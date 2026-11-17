LAND O’ LAKES — Jody Aftosmes will most definitely go for another round.

It’ll be a pint of Guinness, no doubt. But if his retirement plan goes the way he hopes, he’ll also build another pub.

Aftosmes, who left the corporate world looking for a different kind of business, built O’Smalligan’s by hand. It’s a fully functioning Irish pub on a trailer, and he plans to rent it out for parties, events and special weekends. He hauls it to the site, sets it up and picks it up when the party’s over. Guests just have to enjoy it.

The idea took root during the Halloween and holiday golf cart parades that wind through his neighborhood, Lake Padgett Estates. The parades have drawn more than 200 carts a year lately.

“Well, geez,” Aftosmes recalled thinking, “if they’re spending $20,000 to $30,000 on golf carts, people will pay to have fun.”

His wife, Junko Fukuma, helped give the idea shape.

“Actually, it was my wife who described it better,” said Aftosmes, a Massachusetts native who has lived in Pasco County for 12 years. “You see these weekend parties and kids have bouncy houses in the yards. What is an adult bouncy house?”

His answer: an Irish pub on a trailer.

“He’s always kind of building something,” Fukuma said. “But this was different. I could tell this was different, and I could tell this was my retirement, too.”

Aftosmes estimates he spent nearly $30,000 on O’Smalligan’s, which has a bar room and a back room known as a snug, with a family-size booth and a speakeasy-style sliding door for passing drinks. He consulted an Irishman to make sure he got the details right. He 3D printed many of the parts and made so many trips to the Lowe’s in Lutz that “they know me by name,” he said.

For the decor, he scoured Facebook Marketplace and eBay.

“That part was actually the most fun,” Aftosmes said. “I would drive to Ocala or The Villages to pick something up I bought online, and it was great to go to those places and meet the people selling it.”

Buying from strangers online can be a gamble, he acknowledged, but he never had a problem.

After months of hard but enjoyable work, Aftosmes and Fukuma held a grand opening Nov. 7, parking the pub in their front yard and inviting neighbors to check it out over free pints and grilled ham and cheese sandwiches.

The pub was packed, though the bar room turned out roomier than Aftosmes expected.

“When I started, I just went from trailer to Irish pub, and everything in the middle was on the fly,” he said. “I love the way it came out, but the room inside of it surprised me.”

The open house has already produced about five bookings. Aftosmes is still working out the business side but expects to charge $1,500 for an overnight rental, with a sliding scale for shorter events. He’ll supply the CO2, nitrogen and ice for the bar.

He said he couldn’t find anyone else in Florida building and renting out a traveling, authentic Irish pub.

“Really, it was all kind of shocking — the size of it, the response to it, how it came out,” he said. “I really do love how it looks and its space, and especially building it.”

If business goes well, he may build a fleet. If he does, he’ll build them the same way.

“I wouldn’t do it any other way than how I did this one,” he said. “That was the best part of all of this.”