Safety Harbor Art & Music Center

Ariella and Nicolaas

SAFETY HARBOR — Ariella and Nicolaas will perform on Sunday, Nov. 29, 5:30 p.m., at the Safety Harbor Art & Music Center, 706 Second St. N., Safety Harbor.

Tickets are $30 in advance and $35 at the door. Visit www.safetyharborartandmusiccenter.com.

Hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, Ariella and Nicolaas are a husband-and-wife duo blending blue-eyed soul with elements of jazz, blues, and hints of world music. With Ariella McManus’s rich, emotive vocals and Nicolaas Kraster’s expressive, Spanish-influenced guitar work, they deliver performances that are both intimate and powerful.

Their sound nods to modern soul icons like Norah Jones and Amy Winehouse, while drawing deeper influence from legends such as Etta James, Patsy Cline, Roy Buchanan, Al di Meola, and Paco de Lucía.

On stage, their contrasting personalities create a compelling dynamic — Ariella’s bare-foot charm, infectious energy, and smoky vocals paired with Nicolaas’s cool precision and guitar virtuosity. Having performed together for over 15 years, their chemistry is authentic and palpable, the result of years of life and music shared together.

They’ve performed around the world — from the Blue Note in New York City to The Voodoo Room in Edinburgh — and shared stages with some of music’s most celebrated artists. In 2023, they were honored as guest artists and instructors at Victor Wooten’s prestigious Music and Nature Camp, an experience that cemented their standing as both performers and educators.

Their stripped-down approach to live performance brings the music down to its core — every lyric, every note exposed. That authenticity has fueled remarkable growth: in just four months in 2023, their online following exploded from 6,000 to 250,000 fans, and they’ve since built a devoted global fanbase of over 500,000 followers and counting.

The BayCare Sound

Tape B presents Tapesgiving

CLEARWATER — One of electronic music’s fastest-rising stars is bringing the holiday weekend home as Florida’s own Tape B will present the inaugural edition of Tapesgiving, a two-night destination event set for Friday and Saturday, Nov. 27-28, 6 p.m., at The BayCare Sound, 255 Drew St., Clearwater.

Single tickets start at $55. Visit www.rutheckerdhall.com.

Curated by the Florida-based bass phenomenon himself, the event marks Tape B’s largest hometown headline undertaking to date and arrives amid one of the most significant breakout runs in electronic music.

Across two nights, Tape B will headline alongside a carefully curated lineup representing the forefront of modern bass music. Tapesgiving will showcase a cross-section of bass music’s most influential and forward-thinking artists. Night one features fellow Florida success story Eazybaked, the Orlando-bred duo whose genre-defying sound has propelled them from regional favorites to national headliners, joining forces with internationally respected Canadian producer Distinct Motive for a special back-to-back performance. The evening also includes rising bass heavyweights Space Wizard and Claybrook. Night two shifts toward the cutting edge of electronic music with G Jones serving as direct support — the globally revered producer widely recognized for pushing the boundaries of bass music and audiovisual performance. The bill is rounded out by dubstep pioneer Moody Good and rapidly ascending producer Dr. Ushuu, creating a weekend that reflects both the roots and future of the genre.

Known for blending nostalgic dubstep influences with modern production, hip-hop sensibilities, and a deep respect for the genre’s roots, Tape B has cultivated one of the most passionate fan communities in electronic music. Through sold-out headline performances, viral mix series including “CarTunes” and “Vibe Check,” and a rapidly expanding catalog of originals and collaborations, he has become one of the defining artists of bass music’s new generation.

For Florida fans, Tapesgiving represents a rare opportunity to experience one of the state’s biggest electronic music success stories in a uniquely curated hometown setting during Thanksgiving weekend.

Jannus Live

Silverstein

ST. PETERSBURG — Canadian rockers Silverstein will perform on Sunday, Nov. 29, 6 p.m., at Jannus Live, 200 First Ave. N., St. Petersburg.

Story of the Year also will perform. Tickets start at $52.85. Visit www.jannuslive.com.

According to the band’s website, Silverstein formed in 2000 in Burlington, Ontario, Canada, inspired by similarly minded emotional post-hardcore groups like Hot Water Music, The Get Up Kids, and their hometown heroes, the post-hardcore/metalcore band Grade.

Silverstein released their debut album, “When Broken is Easily Fixed,” in 2003, followed by “Discovering the Waterfront” in 2005. These albums established the band’s unique identity. More recent records, like 2017’s “Dead Reflection” and 2020’s “A Beautiful Place to Drown” broadened their scope without losing sight of the soaring melody and energetic angst at their core, with shades of everything from shimmering indie pop to synth-wave. Their most recent album, “Pink Moon,” was released in 2025.

Current band members include Shane Told on vocals, Paul Koehler on drums, Josh Bradford on guitar, Billy Hamilton on bass, and Paul Marc Rousseau on guitar. Four of the five guys in Silverstein have been there since 2000; Rousseau first contributed to “This Is How The Wind Shifts” in 2013.

Benchmark International Arena

For King + Country

TAMPA — Four-time Grammy Award-winning duo For King + Country will perform on Sunday, Nov. 29, 7 p.m., at Benchmark International Arena, 401 Channelside Drive, Tampa.

Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

For King + Country is on the road with its “A Drummer Boy Christmas Tour,” delivering an evening of music, storytelling and celebration. Following the release of the band’s brand-new Christmas album and theatrical film, “Drummer Boy,” brothers Joel and Luke Smallbone will once again invite audiences to experience one of the season’s most cherished holiday traditions.

For King + Country is one of the music industry’s most respected and decorated duos. The brothers have earned four Grammy Awards, 13 No. 1 hits, and more than 3 billion career streams. Known for their dynamic live shows and global reach, the platinum-selling act has performed to sold-out crowds across the United States, Australia, and Europe. Their 2022 album, “What Are We Waiting For?,” debuted in the Top 10 on the Billboard 200, following the success of “Burn the Ships.” In 2024, their debut film “Unsung Hero” was released to theaters nationwide, earning a GMA Dove Award for Feature Film of the Year. This year, they released their highly anticipated new album, “The Most Beautiful Colours,” showcasing a fresh collection of songs that continues their signature blend of cinematic pop, soaring anthems, and messages of hope. They also returned to the big screen with “The Drummer Boy” movie, a new holiday film from Angel Studios inspired by the beloved Christmas classic, which opened in theaters nationwide on Nov. 6.

Yuengling Center

Olga Tañón & El Gran Combo

TAMPA — Grammy winning singer Olga Tañón and El Gran Combo will unite to celebrate the music of Puerto Rico on Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., at the Yuengling Center, 12499 USF Bull Run Drive, Tampa.

Tickets start at $93.60. Visit www.ticketmaster.com.

Tañón is a best-selling, award-winning Puerto Rican tropical and Latin pop singer, and songwriter, who, since 1992, has sold millions of recordings across the globe. She has been awarded seven gold and five platinum albums. She was the first female Puerto Rican artist to be certified gold in the United States, selling more than 500,000 units of the 1996 album “Nuevos Senderos.”

Tañón has also used her voice and music for social justice: She is a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador, has promoted immigration reform, and has been influential through her participation in the Concert of Peace Without Borders in Cuba in 2009 with an attendance of 1.6 million people.

Her most recent studio album, “PR24SIETE – Soy de Aquí,” was released in 2025.

Founded in 1962 by Rafael Ithier, salsa orchestra El Gran Combo is considered to be Puerto Rico’s most successful musical group. Led by Ithier until his death in 2025, the group has helped launch the careers of many salsa musicians and singers, such as Andy Montanez, Charlie Aponte, Roberto Roena, and Pellin Rodriguez.

The Straz Center

The Rock Orchestra

TAMPA — The Rock Orchestra will perform by candlelight on Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., in Morsani Hall at the Straz Center for the Performing Arts, 1010 N. W.C. MacInnes Place, Tampa.

Tickets start at $67.34. Visit strazcenter.org.

After mesmerizing audiences across the world, The Rock Orchestra is set to electrify audiences across the United States once again. Prepare for a spellbinding 90-minute spectacle that infuses iconic rock and metal anthems with a hauntingly beautiful energy. In ethereal candlelit settings, this band of 14 classical musicians unleash effortlessly enchanting melodies alongside powerful walls of distortion. Witness the unexpected union of classical music and metal.

The Rock Orchestra was created in 2020 by producer and creative director Nathan Reed, with a vision of reimagining legendary Rock and Metal with all the grace and power of classical. Complemented by a stunning gothic visual world, The Rock Orchestra breathes beautifully dark energy into your favorite songs and presents them in a wholly unique way.

Concertgoers can expect to hear music of iconic bands, such as Metallica, AC/DC, Rolling Stones, Rage Against The Machine, My Chemical Romance, Linkin’ Park, Guns N Roses, Evanescence, Papa Roach, The Cranberries and more. The Rock Orchestra is a rotating collective of classical musicians, featuring some of the world’s greatest instrumentalists and vocalists.

Tampa Theatre

A.J. Croce

TAMPA — A.J. Croce will bring “Croce Plays Croce” to the Tampa Bay area for a performance on Monday, Nov. 30, 8 p.m., at Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., Tampa.

Tickets start at $45.75. Visit tampatheatre.org.

Acclaimed singer songwriter, piano virtuoso and multi-instrumentalist A.J. Croce is once again taking his celebrated “Croce Plays Croce” tour across the country, bringing audiences an unforgettable evening of music that bridges generations and celebrates the enduring power of song.

From his earliest performances as a teenager, to his critically acclaimed albums and world tours, Croce has forged a remarkable career entirely on his own terms. Over the course of three and a half decades and 11 studio albums, he has become known as an acclaimed songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, and electrifying performer, with more than 20 songs reaching Billboard’s Top 40 charts across multiple genres. Celebrated for his ability to bridge styles and eras with effortless grace, Croce moves fluidly through American roots, rock ’n’ roll, blues, jazz, soul, and world music, creating a sound that is as distinctive as it is timeless.

Throughout his remarkable career, Croce has shared the stage with an extraordinary list of musical icons, including Ray Charles, B.B. King, James Brown, Willie Nelson, Lyle Lovett, and Rod Stewart. Each collaboration adds another layer to his deep and diverse musical story.

Son of the legendary singer songwriter, Jim Croce, A.J purposefully waited 30 years to perform his father’s music, only introducing his acclaimed “Croce Plays Croce” tour when he felt there was a meaningful way to honor his musical legacy with depth, intention, and musical integrity. “Croce Plays Croce” showcases that legacy in a way that few concerts can. The show features a moving and energetic blend of Jim Croce’s legendary songs — such as “Operator,” “You Don’t Mess Around with Jim,” “Bad Bad Leroy Brown” and “Time in a Bottle” — alongside AJ’s own acclaimed originals. Through stories, humor, and remarkable musicianship, A.J. connects audiences to both his father’s iconic body of work and his own evolution as one of today’s most respected artists.

The Orpheum

Blitzkid

TAMPA — Horror punk outfit Blitzkid will take the stage on Wednesday, Nov. 25, 7 p.m., at the Orpheum, 14802 N. Nebraska Ave., Tampa.

Tickets start at $28.69. Visit www.theorpheum.com.

Blitzkid come from Bluefield, West Virginia. The band was crucial in the development and spread of the style of music that came to be known as horrorpunk. They remain one of its leading artists. The band is led by singer/bassist Argyle Goolsby and singer/guitarist TB Monstrosity. Formed in 1997, Blitzkid have released five indie and major label studio albums and have appeared on numerous compilations. They have toured nationally and internationally.

Blitzkid is touring in support of their new album, “Modern Hel,” released in September. Their first new album in 16 years, it also is the first to feature drummer Ryan Manning.

Oscura

Beach Fly

BRADENTON — Beach Fly will perform on Saturday, Nov. 28, 7 p.m., at Oscura, 816 Manatee Ave. E., Bradenton.

Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 the day of the show. Visit oscura.live.

Beach Fly’s homegrown, organic sound is rooted in love and beach vibes. It draws influences from bands in the modern reggae scene like Slightly Stoopid and Rebelution, as well as favorites like Jack Johnson, Xavier Rudd, and Surfaces. Beach Fly is out to transport you to a tropical surf side with the best vibes.

Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center

Ariella and Nicolaas

SARASOTA — Ariella and Nicolaas will perform on Saturday, Nov. 28, 8 p.m., at Fogartyville Community Media Arts Center, 525 Kumquat Court, Sarasota.

Tickets start at $30. Visit https://wslr.org.

Hailing from Greenville, South Carolina, Ariella and Nicolaas are a husband-and-wife duo blending blue-eyed soul with elements of jazz, blues, and hints of world music. With Ariella McManus’s rich, emotive vocals and Nicolaas Kraster’s expressive, Spanish-influenced guitar work, they deliver performances that are both intimate and powerful.

Their sound nods to modern soul icons like Norah Jones and Amy Winehouse, while drawing deeper influence from legends such as Etta James, Patsy Cline, Roy Buchanan, Al di Meola, and Paco de Lucía.

On stage, their contrasting personalities create a compelling dynamic — Ariella’s bare-foot charm, infectious energy, and smoky vocals paired with Nicolaas’s cool precision and guitar virtuosity. Having performed together for over 15 years, their chemistry is authentic and palpable, the result of years of life and music shared together.

They’ve performed around the world — from the Blue Note in New York City to The Voodoo Room in Edinburgh — and shared stages with some of music’s most celebrated artists. In 2023, they were honored as guest artists and instructors at Victor Wooten’s prestigious Music and Nature Camp, an experience that cemented their standing as both performers and educators.

Their stripped-down approach to live performance brings the music down to its core — every lyric, every note exposed. That authenticity has fueled remarkable growth: in just four months in 2023, their online following exploded from 6,000 to 250,000 fans, and they’ve since built a devoted global fanbase of over 500,000 followers and counting.