TREASURE ISLAND — A suggested action plan from city consultant Raftelis on implementing a roadmap to design the island’s Commercial Redevelopment Master Plan raised more questions than it answered during a recent work session.

While many residents lobbied the city for months to develop a master plan, a major sticking point was raised once again when the study advised: “Based on the economic feasibility modeling, the current zoning within the community does not support enough height and density for commercial redevelopment to be financially feasible in the study parcels.”

The consultant’s report spelled out how constraints and challenges impacting redevelopment and development were brought to light by “reports from commercial property owners that zoning code restrictions limit investment. ... Feedback from commercial property owners (is) that the current code limits their ability to invest in redevelopment.”

The report suggested resort hotels should be allowed to build up to 80 feet with a density of 100 units in resort areas along Gulf Boulevard, and limited to 80 feet and 50 units in the Johns Pass area and downtown core.

However, residents have been adamant that building height should be limited to 50 feet.

The consultant noted the city can enact regulations in terms of design standards where additional height and density can be addressed, and an 80-foot-tall resort would not block the view of the beach.

For months residents have been vocal in lobbying the commission that building height should be limited to 50 feet and there should be restrictions on density.

Commissioner Arden Dickey questioned how something could be developed in Johns Pass at 50 units per acre, but it can’t be economically feasible a mile and a half down the road on the Thunderbird property, where the city is being told it needs 100 units per acre there.

The consultant noted these study areas aren’t the same size. The Thunderbird parcel was modeled as a resort hotel on 1.85 acres. The market value of the property and construction costs are different.

A property that is only delivering 50 units an acre is going to have smaller features, a smaller lobby and other amenities, the consultant explained. Johns Pass is a much larger parcel with more options for mixed use, thereby reducing the number of needed hotel rooms, commissioners were told.

The consultant advised the city would have to raise its allowable height and density requirements to make redevelopment feasible, a point some commissioners and residents questioned.

Commissioner Dickey also took exception with the report’s conclusion that the city does not define its development theme. Dickey noted the community has said, “we want Treasure Island to be a small town beach community, that’s a pretty consistent theme from residents.”

Resident Sarah Pennington noted the study concluded “our infrastructure is capable of supporting limited development. That just doesn’t seem to be in line with recommending the Pinellas County maximum density for areas of our town. That’s something that really deserves us to look more into, because our infrastructure is very important, especially with what we need to spend on infrastructure.”

She asked in regard to the Thunderbird, “if the grandfathered-in density is not profitable for the Thunderbird then why…did we not look into reducing the parking instead of instantly going to ‘let’s increase the height and double the density?’”

Pennington also questioned why the consultant chose more expensive finishing for the Thunderbird to determine construction costs, asking how much that factored into its financial modeling.

During the presentation the consultant advised a lack of redevelopment can affect the city’s financial standing. “Redevelopment at maximum density is the only scenario that stabilizes reserves…Economic feasibility modeling leads directly to recommendations on a new zoning regulation for each parcel that could allow for financial feasibility. Zoning changes are recommended in order to facilitate commercial redevelopment while still preserving community character.”

The executive summary concluded, “it is important to note that utilizing the county wide temporary lodging standards will be necessary to accomplish these changes, as will a change in zoning for some parcels and approval for vacating a public right of way and/or easements on some of the parcels.”

The consultant suggested redevelopment of the Thunderbird property could be a good first one to tackle and act as a catalyst project, along with advancing zoning changes, defining downtown boundaries and deciding on its character.

Resident Don Snemis told commissioners, “I support the idea of planned development ….We’ve all danced around it. I think we should get on that quickly. That should be your first step. I think before your terms end here your goal should be to have that system in place. We can finally end these discussions and move forward.”

“We’re of two minds, on the one hand we look around and we see these blighted landmark properties and we say we’ve got to do something about this. We’ve got to get this community going again,” he said. “We have to turn that dial, where we relax our building codes to attract more development and redevelopment. But on the other hand, we say to ourselves that scares us, because what we love about Treasure Island is it’s a small, quaint, Florida beach town, that’s why we live here.”

“We don’t want overcrowding, we don’t want overbuilding, we don’t want to drive down Gulf Boulevard and have both sides be huge stone metal boxes,” he added. “We’ve got to find a middle ground and unfortunately it falls on you guys to do, and it might mean giving a little in your positions to reach a middle ground and finally solve this issue for us.”

“A planned development system with guardrails is a great way to do that; modest increases to things like density, controls on architectural design, a case by case approach, where we don’t make sweeping changes to the entire island but we look at project by project,” he suggested.

The consultant asked commissioners to accept their report at the Dec. 1 meeting to let staff continue to work with it, advising, “that doesn’t mean you agree with the report or are adopting it, it means you’re accepting it.”

Commissioners noted they had many more questions that need to be addressed and asked for an extension to January. Meanwhile commissioners will email their questions to the consultant. Residents are also invited to email their questions to the consultant at: MasterPlan@mytreasureisland.org.