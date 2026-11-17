Guide bites

Capt. Chuck Rogers (813) 918-8356: Capt. Chuck reports getting into some fast-and-furious action on Spanish mackerel. On one recent trip his anglers landed 30 or more working 6 feet of water a couple of miles south of Picnic Island. Live sardines worked but anyone throwing spoons would have taken them, as well. Redfish were spread out a bit over the past week, which means more hunting was required to find a few. Bars and mangroves along the Hillsborough side of the bay above the Gandy Bridge have been good places to work when tides permit working very close to the shorelines. Close sources who have been fishing Mullet Key Bayou hammered slot-sized reds that were schooling there. Snook are inching their way into backwaters and creeks. He spotted several in creeks near Cypress Point Park but noted that they were not in a feeding mood. With cooler nights bringing water temperatures down, he expects more and more snook to be moving into the back country waters. Capt. Chuck made an offshore trip out of Tampa Bay to work 55 feet of water. Hogfish and red grouper were the main catch, though a lot of short fish, including all the grouper, was the rule. He spotted a few kingfish skyrocketing out of the water at that depth and noted there was a lot of bait working the surface in the area.

Capt. George Hastick (727) 525-1005: Capt. George says the schools of large black drum have shown up, with big schools found around Pinellas Point and off Weedon Island. He stumbled on them recently while hunting for redfish around mangroves and bars. He found reds, as well, though he noted that they were singles or doubles, with no schools located. Most were mid-slot-size, with a few small rats and the odd oversized fish. Snook have been along the flooded mangroves when the water is up and moving well. They have been smaller males to about 22 inches for the most part, though a few slot and oversized fish have been spotted. Live sardines were working best. He hasn’t been targeting trout but has connected with some 18 to 22 inches on grass beds in 4 to 5 feet of water. Live sardines or Sea Shad soft-plastic tails on jigs get them. Spanish mackerel schools have been around the St. Pete Pier, as well as the artificial reef just off the pier, where they have been attracted by large schools of threadfin shad. He says anyone fishing from the pier now should do well on them, with fish 16 to 20 inches typical. Spoons, live sardines or shrimp will take them. Light wire leaders or mono leaders with long-shank hooks help prevent cut-offs from their sharp teeth.

Tackle shop roundup

Gandy Bait & Tackle (813) 839-5551: Zack reports that that customers have been reporting getting into a lot of Spanish mackerel, with schools working from the Skyway Bridge up to even beyond the Gandy Bridge. There also have been some good catches of redfish reported, with anglers taking fish on both sides of the bay from the Gandy area north to above the Courtney Campbell Causeway. Trout fishing has been pretty good, with fish on grass flats in 2 to 4 feet of water taking jigs with soft-plastic tails or live shrimp under a cork. The cooler bay water is seeing more of them in shallower water. A few anglers have reports of tripletail around channel markers and tripods. They also are feeding around floating grass mats or other flotsam, where they target small minnows. A free-lined live shrimp is a favorite offering that they seldom ignore. There are a lot of mullet schools working all over the bay now and anglers may want to put out some live or dead bait behind them, as some are reporting reds trailing the mullet, feeding on the crabs, shrimp and minnows flushed out of hiding on the bottom by the disturbance caused by the masses of passing mullet.

Riviera Bait & Tackle (727) 954-6365: Jacob says the bay fishing has been on fire, as cooler water and plenty of baitfish have most species in their happy place. Backwater areas along mangroves have been producing lots of snook and reds, with live shrimp producing all day and topwater plugs working very well early in the day. The snook also take live sardines and soft-plastic jerk baits. Sheepshead are moving in in more numbers and with a few more cool nights, those numbers should only get better,while also bringing more large fish. Plenty of Spanish mackerel were taken over the past week, with fish from the mouth of the bay north to off St. Petersburg. Most have been running around 19 inches. Offshore, the mangrove snapper bite on the first hard bottom off the bay has been “phenomenal,” with fish rising to the surface to bust bait. Reefs and wrecks are seeing some catches of amberjack and a lot of the kingfish reports of late have been coming from boats working off Clearwater with trolled spoons.