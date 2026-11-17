A number of new movies and limited television series will debut this week, including the following titles opening in theaters or premiering via video on demand on various streaming platforms:

‘The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping’

Genre: Dystopian science fiction

Cast: Joseph Zada, Jesse Plemons, Ralph Fiennes, Glenn Close, Kieran Culkin, Elle Fanning, Mckenna Grace, Maya Hawke, Whitney Peak, and Kelvin Harrison Jr.

Director: Francis Lawrence

Rated: PG-13

From acclaimed director Francis Lawrence, “The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping” follows 16-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes.

The film is scheduled to be released by Lionsgate on Nov. 20.

‘Madden’

Genre: Biographical sports

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Christian Bale, Kathryn Hahn, John Mulaney, Sienna Miller, and Shane Gillis

Director: David O. Russell

Rated: R

Inspired by the life of a beloved American icon, “Madden” chronicles John Madden’s (Nicolas Cage) incredible journey alongside best friend and true original Al Davis (Christian Bale) — from a Super Bowl-winning partnership with the Raiders, to becoming football’s most recognizable voice, to building the worldwide Madden NFL video game. “Madden” is the celebration of a brilliant mind whose once-in-a-century spirit and personality, partnership with his daring wife Virginia (Kathryn Hahn), lifelong friendships, and infectious love of people and football transcended the world of sports.

The film will be released by Amazon MGM Studios in select theatres on Nov. 11, and will be available to stream on Prime Video beginning Nov. 18.

‘Steps’

Genre: Animated musical fantasy

Cast: Ali Wong, Amanda Seyfried, Stephanie Hsu, Nikki Glaser, Daniel Radcliffe, Young Mazino, Peter Dinklage, and Bette Midler

Directors: Alyce Tzue and John Ripa

Rated: PG

Think you know Cinderella’s “evil” stepsisters? Think again. Sick of living in Cinderella’s shadow, Lilith (Ali Wong) steals the Fairy Godmother (Bette Midler)’s magic wand and hijacks the Royal Ball with her sister Margot (Stephanie Hsu), breaking the Cinderella story as we know it and dooming the kingdom to the tyrannical rule of Priscilla (Nikki Glaser), a villainous schemer who swoops in and snatches the throne. Now, Lilith must team up with Cinderella (Amanda Seyfried) to fight biker trolls, outrun evil henchmen, and escape the Screaming Woods on an epic quest to save the kingdom, but most importantly, their relationship.

The film is set for release on Netflix on Nov. 20.

‘Elsinore’

Genre: Biographical drama

Cast: Andrew Scott, Olivia Colman, Billie Piper, Johnny Flynn, Luke Thompson, David Dawson, Matthew Beard, Joe Locke, Juliet Stevenson and Peter Mullan

Director: Simon Stone

Rated: R

The deeply emotional and inspirational true story of Ian Charleson (Andrew Scott), a gifted actor whose greatest challenge becomes his greatest triumph. Facing his own mortality with unflinching honesty, wit, and grace, Charleson delivers a courageous performance that becomes a source of healing and inspiration for those around him.

The film is scheduled to be theatrically released by Focus Features on Nov. 20.

‘Guarding Stars’

Genre: Christmas romantic comedy

Cast: Leighton Meester, Jared Padalecki, Andie MacDowell, and Walker Hayes

Director: Elizabeth Allen Rosenbaum

Not rated

When a no-nonsense bodyguard is assigned to protect a charming action star over the holidays sparks fly, secrets unravel, and Christmas gets a whole lot more complicated.

The film is scheduled to be released on Netflix on Nov. 18.

‘Josephine’

Genre: Thriller and drama

Cast: Channing Tatum, Gemma Chan, Mason Reeves, Philip Ettinger, and Syra McCarthy

Director: Beth de Araújo

Rated: R

After 8-year-old Josephine (Mason Reeves) accidentally witnesses a crime in Golden Gate Park, she begins to act out violently to protect herself. This emotional trauma leads to conflicts between her parents (Channing Tatum and Gemma Chan) as they search for justice, and a way to feel safe again.

The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 20 by Sumerian Pictures.

‘Best Pancakes in the County’

Genre: Action and thriller

Cast: Nicolas Cage, Justin Long, Shelley Hennig, and Ravi Patel

Director: Ken Sanzel

Not rated

Set over the course of one explosive night, “Best Pancakes in the County” transforms an unassuming small-town diner into the epicenter of a deadly standoff involving rogue federal agents, a fast-talking con man with a dangerous past and a waitress harboring secrets of her own. As loyalties blur and tensions erupt, survival depends on who can outthink — and outgun — everyone else.

The film is scheduled to receive a simultaneous release across theatres and digital platforms on Nov. 20 by Independent Film Company.

‘The Optimist’

Genre: Drama

Cast: Stephen Lang, Elsie Fisher, Luke David Blumm, Leah Pipes, Ben Geurens, Ursula Parker, Slavko Sobin, Stella Stocker, Oskar Hes, and Robin Weigert

Director: Finn Taylor

Not rated

Based on a true story, “The Optimist” follows Herbert Heller (Stephen Lang), a Holocaust survivor who has carried a secret for six decades. When he meets Abby (Elsie Fisher), a perceptive teenager with her own emotional burdens, an unexpected intergenerational bond forms. As Herbert shares his past, both discover healing and courage.

The film is scheduled to be released on Nov. 17 by Well Go USA.

For more movie news, visit www.TBNweekly.com. Lee Clark Zumpe is TBN entertainment editor. He can be reached by email at lzumpe@TBNweekly.com.