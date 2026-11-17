INDIAN SHORES — The Indian Shores Police Department motto, “Protect with honor, serve with pride,” is again in the spotlight as the ISPD was awarded its first reaccreditation by the Florida Police Accreditation Commission on Oct. 22. ISPD Police Chief Lee Ann Holroyd and the entire ISPD were congratulated at the Nov. 10 Town Council meeting for achieving the honor.

The initial process was started by former Chief Rick Swann, involving “three years proving our professionalism and adherence to the highest standards in policing,” said Chief Holroyd.

ISPD Cpl. Kevyn Andrews, as accreditation manager, spoke at the recent FLA PAC conference in Sanibel on behalf of the ISPD. The department’s Chief Holroyd and Capt. Danny Doherty were present and also spoke in support of ISPD’s merit for receiving the award.

“The first assessment for re-accreditation is known to be the most difficult assessment an agency will face,” said Holroyd. “Corporal Andrews, Captain Doherty, Nadine Esposito, and all of the (ISPD) officers worked diligently to maintain the levels of compliance that ensure the town, residents and visitors are receiving high-quality law enforcement services.”

In addition to commending the ISPD, the chief congratulated the town of Indian Shores and the town of Redington Shores on this achievement since the department provides law enforcement services to both towns concurrently, making this re-accreditation a shared accomplishment.

Holroyd and Doherty displayed the framed re-accreditation award to the residents and staff in attendance at the town hall meeting. “We appreciate the support of the Town Council and staff in reaching our goals.”

In other news

Mayor Diantha Schear announced that “Reserved for Veterans” parking spaces are now available at Mayor Bob McEwen Veterans Park, and at Mayor James J. Lawrence Veterans Memorial Park at Tiki Gardens. “This is something I requested a year ago,” said the mayor. “I want to officially thank our veterans.”

A contribution of $250 to support the Dec. 5 “Brushes on the Beach” event presented by The Beach Art Center of Indian Rocks Beach was unanimously approved by a vote of 5-0. The contribution will be withdrawn from the town’s funds reserved for such charity donations.

Christmas at the Shore Evening Market will be held on Dec. 4 from 4-8pm at 19305 Gulf Blvd., Indian Shores, FL 33785. In honor of this being Schear’s last tree lighting as mayor, the event will be done in a Victorian Christmas theme, complete with Christmas carolers, specialty vendors, book sale, a visit from Santa, and the traditional tree lighting (6:30 p.m.). Parking will be in the following locations: in front of Town Hall, Tiki Gardens, Town Square Nature Park, and Community Garden.

December meetings at town hall will be Wed., Dec. 2 at 9 a.m. for the Barrier Islands Government Council (BIG-C) meeting; and Tues., Dec. 8 at 4 p.m. (tentative) for a Planning, Zoning & Building Committee meeting; and Tues., Dec. 8 at 5:01 p.m. for the regular Town Council meeting.