Hall of Fame at the Manatee County Fairgrounds during Manatee County Farm City Week.

The honor recognizes Cone’s contributions to agriculture and ranching in Manatee County.

Born in 1914 in Ellenton, the daughter of Daniel and Bessie Richards and the granddaughter of the Gillette family of Ellenton and Parrish, she attended the Ringling School of Art and Stetson University, becoming the owner and operator of Cone Ranch and Grove in Parrish following the death of her husband, William Lewis Cone Sr., in 1963.

Cohn mentored many young farmers and ranchers in the area who are still in business today, according to her nomination, and was affiliated with the Manatee County Cattlemen’s Association, Manatee County Historical Society, Manatee County Farm Bureau, Parrish Civic Association, Bradenton Yacht Club, Manatee River Garden Club and others. Cone died in 2005.