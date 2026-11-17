BELLEAIR — Lindy Duncan needed 222 starts and 13 years on the LPGA Tour to win for the first time. When she finally did, the Hall of Famer whose name is on the trophy called her an inspiration.

Duncan, a 35-year-old Plantation native, made two clutch birdies down the stretch to beat Hye-jin Choi by two shots Nov. 15 at The Annika driven by Gainbridge at Pelican. The win was her first on tour and came with a $487,000 check.

“I think it’s so cool, because you’re really sharing this dream and this journey with other people,” Annika Sorenstam told Duncan as they stood on the 18th green on a sun-splashed Sunday afternoon. “So, if you feel like life is not going your way, just think of Lindy. She’s a great inspiration and motivation and never forget that.”

Duncan had to earn it. Choi overtook her, the third-round leader, on the back nine Nov. 15, but Duncan answered a few holes later to take back the lead for good.

It was a fitting finish to a week built around that theme. Now in its fourth year with Sorenstam as its namesake, the LPGA Tour event that Belleair’s Doyle family started at Pelican Golf Club in 2020 has become a showcase for inspiration, on and off the course. Junior clinics, a women’s leadership summit, sponsor exemptions and awards funded by Sorenstam’s foundation all point the same way. So do the players, partners and special guests.

That was clear from the start of tournament week with Kicks for a Cause, an annual program in which AdventHealth pediatric patients design custom cleats and sneakers for players and other Pelican personnel.

On Nov. 9, former U.S. women’s national team goalkeeper Briana Scurry played the Monday pro-am in brightly colored Nikes covered in rainbows and flowers. They were designed by Ensley, a 7-year-old from Palm Harbor. The round was filmed for “Breaking 99,” an LPGA Tour instructional web series.

After Scurry striped a drive on the 10th hole with Ensley and her family watching, the World Cup champion and Olympic gold medalist walked back to the tee box with gifts: a watercolor of the shoes with a personal message and an autographed hat from one of her World Cup appearances.

“I’m crying tears of joy right now, because this is so special,” Ensley’s mother, Erin, said after the encounter.

Ensley has been treated for kidney failure, which required complicated reconstructive surgery.

“She has been through a lot over the last few months,” her father, Chris, said. “So, to have Briana do this is really incredible.”

Asked what she planned to do with the keepsakes, Ensley said she wanted to hang the picture above her bed so she could look at it every night before she fell asleep. By the end, it was hard to tell who had inspired whom: the star athlete or the young patient.

Two days later, Nelly Korda met the designer of her cleats: Mary Kate, a 7-year-old from Lakeland who has osteogenesis imperfecta, a collagen disorder also known as brittle bone disease.

Mary Kate also got to interview Korda, a three-time winner at Pelican who finished seventh this year, during the world No. 1’s pre-tournament news conference.

“Did my shoes help you today?” she asked, one of several questions she put to Korda about her round in that day’s pro-am.

“Definitely,” Korda replied. “I almost holed out twice with them back to back. So, definitely. Thank you.”

The exchange had a few reporters joking about their job security, and it left her parents beaming.

“She said the Lord told her to find a book, and she found a scripture in the book while she was lying in bed,” Mary Kate’s mother, Jessica, said of the passage her daughter put on Korda’s shoes. “She’s incredible, so full of joy, and this experience gives us joy.”

Mary Kate called meeting Korda “really cool.” Her father, Bo, said, “It’s been amazing,” and added that Korda is “a real inspiration” to his daughter.

Sorenstam also presented her second annual Inspiration Award during tournament week. This year’s winner was Emilia Doran, a former Wake Forest star who is now a Golf Channel commentator. Doran received a multilevel mirrored trophy.

“The Inspirational Award idea came up a few years ago with one of our board members,” Sorenstam said. “It was like, well, how can we continue our affiliation with some of our (foundation) alumni, but also, how do we celebrate the young women that are doing something extraordinary outside the ropes?”

Sorenstam said her foundation has spent the last 18 years working to grow the game and inspire young women. The field showed it: 60 players in this year’s tournament were Annika Foundation alumnae.

Some of them came up through junior clinics like the Junior Golf Show that Sorenstam hosted Nov. 14. She and other pros gave lessons and advice to groups of young players, including the Indian Rocks Christian School golf team.

“What an incredible day for our IRCS Golf Team at The Annika!” coach Larry Bell wrote in a Nov. 14 Facebook post. “Because of (the tournament organizers’) kindness, our golfers and their parents were invited to attend this incredible LPGA event at no charge! That is something we truly appreciate and certainly don’t take for granted.”

Bell, who is also president of the Belleair Bluffs Business Association, said what stood out most was the players’ time with kids.

“One of the things I love most about this tournament is watching the professional golfers take time out of their day to encourage, interact with and inspire the next generation,” he wrote. “Year after year, these ladies demonstrate what being a professional and a role model is all about.”