DUNEDIN — City officials pushed back against public criticism that the City Marina restoration is lagging behind waterfront projects in Clearwater and Safety Harbor. They said both neighboring cities were well ahead of Dunedin before the 2024 hurricanes hit.

The comments came during a project update to the City Commission, as staff reported the work is still being held up by state and federal agencies. Officials hope to have sidewalks and curbs along the marina’s east bulkhead finished in time for the Dec. 4 boat parade.

Vice Mayor Robert Walker said comparing Dunedin’s project with Clearwater’s doesn’t work. “Actually, they had already started to renovate their marina before the storms,” he said.

When the storms approached, Walker said, Clearwater only had to pull its heavy equipment out because its docks had already been removed.

“It was really easy to do, because the docks were already gone,” he said. “It just drives me crazy when people try to compare us to that. It’s just wrong.”

Mayor Maureen Freaney agreed. “It’s absolutely not comparable,” she said.

Clayton Watkins, the city’s utilities and engineering director, said Safety Harbor started design and permitting in summer 2022 and received its permits in June 2024, putting it about two years ahead of Dunedin.

“They only delayed a fiscal year 2024 construction start due to the impacts of the two hurricanes and to apply for state funding,” Watkins said. Safety Harbor awarded its construction bid in May 2025.

Clearwater was even further along. “Clearwater was fully under construction and had a contractor on site, so that city’s project was even ahead of Safety Harbor,” Watkins said.

City Manager Jennifer Bramley said the city will post the comparison on its website “because it’s a huge difference.”

Waiting on federal review

The biggest holdup is the fishing pier. The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not issued a permit for the pier because it is awaiting review by the National Marine Fisheries Service, Watkins said. The city has asked the office of U.S. Rep. Anna Paulina Luna, R-St. Petersburg, to help speed up that review.

The city submitted its permit application to the Army Corps the first week of August, and an Army Corps representative visited the marina in September, Watkins said.

Demolition of the pier’s decking and railing is complete. The timber pilings will be removed and replaced once the Army Corps permit is issued. A fireboat lift will be delivered during pier construction and installed by the contractor.

Bulkhead work continues

On the east bulkhead, the contractor is tying steel and forming the concrete wall cap, along with installing two storm drainage structures and piping. Still to come are pouring the wall cap, installing fender piles along the outside of the wall and finishing the sidewalks, curbs, parking and drive-aisle paving behind it.

“As it stands right now, the vast majority of the work on the eastern bulkhead will be completed, except for the pavement,” Watkins said. “Their goal is to have the sidewalk and the curbs complete by Dec. 4 for the boat parade, but paving will not happen until two days before Christmas.”

On the north bulkhead, the major work has yet to begin: tying steel, forming and pouring the concrete wall cap, installing helical tie-back anchors and fender piles, and building a new sidewalk.

“All of those activities are still remaining,” Watkins said.

The city is also developing a process to advertise for and select a short list of prequalified contractors to bid on construction and installation of docks A and B.

Fewer small slips

A revised master plan will go before the commission soon. Proposed changes to the slip layout would cut the number of 50-foot slips from 23 to 16, 35-foot slips from 30 to 23 and 25-foot slips from 65 to 38. The number of 30-foot slips would rise from 46 to 59, and 40-foot slips from one to 10. The marina would keep its six day docks.

Parks and Recreation Director Tony Mulkey said downward-facing, dual-mast lights topped with solar panels will be installed in the marina parking area.

When Freaney asked why the light bases have to be so large, Mulkey and Watkins said they need to handle the wind load from the solar panel and light on top. Staff agreed to try to make the bases more decorative.

Officials also want to move ahead with Army Corps permitting for the Weaver Park Pier while keeping the fisheries agency out of it, given how that review has slowed the marina project. That’s possible only if no pilings need to be replaced. The hope is to simply install new decking and railings, Watkins said.

Mulkey said the city doesn’t want to “get stuck in a permitting quagmire.”

Construction won’t be fully finished in time for the Christmas parade, Mulkey and Watkins said, but crews will work to limit the impact on spectators watching from the area.