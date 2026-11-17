Guide bites

Capt. Cody Albright (727) 992-3918: Capt. Cody is taking advantage of schools of kingfish and Spanish mackerel, putting his anglers on lots of them over the past week. He’s finding schooling kings from 500 yards west of Three Rooker Bar to 6 miles west of there. He’s been slow-trolling large live baits like bluefish, thread fins or ladyfish to locate them, then anchoring and chumming with live sardines to bring them to the boat. They’ve been feeding aggressively, with one skyrocketing at the back of the boat and bouncing off his outboard motor. Most of the fish have been schoolies, but there are some smokers mixed in. The chum also is attracting some cobia, with one keeper-sized and three just short landed on one trip. One of the kings brought to boat-side was estimated at 45 pounds. The Spanish mackerel are there, as well, but also in the deep trough that runs from Anclote Key east to the Anclote power plant. Chumming has been the best bet and attracts as many as you could want. Most have been running 2 to 3 pounds and taking live sardines. Mullet schools are working the shallows along the coast and often the schools of reds are trailing them to feed on whatever they stir off the bottom. Some of the redfish schools have had an estimated 80 fish in them, with most upper slot-size or oversized. Trout fishing has been solid, with fish up to 22 inches taken on recent trips. They have been on grass bottom in 3 to 5 feet of water along the Pasco coast, but often moving up on hard bottom spots in as little as a foot of water. Live sardines have been a good bait, but they also have been taking top-water plugs.

Capt. Josh Fritz (352) 345-9304: Capt. Josh reports some very productive offshore trips over the past week, with plenty of hogfish taking live shrimp on hard bottom in 30 to 40 feet of water. He hasn’t had to go as far for mangrove snapper, which also are taking shrimp in 20 to 30 feet of water. He’s also taking Spanish mackerel offshore. Inshore, the schools of redfish are moving behind mullet schools, with most landed over the past week running between 19 and 23 inches. Trout have been in shore up in very shallow water over hard-bottom spots with kelp and sand. He’s finding some of the bigger, winter trout on his trips, landing fish up to 24 inches on live sardines, top-water plugs or soft-plastic jerk baits fishing under a popping cork. He hasn’t been seeing a lot of snook on the outside rocks and bars, and suspects that means they have been moving into backwater area, canals and creeks as the Gulf water begins to cool.

Capt. Matt Cowden (727) 534-6603: Capt. Matt says the best thing going on inshore along Pasco has been redfish. Bars, mangroves and rocks are where to find schooling fish. Lots of Spanish mackerel have moved onto the deeper grass flats along the coast, with some big ones being landed. Plenty of schooling jacks and ladyfish are around for those who just want to stretch a line and there are cobias on the flats, particularly in areas where baitfish schools are found.

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The Rusty Bucket (727) 645-6598: Capt. Bill says fall is here and the trout bite is on fire. From drifting the open grass flats, to rocks around Durney Key, Anclote Key and channels, he’s finding them in big numbers. Shrimp under a popping cork is a great producer, though soft-plastic swim baits also get it done. Cobias are around, with shallow rocks just offshore in spots that typically hold gag grouper seeing good numbers of them. They’ll take about any bait, though Capt. Bill recommends free-lining live shrimp, as that could score a tripletail, which have been hanging around some of the same bottom. The catch-and-release gag grouper fishing has been great, with fish around in good numbers in 5 to 10 feet of water. Plugs and swim baits will bring them up to the surface to attack. The hogfish bite is on in 30 to 50 feet of water. Live shrimp on the bottom with a knocker rig or a Hog Ball is the ticket. Patchy hard bottom has been better than rocks and a few big sheepsheads will be a bonus catch.

Tarpon Trading Company (727) 937-1488: Larry says anglers continue to report loads of Spanish mackerel, from the grass flats and channels around Anclote Key to just offshore. The spoil islands along St. Joseph Sound also have been producing. He says anglers may want to try the grass just off the Anclote power plant, and that any day we may see them move into the outfall canal at the plant. Pompano may move into the waters at the plant soon, as well. Some nice redfish catches were made over the past week on the back side of Anclote Key. Another angler fishing from a kayak got into some big ones on the shallow flats just south of the Fred Howard Park causeway. Trout fishing has been consistent on the grass flats north and south of the Anclote River, though many have noted lots of undersized fish. Some have reported kingfish about 5 miles off Anclote Key, and a boat that fished 70 miles out of Anclote in hopes of finding a wahoo struck out on that species but had a blast with several blackfin tuna.