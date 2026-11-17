PALMETTO — The Inaugural Manatee River Turkey Trot Bridge Run will welcome runners and walkers to the DeSoto Bridge on Thanksgiving morning, Nov. 26.

The bridge will close to traffic for the first-time event, which will feature a 5K run and walk from the Palmetto Marriott Resort and Spa across the bridge to Bradenton, nearly to the Manatee Performing Arts Center, then back across the bridge to the Marriott.

Runners and walkers will pay fees to raise funds for the Big Bill Foundation, a nonprofit organization established in honor of Fit2Run co-founder Bill Robinson, which will provide $5,000 secondary education scholarships to students who have survived, or are currently battling, childhood cancer.

Ages 5 and up ($50) begin at 8 a.m. A Kids Dash for ages 12 and under ($25) begins at 7:15 a.m. The Virtual Dash is $50. Prices increase by $5 after Nov. 18.

Participants will receive a chip timed race bib, finisher’s medal, commemorative shirt and reusable tote bag. All are invited to enjoy the post-race party with complimentary food and beverages provided by the Palmetto Marriott Resort and Spa. Children 4 or under must remain in a stroller if they accompany their parents/guardians during the 5K. Those with strollers or dogs must start in the back of the group.

The Kids Dash will be bracketed by age group: 3-4 years, 5-6 years, 7-9 years and 10-12 years. Kids will participate in age-appropriate sprints and will receive a race bib, finisher’s medal, commemorative shirt and reusable tote bag. Kids registering for the 5K are welcome to participate in the Kids Dash as well.

Virtual participants will receive a commemorative race bib, finisher’s medal, commemorative shirt and reusable tote bag.

The new race builds on the popularity of Fit2Run’s established Florida Turkey Trot at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, which attracts approximately 4,500 registered participants and sells out annually. Organizers hope the Manatee River event will become another Thanksgiving tradition for families throughout the region.

The event is sponsored by Fit2Run and the Palmetto Marriott Resort & Spa.