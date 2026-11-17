DUNEDIN — City commissioners gave City Manager Jennifer Bramley a glowing annual review and a 3% raise, praising the steady hand she has shown through three hurricanes as the city braces for what could be its toughest test yet: Amendment 3.

The state constitutional amendment, approved by about 62% of Florida voters Nov. 3, raises the homestead exemption on non-school property taxes from about $50,000 to $150,000 in 2027 and to $250,000 in 2028. That will take a deep bite out of the revenue cities use to pay for day-to-day services.

Bramley’s raise is smaller than the 3.5% given to other top city employees. Her salary was $225,874, according to recent city payroll records.

Bramley, city staff and commissioners will hold a special meeting at 1:30 p.m. Dec. 2 to discuss an austerity plan.

At the end of her review, Bramley thanked commissioners and called it “a difficult year, after a difficult year, after a difficult year” for the city.

“From the cyberattack to COVID and then the three hurricanes and now Amendment 3,” she said. “It’s difficult to pinpoint another impactful issue, because it kind of envelops everything else.”

She warned that morale would be “a huge problem,” depending on the department. Departments funded by user fees “could be largely untouched,” she said, “whereas some departments could be deeply, deeply impacted, and so we have to be appreciative of the journey that the employees are taking as we go through the decision-making process.”

Cuts to services are already on the horizon. Bramley said the library is already reducing its hours, and the city will have to look at shorter hours at community centers in 2028, when the exemption reaches $250,000.

“Every decision we make is going to be steady, it’s going to be thorough and be predicated on public input,” she said. “We’re situated in a position now where the ship is steady, and we are prepared to address this in a very thoughtful manner.”

She also spoke candidly about the mood at City Hall.

“I do feel up to this task; I don’t want it,” Bramley said. “City Hall was pretty silent on Wednesday morning,” she said of the day after the vote, “but the employees, they’re committed and they’re dedicated, and they’re going to hang in there, I hope, for most of them.”

Commissioners were lavish in their praise.

“I am always extremely impressed at your poise under fire,” Vice Mayor Robert Walker told her. “I am always impressed with your ability to look forward and to actually tell us things we need to be aware of before it happens.”

Walker pointed to the city’s AA bond rating and its response to the back-to-back hurricanes of 2024.

“We all catch a little bit of flak, but there are certain things you just can’t argue with,” he said. “When we look back at the three storms that we had in 2024, we were much farther ahead in those three back-to-back storms than we were with (Hurricane) Irma, when you first came on board — and that’s a testament to your leadership.”

Commissioner Tom Dugard, a leadership coach, said he has worked with some of the best leaders in the country.

“They’ve got nothing on you,” he told Bramley. “Whenever someone comes up and gives me something less than a complimentary statement about you, I say, ‘Find me someone better,’ and they get very quiet.”

“I tried to be harsh on this evaluation ... and I still couldn’t find anybody out there that I thought might be better,” Dugard added. “She’s the perfect fit at the perfect time. If you’re in a storm, you’re looking for the best captain you can find, and I think we have that.”

Mayor Maureen Freaney said Bramley faced “the hard time of steadying the ship when people are afraid” after the election, “and that’s a hard leadership job.”

“You’re a good fact finder, good at giving alternatives, very good at making strong recommendations,” Freaney said.

The top quality she wanted in a city manager, she said, was someone who “wasn’t willy-nilly about recommendations” and who, when the commission disagreed, “didn’t get weird, they didn’t get pouty. You just take it like a professional and you get the job done.”

“You’re a very honest broker among all of us,” Freaney said. “You have a strong ability to say no. You know the city after the nine years that you’ve been here, you love the city. You’ve built a great team, and that’s really important. That’s the backbone of all of us.”

When the discussion turned to goals for the coming year, Dugard said commissioners had been “holding our breath,” hoping Amendment 3 would fail.

“The universe changed on Tuesday,” he said. “Unfortunately, one of our goals has to be the extraordinary management of a diminishing budget.”

His priorities were keeping top staff and keeping them motivated, finding ways to fully fund capital projects as property tax revenue shrinks, and finding new sources of revenue.

“We’re on our way with one, but I don’t think it’s going to be one that gets us home,” he said.

Commissioner Steven Sandbergen suggested the city look for businesses willing to co-sponsor events.

“This is going to be the year where we do need our best and brightest,” Freaney said. “We want to have a tight workforce, and the best workforce, and we want to treat them right.”