PALM HARBOR — Just one season in, the Tampa Bay Terror are moving up.

The new professional indoor soccer team, made up entirely of Tampa Bay-area players, has been promoted from Major League Indoor Soccer’s Division 2 to the league’s top division. League play begins Dec. 13.

The promotion came a little sooner than the team expected, said Ramius Stiehler, the Terror’s general manager and one of its players.

“As the general manager, it’s really more of the social business side that I work, not really operational,” Stiehler said. “With my background in business, I kind of like it actually, but yeah, I like to play and want to play, too.”

Stiehler said his background is mostly in outdoor soccer and the whole roster is still learning the indoor game.

“We’ve been successful so far as a new team,” he said. “It’s been exciting, and we’re excited for what’s next.”

Stiehler said the team would have liked another year in Division 2 to establish itself, but the MLIS decided the Terror were ready. Location was another factor: Playing in the top division lets the Terror face Orlando Atletico Pro FC often without long trips.

Major League Indoor Soccer launched in 2022 with 12 teams and merged with the National Indoor Soccer League in 2024. It now has 15 teams, including clubs in Orlando, Pittsburgh, Toronto, Cleveland, Denver and Dallas.

Stiehler said some of the toughest opponents will be the Cleveland Crunch, the league’s longest-running franchise; Pittsburgh Bridge City FC; and the Toronto-based Canadian Crusaders, the defending champions.

The Terror name has some history in the area. The original Terror played in the now-defunct National Professional Soccer League in 1995-96.

More than two dozen players are competing for 17 roster spots. That may sound like a lot for indoor soccer, but Stiehler said the game at this level is “kind of like hockey, where you send players out in shifts, on lines.”

Every one of those players is local.

“We only play local guys,” Stiehler said. He said many professional indoor teams fly players in. “We don’t do that.”

The players come from Hillsborough, Pinellas, Pasco and Hernando counties, and the longest commutes are from Lakewood Ranch and Lakeland.

“There’s plenty of talent in town,” Stiehler said.

Like most pro athletes outside the major leagues, Terror players keep their day jobs. Those who make the roster are paid about $300 per game, Stiehler said, as they were last season.

“Not a bad side gig, huh?” he said.

Stiehler said that unlike most teams in the league, the Terror don’t use a player-coach, someone who manages the team while also putting himself in the lineup.

The Terror practice three times a week at the Sunderland Complex in Palm Harbor and at Rowlett Park in Tampa. Home games are played at Turf City SRQ, a new facility in Lakewood Ranch with two climate-controlled fields and room for dasher boards and fan seating. Teams play weekend doubleheaders, with one game each day.

Even though the promotion came early, Stiehler said the team is ready.

“Like I said, we probably could have stayed down another year,” he said, “but the guys are excited, the ownership group is excited and, on the general manager’s side, I’m super glad we decided to do it. It’s a great opportunity because everything aligned all at once. There was a spot for us, we got the facility in Lakewood Ranch and even though we just started up like 12 months ago, I think we’re just all ready to play at that kind of level of play.”