Rides, games, food and face paint drew families from across Pasco County to Heritage Park in Land O’ Lakes for Swampfest, a four-day fundraiser for the Land O’ Lakes High School booster club. Under clear skies Nov. 14, children lined up for the Fun Slide and the kiddie rides, teenagers braved the Himalaya, and visitors of all ages, plenty of dogs among them, worked their way through a midway of vendor booths, carnival games and food stands. The Ferris wheel, the tallest ride on the grounds, gave riders a bird’s-eye view of it all.

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