PALMETTO — The Palmetto Youth Center and Taggart Family Foundation have announced plans to partner to support youth programs and expand community services at the Palmetto Youth Center, 501 17th St. W.

The boards of directors of both organizations unanimously approved the plan, beginning a formal legal and organizational transition process.

“Our unanimous vote to move forward reflects our commitment to exploring a path that preserves the Center’s community significance while creating a stronger foundation for sustainable growth and expanded services,” said Charles Newsome, chair of the Palmetto Youth Center board of directors, in a press release.

The proposed partnership would bring together the Palmetto Youth Center’s established community relationships and history of serving local families with the Taggart Family Foundation’s expertise in programming and its operational infrastructure and resources, according to the foundation.

The organizations will work together to develop a long-term plan for the Center that preserves its history, relationships and community spirit while creating new opportunities to meet the evolving needs of Palmetto families in these areas:

• Youth development and academic enrichment

• Workforce development and career readiness

• Financial literacy and life skills

• Mentorship and leadership development

• Health, wellness and personal development

• Youth sports and recreation

• Family and community programming

• Cultural experiences and educational opportunities

The Palmetto Youth Center was founded in 1957 by a group of concerned African American leaders with the goal of providing a positive atmosphere for community youth through programs addressing character, academics and recreation.

The Center’s mission is to build programs that teach and mentor kids how to embrace their education and become positive contributors to society. The Center targets youth before they are introduced to drugs, crime and other unhealthy lifestyles by establishing a strong foundation of high morals and values through its programs.

The Taggart Foundation was founded by Palmetto native Willie Taggart, a nationally respected football coach, educator and mentor with over 25 years of leadership experience in college and professional sports.

Currently serving as the running backs coach for the New York Giants, Taggart made a name for himself by building winning teams, developing young talent and fostering discipline, leadership and resilience both on and off the field.

The proposed combination represents an opportunity to connect the Center’s tradition of community service with additional resources and programming designed to meet the changing needs of Palmetto’s children and families, according to the foundation.