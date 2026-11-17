Taylor Parks has always known where the ball is going.

For years, it came off the forearms of her best friend. Now she sends it to some of the best hitters in the country.

Parks, a junior setter and former Calvary Christian standout, runs the offense for a Florida team that is 23-2 and ranked No. 4 in the nation by the American Volleyball Coaches Association.

On Nov. 13, Parks had 43 assists as the Gators beat Mississippi State in four sets to win the Southeastern Conference regular-season title outright. It is Florida’s 26th SEC crown and its first outright title since 2014. It also locked up the No. 1 seed for the SEC Tournament.

Not bad for a team picked fourth in the league’s preseason poll. A year ago, Florida went 16-12 and briefly fell out of the AVCA Top 25 for the first time since 1991.

Much of the turnaround starts with Parks.

Florida lost All-American setter Alexis Stucky, who transferred to Penn State for her final season. That handed the job to Parks, who had shared time with Stucky for two years.

She has run with it. Parks averages 10.52 assists per set, 22nd in the nation. She had a career-high 59 assists in a five-set win at Texas on Oct. 18. She is on the AVCA National Player of the Year watch list.

“The combination of serve, set and defense is rare,” Florida coach Ryan Theis told Florida Athletics in September. “She is not average in any of those skills. She is elite.”

Volleyball runs in the family. Her mother, Heather, played at Georgia Tech. Her cousin, Nikki O’Rourke, played for the Gators under longtime coach Mary Wise.

At Calvary Christian, Parks was a four-year starter. She led the Warriors to the Class 3A state title in 2021, the first in school history, and committed to Florida as a sophomore. She left with school records for career assists (3,232) and single-season assists (1,076).

She also found her best friend.

Parks and Bella Lee, a former Plant standout, became close playing club volleyball for OTVA. Lee dug. Parks set. Both committed to Florida.

At Plant, Lee was a libero who led the state in digs as a junior and senior. She helped the Panthers win Class 7A state titles in 2021 and 2023.

The friends met one last time as high school opponents in October 2023.

“Although it is much easier to be on the same side of the net as Bella, I will still cherish the moments when we are competing against each other, since we are so lucky to get to be together for the next four years,” Parks told Prime Time Preps before that match.

Now they share a side again. Lee, a junior defensive specialist, went from five matches as a freshman to 19 as a sophomore. Florida rewarded her with a full scholarship this season.

“This is the best chemistry of the three teams I’ve been on here at Florida,” Parks told Florida Athletics in September.

Parks had 31 assists Nov. 15 as the Gators swept Alabama to close the regular season with their 10th straight win. Florida opens the SEC Tournament on Nov. 20 in Savannah, Georgia, as the No. 1 seed.

Quick hits

Seminole swims to three state titles

Seminole’s girls won by the smallest margin possible.

Alex Clark, Alana Hauser, Brielle Yakich and Karolina Tilky won the 200-yard freestyle relay in 1:35.80 at the Class 2A state meet Nov. 14 at Florida Aquatics Swimming & Training in Ocala. Barron Collier touched one-hundredth of a second later.

It was one of three state titles for the Warhawks. No other Pinellas County school won a title at either meet.

Clark, a junior, also won the 50 free in 23.54 and was third in the 200 free (1:51.10). Tilky, a senior, finished second in the 100 free (51.69). The same four swimmers placed second in the 400 free relay (3:32.74). That lifted the Seminole girls to fourth in the team standings with 161 points. Barron Collier won the title with 294.

On the boys side, senior Joey Campagnola won the 100 backstroke in 48.49 and was second in the 200 individual medley (1:47.52). The Virginia commit helped the Warhawks tie for 11th.

Countryside sophomore Kyle McGuire placed seventh in the 200 IM (2:00.28). Dunedin senior Collin Stebick was 10th in 1-meter diving.

Gibbs sophomore Elizabeth Mathews finished second in both the 50 and 100 free in the meet’s events for swimmers with disabilities.

In Class 1A on Nov. 13, Shorecrest led the county. The Chargers’ boys finished eighth with 79 points.

Junior Leonardo Ho was sixth in the 100 free (46.85) and ninth in the 200 free (1:41.15). He anchored Tristan Cooper, Ryan Flugel and Stepan Spodin to seventh in the 400 free relay (3:14.06).

Clearwater Central Catholic junior Avery Christel was fourth in the 100 backstroke (55.99) and sixth in the 200 IM (2:06.58). She had the second-fastest IM time in prelims (2:05.03).

Two Pinellas divers finished in the top four. St. Petersburg Catholic senior Melia Webb took third on the 1-meter board with 376.65 points. Calvary Christian junior Lilian Vann was right behind her in fourth (348.75).

Admiral Farragut’s boys placed 14th. Junior Liam Schermerhorn was ninth in the 200 IM (1:53.08), and the Blue Jackets’ 200 free relay finished seventh (1:29.20). Farragut’s girls 200 free relay placed eighth (1:42.02).

Bolles swept the 1A team titles, winning the girls meet with 465 points and the boys meet with 535.