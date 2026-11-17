Not that I want to trigger anyone’s paranoia, but someone is probably watching. If not someone, then certainly something. Attentive cameras have become ubiquitous in our anxious society. They are vigilant and alert, monitoring shoppers in retail stores, pedestrians traveling along city sidewalks, and commuters making their way to and from work every day. We may be captured in the background of someone’s impromptu smartphone selfie, caught in dashcam footage, or recorded on CCTV. Some of those clever cameras are connected to facial recognition systems. Some employ Automated License Plate Readers and can determine vehicle make, model, and color. Emerging technology promises advanced AI video analytics systems that can identify individuals by body shape or the way a person walks. If you’re attempting to outsmart one of these models, I’d suggest reviewing The Ministry of Silly Walks sketch from “Monty Python’s Flying Circus.”

As a member of Generation X, I fondly recall a shelf in my childhood home containing an assortment of overstuffed photo albums, containing snapshots dating back decades held in place by self-adhesive photo corners. I remember Saturday afternoon appointments at the Sears Portrait Studio, with its bizarre set of props meant to enhance the visual narrative — none of which ever had the slightest connection to reality.

Today, we rarely print photos. Everything is stored digitally, shared via social feeds, and often forgotten in that vast, uncategorized electronic omnibus squirreled away in our storage devices.

As both a hobby and an artform, photography has changed. Richard Avedon, an American fashion and portrait photographer who died in 2004, foresaw that transformation coming. In the new documentary “Avedon,” he predicted that the work of photographers would be replaced by images “absorbed and generated by machines running the world.” Directed by Ron Howard, “Avedon” is an admiring and illuminating portrait of someone whose pioneering work set new standards in photography during the 20th century. Howard emphasizes how Avedon became a problem-solver, an innovator, and an artist determined to reveal genuine emotional depth as well as authenticity in his subjects. The documentary was released on Netflix on Nov. 11.

The documentary is formatted as a thorough biography, providing background information on Avedon’s childhood and family life, his estrangement from his father, his relationship with his younger sister Louise, and his first job as a photographer. That job came in 1942 when Avedon was 19 years old: He enlisted in the Merchant Marines and became a staff photographer, taking ID shots for the crewmen. He was discharged in 1944, and after working as an advertising photographer for a department store, he landed a job with “Harper’s Bazaar.” Within a few years, he was providing photographs to “Life,” “Vogue,” “Look” and “Graphis.”

Howard intersperses archival footage of Avedon discussing his work and engaged in it with interviews with individuals who worked with him, including Lauren Hutton, Twiggy, Penelope Tree, Calvin Klein, Isabella Rossellini, and others. James Martin, executive director of the Richard Avedon Foundation, offers additional insights into how that organization is honoring the photographer’s work. Avedon’s son, John Avedon, also discusses the ways in which his family affected his work — and how his work impacted his relationships with his family members.

“I first came to this project much the same way I did my previous documentaries on Pavarotti, the Beatles, and Jim Henson — with an interest in exploring the creative process of an artist whose work I admired from afar,” Howard explains in the film’s production notes. “I am deeply curious about people who create master works over and over again across an entire lifetime. But in the course of making this film, I discovered there was so much more to Richard Avedon’s story than the How and the What of his photographic methodology. Photography wasn’t just his medium, it became his philosophy and impacted his worldview and his very being. This resonated for me in a way I wasn’t expecting, as I began to realize the ways that my films have shaped me over the years as much as I had shaped them.”Even if you don’t recognize Avedon’s name, it’s likely you’ve seen some of his photographs. To view some of his work, visit www.avedonfoundation.org/the-work. There, you’ll see names you recognize: Bob Dylan, Marilyn Monroe, Twiggy, Cyd Charisse, Janis Joplin, Sophia Loren, Audrey Hepburn, Brigitte Bardot, Malcolm X, Samuel Beckett, Gloria Vanderbilt, and many more. You’ll also see other photographs of unnamed individuals. These represent Avedon’s interest in documenting significant social movements, historic events, and everyday working people.

Howard highlights the fact that Avedon’s success in fashion and commercial photography did not keep him from political and social issues that mattered to him. He found a way to turn his lens on people who were struggling for civil rights, protesting war, or dealing with mental illness. He shined a spotlight on those who felt they had no voice and those who felt forgotten or abandoned.

“He found beauty in their convictions and their passions, and he helped us to see it too,” Howard says.

Howard’s work here is commendable. “Avedon” is a fascinating, uncomplicated tribute to one of the 20th century’s most relentless minimalist artists. The documentary offers enlightening glimpses at the internal tension and inspiration that continually pushed Avedon to expose the unfiltered truth behind the façade of each of his subjects, whether they were fashion icons, movie stars or common, everyday people.

Lee Clark Zumpe is entertainment editor at Tampa Bay Newspapers, a Tomatometer-Approved Critic, and an author of short fiction. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.